The central question asked about Covid: am I dead?

Watching the economy over the years, the only crisis is the period in which the unemployment rate increases. During the say six months when the rate rises from 5% to 9%, there really is major concern everywhere. Then the rate plateaus and everyone relaxes, or at least among those who still have jobs which is the vast majority.

Same about Covid. The “I stand for Dan” types ask only one question, am I still alive? Following that, there is the ancillary question: is the government doing everything it can to protect me? Hardly anyone asks when will business open or when will the lockdown end? And if there is no vaccine till the end of 2021, they will patiently wait till then. And so will the rest of us, whether patiently or not.