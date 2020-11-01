Western governments have absolute contempt for citizens

In a show of force, Muslims gather outside French Embassy In London chanting "Allahu Akbar" & demanding "respect" after the multiple terror attacks & beheadings in France

No masks! No social distancing! No interference from Police!

Meanwhile, the UK is about to cancel CHRISTMAS pic.twitter.com/s1uQcyb0zt

