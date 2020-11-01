Western governments have absolute contempt for citizens

Posted on 6:34 pm, November 1, 2020 by currencylad

Like Victoria Police, cops in Boris Johnson’s UK prefer standing over little old ladies to upholding the supposed law in circumstances where it will really take some upholding:

 
And what about “Allahu Akbar”? Pursuant to the yelling Fire! in a theatre principle, there is now a respectable argument for arresting anybody yelling that in a crowd.

3 Responses to Western governments have absolute contempt for citizens

  1. covid ate my homework
    #3640257, posted on November 1, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    It doesn’t mean God is great, it means “My God is greater”.

    That doesn’t explain their behavior though does it?

  2. Bela Bartok
    #3640271, posted on November 1, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    Britain is lost.
    France next.
    We know if the raggies protested here (including bashing a plodcar with a milk crate) the ALP Protection Squad would not react…
    But boy, disagree with an ALP directive and you’re farked.

    All respect lost. If the mob is too powerful or hates your enemy, then fill your boot.

  3. Bela Bartok
    #3640275, posted on November 1, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    Off topic…
    But is there an ARU thread? Go woke and… lose by the biggest margin for 1 Million years?
    Worry more about your abo-adorned sweater or whether to take a knee, rather than playing rugby? Shows…

