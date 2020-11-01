Western governments have absolute contempt for citizens

Like Victoria Police, cops in Boris Johnson’s UK prefer standing over little old ladies to upholding the supposed law in circumstances where it will really take some upholding:
In a show of force, Muslims gather outside French Embassy In London chanting "Allahu Akbar" & demanding "respect" after the multiple terror attacks & beheadings in France
No masks! No social distancing! No interference from Police!
Meanwhile, the UK is about to cancel CHRISTMAS pic.twitter.com/s1uQcyb0zt
— Amy Mek (@AmyMek) October 30, 2020
And what about “Allahu Akbar”? Pursuant to the yelling Fire! in a theatre principle, there is now a respectable argument for arresting anybody yelling that in a crowd.
It doesn’t mean God is great, it means “My God is greater”.
That doesn’t explain their behavior though does it?
Britain is lost.
France next.
We know if the raggies protested here (including bashing a plodcar with a milk crate) the ALP Protection Squad would not react…
But boy, disagree with an ALP directive and you’re farked.
All respect lost. If the mob is too powerful or hates your enemy, then fill your boot.
Off topic…
But is there an ARU thread? Go woke and… lose by the biggest margin for 1 Million years?
Worry more about your abo-adorned sweater or whether to take a knee, rather than playing rugby? Shows…