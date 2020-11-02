Breaking: Christine Holgate resigns

She really couldn’t hold on.

At the expense of upsetting Spartacus; my view is that Australia Post has been the only government agency – hell even government department, let alone politician – that has added any value whatsoever to the lives of Australians this year.

Christine Holgate should have been given a medal.

But it all comes down to the fact that Liberals don’t know who their friends are and, more dangerously even stupidly, don’t know who their enemies are.