Breaking: Christine Holgate resigns

At the expense of upsetting Spartacus; my view is that Australia Post has been the only government agency – hell even government department, let alone politician – that has added any value whatsoever to the lives of Australians this year.
Christine Holgate should have been given a medal.
But it all comes down to the fact that Liberals don’t know who their friends are and, more dangerously even stupidly, don’t know who their enemies are.
Agreed – absolutely no reason Holgate should have been crucified.
For the price of $9000 worth of watches, I bet they’ll have to pay out $0.5-$1M in compensation to her.
She should have been paid the same as any other department head. it’s an essential service not a business. I don’t blame her for the circumstances or for using them. I do blame her for the worse service than we’ve had in decades. I blame the idiots SF liberals for allowing such circumstances in the first place.
It’s a hell of a year.
“She should have been paid the same as any other department head. it’s an essential service not a business.”
But it is not an essential government service, has not been for many many years, if it ever was. There are many businesses able to offer competent delivery services. Always have been. Should have been sold off long ago, then Holgate would be on stronger ground to claim her salary and perks.
Many commentators rushing into judgement on this issue.
The inquiry into Australia Post may reveal more privileged “largesse” of the kind that most workers who bust their guts at work never ever see.
I agree with Prof D too.
Actually I feel sad for her, because I think her heart was always in the right place, to make a go of Australia Post and keep the post shops profitable, because people need them and it is part of the Australian culture, which she understood.
We can’t go digital with mail completely. It has to be done the old fashioned way as well.
She seems quite a dignified lady.
An inevitable result of believing in nothing but the perks of power.
If the LNP still believed — as it used to — in lower taxes and smaller government, it would be moving to privatise Australia Post.
Now that Australia Post has become a cash cow shipping parcels for the online retail revolution, there is absolutely zero reason for government ownership. It is now a potentially immensely profitable business for the incompetent bureaucrats like Holgate who were left to mismanage it.
…and what kind of no-hoper will be willing to replace her?
I believe she said she is not seeking compensation, just finishing up work.
Not true.
Their actions prove time and time again that we are the enemy.
Correct – announcing her resignation, she says she isn’t seeking compensation.
Apparently she did a good job. Don’t know much else about her but I do know that Morrison showed himself to be a jerk and a bully. Who the heck is there to vote for these days? Oh, yes, there’s Trump but we don’t have his likes here or anything close to him. All we have is a bunch of Liberal pantywaists and greenies.
I’m calling it the ‘Davos Reset Party‘ from now on.
Will they give her a gold watch?
How does one rate a good job ? Mail not delivered daily anymore and more than two weeks ago a friend sent her son in law a birthday card that has not arrived yet from Hawthorn to Abbotsford. It seems the poor old workers missed out on the largesse given to the more elite .
She made a mint for her previous employer but that was in the days their product could be sold to China.
The watches were the proverbial straw when so much money was paid out for pot plants and other stuff rather than services for the public.
I look forward to her entry in the “Termination and retirement benefits” column in the 2020/21 annual report.
the 19/20 annual report certainly has some eye-openers in that column from the restructure.
Christine Corbett – $875k separation payment after 3 months in the Group CEO role and a subsequent 9 months in the Managing Director role on ~$1M, for example