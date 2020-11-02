Breaking: Christine Holgate resigns

Posted on 2:51 pm, November 2, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

She really couldn’t hold on.

At the expense of upsetting Spartacus; my view is that Australia Post has been the only government agency – hell even government department, let alone politician – that has added any value whatsoever to the lives of Australians this year.

Christine Holgate should have been given a medal.

But it all comes down to the fact that Liberals don’t know who their friends are and, more dangerously even stupidly, don’t know who their enemies are.

  1. duncanm
    #3641122, posted on November 2, 2020 at 2:54 pm

    Agreed – absolutely no reason Holgate should have been crucified.

    For the price of $9000 worth of watches, I bet they’ll have to pay out $0.5-$1M in compensation to her.

  2. a reader
    #3641133, posted on November 2, 2020 at 2:57 pm

    She should have been paid the same as any other department head. it’s an essential service not a business. I don’t blame her for the circumstances or for using them. I do blame her for the worse service than we’ve had in decades. I blame the idiots SF liberals for allowing such circumstances in the first place.

  5. feelthebern
    #3641160, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    2020.
    It’s a hell of a year.

  6. HGS
    #3641161, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:14 pm

    “She should have been paid the same as any other department head. it’s an essential service not a business.”

    But it is not an essential government service, has not been for many many years, if it ever was. There are many businesses able to offer competent delivery services. Always have been. Should have been sold off long ago, then Holgate would be on stronger ground to claim her salary and perks.

  8. Rob
    #3641172, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:17 pm

    Many commentators rushing into judgement on this issue.
    The inquiry into Australia Post may reveal more privileged “largesse” of the kind that most workers who bust their guts at work never ever see.

  9. candy
    #3641173, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:18 pm

    I agree with Prof D too.
    Actually I feel sad for her, because I think her heart was always in the right place, to make a go of Australia Post and keep the post shops profitable, because people need them and it is part of the Australian culture, which she understood.
    We can’t go digital with mail completely. It has to be done the old fashioned way as well.

    She seems quite a dignified lady.

  10. Tom
    #3641176, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:20 pm

    But it all comes down to the fact that Liberals don’t know who their friends are and, more dangerously even stupidly, don’t know who their enemies are.

    An inevitable result of believing in nothing but the perks of power.

    If the LNP still believed — as it used to — in lower taxes and smaller government, it would be moving to privatise Australia Post.

    Now that Australia Post has become a cash cow shipping parcels for the online retail revolution, there is absolutely zero reason for government ownership. It is now a potentially immensely profitable business for the incompetent bureaucrats like Holgate who were left to mismanage it.

  11. Angus Black
    #3641177, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:20 pm

    …and what kind of no-hoper will be willing to replace her?

  12. candy
    #3641179, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:21 pm

    I bet they’ll have to pay out $0.5-$1M in compensation to her.

    I believe she said she is not seeking compensation, just finishing up work.

  13. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3641184, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:23 pm

    Australia Post scandal: Some ABC bonuses ‘worth three Cartiers’NICK TABAKOFF

    2 hours ago November 2, 2020
    293 Comments

    Australia Post has been pilloried about giving bonuses to staff in the form of Cartier watches worth $5000 or so. But maybe postie-in-chief Christine Holgate should have taken instruction from her fellow government-owned mates at the ABC on how best to award bonuses.

    The ABC’s lesson to Holgate? Reward your staff in cold hard cash — and no one will bat an eyelid.

    Diary has taken a look at a table in the just-released ABC 2019/20 annual report titled “other highly paid staff remuneration” — a category we’re told features a significant number of high-profile on-air TV and radio personalities.

    We’ve discovered that in the category of those earning between $370,000 and $395,000 a year (taking in three lucky staff), bonus time was a bonanza. The “average bonuses” in that bracket, the report says, were $18,133 each. That’s more than three Cartiers. Eat your heart out, AusPost!

    In the next salary bracket up at the ABC, the bonuses aren’t quite as big — but still more than a Cartier’s worth. The $395,000-$420,000 a year range featured no less than six staff, and they received bonuses averaging $8750 each.

    A further six staff in the $320,000-$345,000 salary bracket got about a Cartier’s worth of bonus each: an average of $5333.

  14. zyconoclast
    #3641185, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:23 pm

    But it all comes down to the fact that Liberals don’t know who their friends are and, more dangerously even stupidly, don’t know who their enemies are.

    Not true.
    Their actions prove time and time again that we are the enemy.

  15. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3641191, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:25 pm

    I believe she said she is not seeking compensation, just finishing up work.

    Correct – announcing her resignation, she says she isn’t seeking compensation.

  16. Peter Smith
    #3641203, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:31 pm

    Apparently she did a good job. Don’t know much else about her but I do know that Morrison showed himself to be a jerk and a bully. Who the heck is there to vote for these days? Oh, yes, there’s Trump but we don’t have his likes here or anything close to him. All we have is a bunch of Liberal pantywaists and greenies.

  17. Forester
    #3641206, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:32 pm

    But it all comes down to the fact that Liberals don’t know who their friends are and, more dangerously even stupidly, don’t know who their enemies are.

    I’m calling it the ‘Davos Reset Party‘ from now on.

  18. Mother Lode
    #3641217, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:41 pm

    Will they give her a gold watch?

  19. min
    #3641243, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:53 pm

    How does one rate a good job ? Mail not delivered daily anymore and more than two weeks ago a friend sent her son in law a birthday card that has not arrived yet from Hawthorn to Abbotsford. It seems the poor old workers missed out on the largesse given to the more elite .
    She made a mint for her previous employer but that was in the days their product could be sold to China.
    The watches were the proverbial straw when so much money was paid out for pot plants and other stuff rather than services for the public.

  20. duncanm
    #3641248, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    Correct – announcing her resignation, she says she isn’t seeking compensation.

    I look forward to her entry in the “Termination and retirement benefits” column in the 2020/21 annual report.

    the 19/20 annual report certainly has some eye-openers in that column from the restructure.

    Christine Corbett – $875k separation payment after 3 months in the Group CEO role and a subsequent 9 months in the Managing Director role on ~$1M, for example

