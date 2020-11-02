Min: Wooed with weasel words

Victorians, mainly Melburnians were in lockdown, apart from a brief few weeks in July, since March this year. For weeks we had been in stage 4 that kept us confined to home , allowed out for one hour a day for exercise, shopping for essentials by one person per household, wearing masks outside of home, working from home if you still have a job, home schooling, and no visitors.

With another 4 weeks to go we were threatened with longer, maybe until Christmas if the numbers did not come down . There had \been no real explanation as to what numbers would be acceptable, just vague figures whilst emphasising that unknown variables would have to be taken into consideration.

Living in these conditions, with many unsure if there will be jobs, if their employer can hold out until back in business, or if they will be able to meet mortgage payments, has put immense stress on families. As a result, the increase in health problems and mental health issues will strain our health system for years to come. Moreover the economic devastation occurring in Victoria as well as the ramifications for the economy of Australia will further add to the burden of recovery.

With all this , the Premier had 67% approval even after documentary evidence confirming he had lied about offers for the ADF to help in hotel quarantine. But nothing new, this Premier has history of treating voters with contempt, cancelling a contract costing taxpayers a billion dollars , Red Shirt fraud again costing taxpayers , cancelling Parliament and signing a deal with CCP for Belt and Road Initiative for 25 billion dollars.

So what is happening to Victorians , the majority of whom acquiesce, grumble with friends and try to get through this pandemic? One explanation proposed by some , is the Stockholm Syndrome where “captives” form an unnatural affection for their captor. However after watching and listening to Andrews’ performance in the daily release of numbers, it seems that he woos with weasel words and bamboozles his audience, including the journalists. The authoritarian parent scolding and threatening us to behave or there would be more punishment on one hand but also saying that he was accountable but using language and tactics to avoid accountability.

Teflon Dan, as he is known in some quarters, has form and to date no one has succeeded in bringing him to account even though evidence points to his mismanagement, poor decisions, and choices that have wreaked havoc on the State.

Based on observations of witnesses during an 8 year investigation into a major fraud in an international company , Dr Kelly O’Donnell recognised from a psychological perspective, patterns of behaviour that help or hinder good practice for accountability. In describing The Ten Psychological Tactics for Avoiding Accountability, O’Donnell set out those used to avoid accountability for mistakes, poor practice, dysfunction and outright deviance.

Tactic 1. Delegate matters to someone else internally to diffuse it and create distance from the accusations.

A so called judicial inquiry was ordered with an ex judge nominated to carry out the inquiry. Although stated that there were no legal reasons why questions about hotel quarantining could not be answered, he and his ministers still use the excuse that because the issue is under inquiry , questions cannot be answered.

Tactic 2. Avoid , reword or repackage the issues , obfuscate the facts to disguise any culpability.

When questioned by a journalist about refusing help from ADF, Andrews asked if it were in relation to this department or that department . He refused to answer anything unless the particular department was named . He continued to argue this point before dismissing the issue.

The public was not told about the Cedar Meats cluster for weeks and the owners’ connection to the Labor Party concealed.

Marchers from the BLM protest were not checked , arrested or fined . No connection has been made to any outbreaks of the virus since the march even though a number were subsequently tested positive.

Tactic 3. Focus on things to make them look like central issues so as to appear to being transparent

Daily numbers are to justify the actions that have been taken and to create fear. The statistics that give a more accurate picture of the situation are omitted , such as percentage per million dying, or the percentage of deaths in relation to total nursing home residents that is 0.1% . Would voters be less compliant with the extreme conditions of this lockdown if these statistics were known ?

However a State of Disaster has been declared and Parliament shut down that allows rules and regulations to be made without any questioning or opposition which results in a complete lack of transparency . The constitutionally designated period of 6 months expires on September 13 th and Andrews has approached the Attorney General to allow him to extend this period as long as necessary.

Tactic 4. Appear to be acting with integrity and the highest of standards.

The daily very long appearances on TV, over 50 days now, contributes to the impression of integrity and high standards and makes Andrews appear that he is doing this for all Victorians . However the other State Premiers also give a daily update .

Tactic 5. Point out past track record. Highlight anything positive done or contributed to now.

Believe it or not, the fact that we have not had the usual number of ‘flu deaths this year is being seen as a positive outcome of their efforts to contain the virus. The suggestion was also made that in future we could manage ‘ flu outbreaks similarly to this pandemic .

Tactic 6. Offer some general assurances that you will be looking into the matter

This is said often when questions are asked.

Tactic 7. When under attack, state how much hard work and effort has been put in to managing the Pandemic.

Constantly we are told that those in charge have never worked so hard to manage this pandemic . It seems it is not understood it is not how hard one works but the competency of those managing.

Tactic 8. Mention other people’s problems ; dress someone in your own dirty clothing .

Families , workers have all been blamed even though genomic sequencing shows 99% of cases in the second wave originated from hotel quarantine.

Andrews even misled his audience by exaggerating the numbers supposedly not at home when checked by the police and the ADF. When confronted with the factual numbers he has lied, obfuscated and argued .

Tactic 9. Prop up the colleagues ( gang of 8) , reshuffle if necessary so they can cover for each other in the name of “loyalty”. Try to hold on until dust settles.

Tactic 10. Nothing done with real transparency and accountability; rather self interests, lifestyle, affiliations and allusions to moral congruity is maintained, via complicity, cover-ups and recalibration of the conscience.

Not listed but when all else fails find a fall guy who undoubtedly has been promised rewards if he is the one to take the rap.

Using the excuse “ I wasn’t in the room when the decision was made .” Andrews lays the blame at the feet of the Public Servant heading up the meeting where it was said that the ADF present did not offer help.

This is how Andrews has covered his backside whilst also manipulating voters.

Will he maintain his success by giving public servants back to back pay rises, whilst the predicted 400,000 jobless will have to rely on centre link payments which, by the way, won’t come out of his budget ? The $25 billion from the BRI will have to be repaid by Victorians, a further strain on a state budget and further misery for the voters.

Even though the media has protected Andrews, enough stories have been reported to make some voters question his ethics, morals and competency as Premier of our State , nevertheless his popularity remains .

Being reminded daily in 125 pressers of the numbers of cases and deaths , Andrews focused on the fear raising numbers using this as a method of control

As Machiavelli observed of what made a successful leader , “fear holds them fast by a dread of punishment that never passes “ Still as we are better educated and better informed than the citizens of Florence 500 years ago it is bewildering to hear comments such as “he is doing the best he can under the circumstances “ The best he can includes out right lying, obfuscating and fudging numbers. This is not in the best interests of Victorians neither is the refusal to fingerpoint until all inquiries are completed. Victorians are left open to more abuse and for severe restrictions to continue especially if the Attorney General allows him to extend State of Disaster and keep Parliament closed with only the gang of 8 running the State.

Things come apart so easily when they have been held together by lies .

Looking a little strained these days and questioned more rigorously by journalists, Andrews has resorted to argumentive to and fros to defend

errors made by the Victorian government in the handling of the hotel quarantine that resulted in the second wave of Covid .

What will the reaction of voters be ? More recently Behavioral Scientists researching why voters accept the poor behaviour of politicians, found that in times of anxiety and crises, people are much more likely to pay attention to the prominent messenger and a liar is deemed trustworthy . Given that Andrews has fronted on TV to give us all the bad news and very little good for more than 125 days without a break, has made himself extremely prominent . So much so that his suporters are concerned about his health . Evidently worth the effort to keep his approval up.

With worse to come when the financial devastation eventually hits , the lost jobs, lost homes , broken relationships and with all needing a break but no money and no flights to escape and at last, face to face with reality may shake up Victorians . No worries for Dan though , he can retire on a very generous pension with the likelihood of another position offered to him by his mates when the dust settles and in the meantime , sail off into the sunset.

Recently we learnt that Andrews spent $2 million for a company to train him how to manage , control and keep up his popularity so it seems he got value for money judging by his ratings. But Victorians what have you gained from this expense ? WOOED AND WELL AND TRULY SCREWED .