Liberty Quote
If a man is called a Chinaman, a member of the Labour Party will always be found ready to rise and protest against his employment. I have no sympathy with any such narrow-minded pettifogging views.— Donald Cameron, member for the Free Trade Party, March 22, 1904
-
Recent Comments
- Terry Pedersen on US Election Predictions 2020
- Struth on Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- Rob on Peta Credlin on Victoria’s hotel quarantine catastrophe
- bespoke on Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- zyconoclast on US Election Predictions 2020
- Leo Champion on A glimpse of the future if Donald Trump loses
- Forester on Breaking: Christine Holgate resigns
- Arnost on Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- Peter Smith on Breaking: Christine Holgate resigns
- feelthebern on Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- Some History on US Election Predictions 2020
- johanna on Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- Epicurious on US Election Predictions 2020
- pbw on Peta Credlin on Victoria’s hotel quarantine catastrophe
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- John Comnenus on Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- P on Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Breaking: Christine Holgate resigns
- Struth on Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- twostix on Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- DrBeauGan on US Election Predictions 2020
- Arnost on Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- zyconoclast on Breaking: Christine Holgate resigns
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Breaking: Christine Holgate resigns
- Pete of Perth on US Election Predictions 2020
- Bruce in WA on US Election Predictions 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Breaking: Christine Holgate resigns
- US Election Predictions 2020
- Min: Wooed with weasel words
- Peta Credlin on Victoria’s hotel quarantine catastrophe
- Points of Clarification
- A glimpse of the future if Donald Trump loses
- Western governments have absolute contempt for citizens
- The central question asked about Covid: am I dead?
- Sean Connery
- The greatest political show on earth
- The Lady Knows Nuance
- Queensland Election Thread 2020
- The Chook vs. The Freckle
- Supposedly conservative media judgement in the US election
- Hot green air from China
- Death to marijuana
- The Unlucky Country. New Zealand
- I’m nervous but hopeful
- Open Forum: October 31, 2020
- Alan Jones on the haka
- Lesson for Liberals
- Who’s this chap Bobulinski?
- US GDP growth 33.1%
- But what’s he done for us lately?
- Property Rights – Australia vs China
- Little String
- This is woke
- As pillars of probity, ASIC pair should know better
- He picked the wrong week to name-drop a celebrity pants man
- Erdogans Everywhere
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Dan virus escaped.
Pony Girl suggests Chairman Dan will get off Scott free.
Better start getting used to that.
Hopefully more are able to watch Peta and be informed as to what has happened however it will take another hour at least to present all the shifty business that went on. The reason behind the daily pressers for instance , is connected to the 2 million spent to win over the voters . Sinc, I sent you something I researched in August ? about the 10 psychological tactics to avoid accountability that Andrews used every presser and appearing daily and research showing that the more a politician is seen, the more trustworthy he is rated even if he has a history of telling lies . However this only came out after programme was made.
Who leaked information to reporters that the quarantine programme was in trouble from day one ? Article in The Age , July 13th . An as far as I have read / heard no follow up on the story to expose the minister who leaked the documents . BTW connected to the 30 million contract for 3 months security services .
If the pressure is not kept on Dan will get way with murder as the saying goes.
min – sorry. I did that. Seems to have fallen through the cracks. I can still post it, if you’d like.
Reflects poorly on the state Liberals that 21 years after losing office that Jeff Kennett is still the best person they can roll out.
Watched this and wrote to my local State member. Sent also to his leader O’Brien and my local fed. Also to Tim Smith and Craig Kelly as they actually seem to be awake!
The State enquiry is a total nonsense and has to be replaced with a Royal Commission.
This would not preclude a class action against all the major players.
I remember that the first act John Cain did was to remove the ability to sue any public servant for anything. Can some one better versed advise on this? also how about Industrial Manslaughter charges?
I wish Credlin(I’ll never say anything against the federal government) and others would question political leaders as to why they are banning the use of cheap preventatives and treatments, I know she will say she is only concerned about the hotel quarantine scandal she must take it a step further and ask these questions. Nearly all those 700+ lives could have been saved.
An important point is that potential infected and infected people (according to Dr Carl Henegan) should not be moved around in lifts as the updrafts in lifts is a known conveyor of pathogens, that includes hospitals, quarantine stations should be on single level, Manly quarantine station comes to mind.
Kennett is probably the only Vic Lieboral with any sort of recognition- and that is despite falling into government for 3 years.
Most Victoriastanis know him. He is the president of the Hawthorn footy club.
Thanks for putting this up, an excellent summary of events by Sky / Peta Credlin.
The Coates inquiry is a waste of time, a Royal Commission is required.
Victoria needs to draft Jeff Kennett back into Parliament.
Good stuff. I’m just amazed that Credlin was allowed to film inside the shut-down State Library of Victoria. As a typical public cultural institution in Victoria, it’s super-woke; almost all of its programming is about wimmin, gays, aborigines and climate change. On the other hand, like every cultural organization in Victoria they are desperate for paying customers to hire their spaces, so perhaps I shouldn’t be surprised.
Has the video that surfaced within days of the quarantine been mentioned at all? In it there were a group of women boasting and congratulating themselves on implementing the Hotel Quarantine and how fast they did it.
The State enquiry is a total nonsense and has to be replaced with a Royal Commission.
Fat chance of that with Morrison as PM.
He gives every indication of thinking that Dictator Dan has done a good job.
Just finished watching it.
I noted the number of views was 74,000 prior to viewing.
After watching it I checked again. Number of views was 79,000.
The interest is there. Whether or not that can help in forcing government to call for a RC only time will tell.
I don’t have much faith either way.
It seems that justice and the rule of law is not applied equally, never has, and never will be.
,
min
#3640780, posted on November 2, 2020 at 9:50 am
….. the 10 psychological tactics to avoid accountability
I’d like to see that too. Can you post it?
Outstanding. What a corrupt incompetent bunch. I hope large numbers of Victorian gets to see this.
There’s a problem with stressing the death toll from the disease and pinning on Andrews. Yes, he deserves the immediate blame. Yes, he has been a business-as-usual Labor thug. Yes, he has greased the palms of his mates. Yes, he has lied through his teeth.
And yes, Coate is beneath contempt. She’s a reliable Labor hack; that’s why Gillard appointed her to the royal commission to Get Pell.
If you complain that Dan caused all of these unnecessary deaths, then you must also heap praise on Palace-Che for closing the border and implementing rolling totalitarianism and destroying the interstate tourist industry. Don’t forget the “National Cabinet” (except for naughty Dan) and its corresponding destruction of the international tourist industry. All hail ScoMao!
Underlying all of this is the unspoken premiss that this virus in one or other of its variants will just fade away, and Oz will emerge back into international and interstate intercourse (see Constitution of Australia) and we will all then live forever.
Whilst ever the Fourth Estate is either doing a Rip Van Winkel or hiding in the LWS (left wing swamp) nothing is going to change.
Evidence – the ACT and Qld elections and no doubt WA soon to follow.
In the USA the Fourt Estate has effectively been bulldozed.