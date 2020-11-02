Peta Credlin on Victoria’s hotel quarantine catastrophe

Posted on 9:21 am, November 2, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

18 Responses to Peta Credlin on Victoria’s hotel quarantine catastrophe

  2. H B Bear
    #3640779, posted on November 2, 2020 at 9:49 am

    Pony Girl suggests Chairman Dan will get off Scott free.

    Better start getting used to that.

  3. min
    #3640780, posted on November 2, 2020 at 9:50 am

    Hopefully more are able to watch Peta and be informed as to what has happened however it will take another hour at least to present all the shifty business that went on. The reason behind the daily pressers for instance , is connected to the 2 million spent to win over the voters . Sinc, I sent you something I researched in August ? about the 10 psychological tactics to avoid accountability that Andrews used every presser and appearing daily and research showing that the more a politician is seen, the more trustworthy he is rated even if he has a history of telling lies . However this only came out after programme was made.
    Who leaked information to reporters that the quarantine programme was in trouble from day one ? Article in The Age , July 13th . An as far as I have read / heard no follow up on the story to expose the minister who leaked the documents . BTW connected to the 30 million contract for 3 months security services .
    If the pressure is not kept on Dan will get way with murder as the saying goes.

  4. Sinclair Davidson
    #3640785, posted on November 2, 2020 at 9:58 am

    min – sorry. I did that. Seems to have fallen through the cracks. I can still post it, if you’d like.

  5. Sinclair Davidson
    #3640787, posted on November 2, 2020 at 10:00 am

    Reflects poorly on the state Liberals that 21 years after losing office that Jeff Kennett is still the best person they can roll out.

  6. John snowy Bowyer
    #3640790, posted on November 2, 2020 at 10:02 am

    Watched this and wrote to my local State member. Sent also to his leader O’Brien and my local fed. Also to Tim Smith and Craig Kelly as they actually seem to be awake!
    The State enquiry is a total nonsense and has to be replaced with a Royal Commission.
    This would not preclude a class action against all the major players.
    I remember that the first act John Cain did was to remove the ability to sue any public servant for anything. Can some one better versed advise on this? also how about Industrial Manslaughter charges?

  7. Penny
    #3640792, posted on November 2, 2020 at 10:03 am

    I wish Credlin(I’ll never say anything against the federal government) and others would question political leaders as to why they are banning the use of cheap preventatives and treatments, I know she will say she is only concerned about the hotel quarantine scandal she must take it a step further and ask these questions. Nearly all those 700+ lives could have been saved.
    An important point is that potential infected and infected people (according to Dr Carl Henegan) should not be moved around in lifts as the updrafts in lifts is a known conveyor of pathogens, that includes hospitals, quarantine stations should be on single level, Manly quarantine station comes to mind.

  8. H B Bear
    #3640795, posted on November 2, 2020 at 10:04 am

    Kennett is probably the only Vic Lieboral with any sort of recognition- and that is despite falling into government for 3 years.

  9. H B Bear
    #3640796, posted on November 2, 2020 at 10:06 am

    Most Victoriastanis know him. He is the president of the Hawthorn footy club.

  10. old bloke
    #3640838, posted on November 2, 2020 at 10:51 am

    Thanks for putting this up, an excellent summary of events by Sky / Peta Credlin.

    The Coates inquiry is a waste of time, a Royal Commission is required.

    Victoria needs to draft Jeff Kennett back into Parliament.

  11. cuckoo
    #3640888, posted on November 2, 2020 at 11:29 am

    Good stuff. I’m just amazed that Credlin was allowed to film inside the shut-down State Library of Victoria. As a typical public cultural institution in Victoria, it’s super-woke; almost all of its programming is about wimmin, gays, aborigines and climate change. On the other hand, like every cultural organization in Victoria they are desperate for paying customers to hire their spaces, so perhaps I shouldn’t be surprised.

  12. win
    #3640912, posted on November 2, 2020 at 11:39 am

    Has the video that surfaced within days of the quarantine been mentioned at all? In it there were a group of women boasting and congratulating themselves on implementing the Hotel Quarantine and how fast they did it.

  13. Lee
    #3640924, posted on November 2, 2020 at 11:48 am

    The State enquiry is a total nonsense and has to be replaced with a Royal Commission.

    Fat chance of that with Morrison as PM.
    He gives every indication of thinking that Dictator Dan has done a good job.

  14. wal1957
    #3641073, posted on November 2, 2020 at 2:10 pm

    Just finished watching it.
    I noted the number of views was 74,000 prior to viewing.
    After watching it I checked again. Number of views was 79,000.
    The interest is there. Whether or not that can help in forcing government to call for a RC only time will tell.
    I don’t have much faith either way.
    It seems that justice and the rule of law is not applied equally, never has, and never will be.
    ,

  15. Adelagado
    #3641081, posted on November 2, 2020 at 2:28 pm


    min
    #3640780, posted on November 2, 2020 at 9:50 am

    ….. the 10 psychological tactics to avoid accountability

    I’d like to see that too. Can you post it?

  16. Speedbox
    #3641135, posted on November 2, 2020 at 2:59 pm

    Outstanding. What a corrupt incompetent bunch. I hope large numbers of Victorian gets to see this.

  17. pbw
    #3641196, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:28 pm

    There’s a problem with stressing the death toll from the disease and pinning on Andrews. Yes, he deserves the immediate blame. Yes, he has been a business-as-usual Labor thug. Yes, he has greased the palms of his mates. Yes, he has lied through his teeth.

    And yes, Coate is beneath contempt. She’s a reliable Labor hack; that’s why Gillard appointed her to the royal commission to Get Pell.

    If you complain that Dan caused all of these unnecessary deaths, then you must also heap praise on Palace-Che for closing the border and implementing rolling totalitarianism and destroying the interstate tourist industry. Don’t forget the “National Cabinet” (except for naughty Dan) and its corresponding destruction of the international tourist industry. All hail ScoMao!

    Underlying all of this is the unspoken premiss that this virus in one or other of its variants will just fade away, and Oz will emerge back into international and interstate intercourse (see Constitution of Australia) and we will all then live forever.

  18. Rob
    #3641210, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:34 pm

    Whilst ever the Fourth Estate is either doing a Rip Van Winkel or hiding in the LWS (left wing swamp) nothing is going to change.
    Evidence – the ACT and Qld elections and no doubt WA soon to follow.
    In the USA the Fourt Estate has effectively been bulldozed.

