Points of Clarification

With much of Australia’s media and commentariat focused on the US election, there was a small “event” that happened last week that did not get sufficient attention – In TAFKAS’ opinion (ITO). That was the comments of Gaven Morris, ABC ‘s Director News of Analysis and Investigations regarding the “inner city elites” focus of the ABC news team.
In words that might curdle a almond milk late and turn a sugar free paleo vegan quinoa muffin, Morris is reported to have:
told (ABC) staff they were too focused on the interests of “inner city left-wing elites” and linked his concerns about editorial coverage to the national broadcaster’s ongoing funding from taxpayers.
But seeking to clarify and contextual his comments, Morris is reported (in the Australian) to have said a few morning things:
He tells us the “elites” comments have been taken significantly out of context. His real point to ABC staff is for them to make sure they don’t give oxygen to any critics who claim it is the network of inner-city elites.
How can that be out of context when many of ABC’s news staff work within walking and cycling distance of the Ultimo Citadel?
But there were 2 particular points made by Morris in his “clarification” that warrant clarification:
Morris’s reasoning for this point of view is uncontroversial. “Every taxpayer puts a hand in their pocket to pay for the ABC. The question we need to be asking ourselves is: ‘Are we able to provide a service for all of them?’ We need to be able to look all Australians in the eye, and say we think we’ve got a great news service here, and great insights into Australia.”
Actually no. Tax payers don’t put their hand in their pockets to pay for the ABC. More accurately, the government puts its hand into the pockets of tax payers to pay for the ABC. And the government does this while brandishing a gun; after all, what happens if tax payer’s don’t want to pay?
The other thing, is that there are actually very few tax payers in Australia. Before COVID, fewer that 50% people paid any net tax (after receiving transfer payments back). Add in those not paid a salary by government and those on Covid related support, that means that there are very, very few who would actually “pay for the ABC”.
Another way to look at this, is that given the GIANT budget deficit and national debt, the people who are actually paying for the ABC are our children and the yet to be born. So if the ABC was to provide a service for those who pay for the ABC, they would be running kids programming 24/7.
And in a back hand insult to not only ABC staff but people outside the inner city ring, Morris said:
Morris says he believes there has in the past been a form of “old- fashioned snobbery” on the subject among some staff, with questioning on why it wouldn’t leave the outer suburbs to “Seven or Nine”.
“They think it’s cheapening our brand,” Morris says. “But this is not about going tabloid or going down market. This is about appealing to smart, intelligent people in the outer suburbs and the big regional cities.”
Because apparently, the ABC is only for smart, intelligent people in the outer suburbs and the big regional cities, however he defines smart and intelligent. Thus far, ABC has been producing content for the dumb and illiterate people in the outer suburbs and the big regional cities
End this nonsense. Let them source their own revenue.
And if there is a public policy need for public interest journalism, let the government allocate funds and put them up for a periodic tender.
how fucking arrogant is that?
Appalling.
Make ABC subscription only.
Only people who want the ABC pay.
Happy for the ABC to become a streaming subscription service.
The SBS of course is no longer needed for its original purpose at all. Completely superseded by technology.
Too funny, I love it – this Morris turkey appears to get it right momentarily, the shop stewards storm his office to remind him who runs the show (not being him), he cacks his pants and reneges in an instant. The ABC kiddies will be scurrying off to their Ultimo coffee shops this morning to plot his dismissal. 😁
ABC News finally covered Hunter Biden emails last: a conspiracy theory pushed by anti-CCP loons. Failed to mention NY Post, or that Biden’s haven’t declared the emails fake. Just disgraceful.
Smart intelligent people have given up on the ABC – when did you last see a senior business person give an informed opinion on 7.30 – or any kind of expert in a mathematics-based discipline give an analysis of a policy? It’s full of superficial political gossip and “human interest” stories featuring minorities. They should replace most of their journalists with reporters.
Untiul c. 1973 the ABC was funded by the TV license fee. Whitlam – the gift that keeps on giving – scrapped that and provided them with funding from general revenue.
A simple reform would be to reintroduce the TV license fee on the model of a subscription service. Those who want to watch the ABC can pay for it, those who don’t won’t have to, and the ABC would have to trim its cloth to suit its budget.
There it is right there: the snobbery and elitism of the ABC as explained by the chief propagandist in the news department. The ABC doesn’t exist for ordinary Australians because they’re not “smart” enough.
As an experiment, listen carefully to the 7pm ABC TV news: there’s not a single story that isn’t part of a wishlist narrative that could be the subject of a Greens party press release.
See if you can find a story about US politics that isn’t a Democratic Party talking point.
And, like all leftist organisations, they think ordinary Australians are too stupid to see the reality the ABC is trying to foist on us. If you get all of your “news” from the ABC, you’re one of the most wilfully ignorant people in the country.
I can’t exactly recall, but somewhere about 20 years ago I stopped watching ABC news and current affairs.
I’ll still tune in for the cricket. Until they take a knee.
abc memo: don’t panic
The abc safe space is available & good to go as required by abc standard operational procedure.
Employees requiring recovery time are advised not to panic and make a calm orderly retreat to the retreat.
Once there abc employees will be able to immerse themselves in the reassuring groupthink until they are strong enough to continue their spreading of fake news and covering up of real news that could cast their favoured candidate in an unfavourable light.
Is the ALPBC still under death threats from the IPA? I wish they would get on with it.
No surprise even the UK Conservatives have found the spine to kill off the TV tax that funds the BBC. Poms receive an annual reminder that they are forced to fund this sh1t.
Just to take what I remember of this morning’s 7am bulletin on ABC RN. Lead item was a study by Deloitte Access Economics about how we’re going to lose a gazillion jobs unless we go carbon neutral NOW. Then there was a “study” by Stamford University which “shows” that thousands of covid infections were caused by Trump rallies, including 3000 deaths. There was also an item about the impending UK lockdown, all from the viewpoint of Boris Bad Man.
Now, Mr. Morris, you were saying?….
The logical answer would be to relocate the staff to regional centres like Mt Isa, Alice Springs and Cobar.
That way they would get a perspective of the country they fly over so often.
After all the ABC has demonstrated from the Covid-19 lockdown coverage there is now no reason why ABC staff members need to live in a high cost inner city location.
and the Fraser/Howard government did nothing to reverse any of the Whitlam impacts.
No, Fraser had a ‘razor gang” who got rid of…the National Curriculum Centre. Joy.
I fail to see why the ABC needs to be located in Sydney. Surely with all the technology available, the ABC could easily operate out of Tennant Creek or Mount Isa. And by selling the land in Sydney, any move would pay for itself.
For the last time, just shut it down. There’s no point in attempting to run it as a subscription service as it would go tits up within about six months.
If idiots want to read watch or listen to collectivist garbage there’s always the Garudain, Neinfax and the other braindead FTA commercial channels, which all spout the same rubbish as the ALPBC anyway.
Tom wrote…
You forgot masochist!
‘Their ABC’ is still Australia’s most trusted news source though. How that is the case I will never understand!
THIS!!
Fred: White Cliffs, Ceduna, Lightning Ridge, Andamooka, Coober Pedy … ideal locations for decentralised ABC units. Oh, and Yuendumu is perfect for the indigenous unit. The ABC’s Aborigines would finally meet some genuine ones.
Is this another one of those Ray Martin review findings?
And you’re completely unaware of what happened to Carl Beech.
‘And if there is a public policy need for public interest journalism, let the government allocate funds and put them up for a periodic tender.’
This! +100
Reminds me of the Sadist and the Masochist talking.
Says the masochist to the sadist “Hit me”.
The sadist says “NO”.
Easily explained – being trusted does not mean trustworthy.
There is an old Russian question and answer style joke which goes something like this.
Q. Can you deceive someone who trusts you?
A. Is it possible to deceive someone who does not trust you?
Their ABC’ is still Australia’s most trusted news source though.
As Gerard is wont to say, it is so trusted that people would rather watch less trustworthy news on 7, 9 and 10 according to the ratings
Obviously Morris is trying to head off a repeat of what’s happening at BBC.
Which is “nothing much” but the lefties are in a flap anyway.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8684577/BBCs-director-general-Tim-Davie-arrives-day-threatens-AXE-left-wing-comedies.html
For the last time, just shut it down. There’s no point in attempting to run it as a subscription service as it would go tits up within about six months.
That’s a feature not a bug of my proposal, Spurgeon.
The government can then say, “The people have spoken with their wallets” and wash their hands of it.
Exactly.
Give them their $1B for 2021 – cash upfront, plus all the assets, buildings etc. “That’s the last one you’ll be seeing, bye!”
uhmmmm……………… I live, work and operate an agriculture business 60 kms from the nearest small regional town, a town that has full service operators and facilities for every agriculture business within the LGA. We might be a bit short on specialist health services but everything else is here including a our good sense of humor HOWEVER what that turd said is not fucking funny.
Gaven Morris – go fuck yourself and fuck your tax-eating rent an arsehole ABC.