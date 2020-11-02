US Election Predictions 2020

Barrie Cassidy covered himself in glory four years ago.
Now its your opportunity to mark your territory, earn bragging rights, and so on for the next four years.
So to play: Name the winner and the electoral college vote.
I’ll go first: Trump with 326 electoral college votes (picks up Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Nevada).
Trump 338.
Trump 322 Biden 216
California is in play!
Trump 342, Biden 196
Trump, 324.
305 Trump – 233 Biden is my prediction.
I am intrigued by the list Top ender has been compiling on the open thread. Why is every single one of us predicting Trump? Surely someone thinks Biden will win among the Cats?
Trumpslide.
Trump to win California.
Does anyone have the lotto numbers?
With or without electoral fraud?
Orange Oaf 316 , you know, the Thing 222
Trump plus 300 EC votes
Cactus, Arky thinks it’ll be a draw
Now only on this thread:
Cat 2020 Election Book
Electoral College votes predicted – 270 necessary to win the presidency:
Tailgunner: Trump 452 – Biden 86
Bdf: Trump 422 – Biden 116
A Lurker: 360 Trump – 178 Biden
Makka: Trump 359 – Biden 179
Eyrie: Trump 342 – Biden 196
Feelthebern: Trump 338
Custard: Trump 332 – Biden 206
John Comnenus: Trump 326 – Biden 212
Oh come on: Trump 324 – Biden 214
Clam Chowdah: Trump 324
Zatara: Trump 322 – Biden 216
pete m: Trump 322 – Biden 216
Salvatore: Trump 320
Woolfe: Trump 316 – Biden 222
Cactus: 305 Trump – 233 Biden
Top Ender: 301 Trump – 231 Biden
Fisky: Trump 290 – Biden 248
Lysander: Trump 286 – Bernie – 252
Rickw: Trump: 282 – Bernie 256.
Arky: Trump 269 – Biden 269
But then the Democrats to piss and moan about the results and have them challenged. Also a warehouse full of Dem votes that have been uncounted in states around the country.
I’ll run with The Don, but unsure of the figures. Still smirking over Old Scroteface’s ‘ America, your nightmare is over. Donald Trump will not be President. Larf?!? I P’ed my pants!
328 210 for me
Trump, 300
My wishful thinking is New Mexico and Virginia as well, so DJT 344 vs the corrupt senile 194
Trump 315 – Biden 223
That is what logic and what we see would expect. And this is what I would bet on if all was kosher.
I however would suggest that Pennsylvania and North Carolina will be lost by Trump. So – 290. Best case and lock me in on this.
Now … (probably controversially) one or even both of Texas and/or Florida may go because of voting shenanigans.
Both Kamala and Biden have been campaigning in Texas (Biden would have but the white supremacists harassed his bus or something)… so they think they are in reach. And there is shenanigans afoot there viz the Proj Veritas voting video and other examples of dodgy voting.
Trumpster with 360-389 That’s what I bet on some time ago with TAB , so ill go that.
Trump 348. Will also add Colorado and Virginia to Sinc’s map above.
I’m not confident. An idiotic and hysterical media. The Dems outspending the GOP massively in advertising. Sadly Biden will win. The counting will be a disaster and America will slide further into anarchy. I really hope I’m wrong. I don’t like Trump but he is the hope of the side. God have mercy on the USA.
Trump 303.
315 Biden
223 Trump
(regrettably)
Biden pretty much has the dead-person vote locked in, even living underground for the last couple of months in a display of solidarity that saw previous candidates do things like eating hamburgers (medium rare wagyu beef patty, arugula, wilted seaweed with a mirin and oyster sauce) to show their connection to the average working Joe.
Or the old favourite of immersing themselves in the working man’s pastimes by throwing the first pitch.
(Now or course the working man’s pastimes are immersing themselves in politics – with equal aplomb.)
Trump 298
Biden 240
If Biden wins, prepare yourselves for a 48hr Monty hardon
Trump 340+
Trump 338
What’s his name 200
Must put a bet on Trump tomorrow while plunging on the MC
I See Red
Sadly, demographics and voter fraud
Trump 250
Biden 288
Biden 316
Trump 222
If Biden wins, prepare yourselves for a 48hr Monty hardon
The cure for priapism
-Excess blood is drained from your p**** using a small needle and syringe
-Surgery to reroute blood flow so that blood can move through your p**** normally.
Biden 379 Trump 159 a match to Clinton in 1996. I think the early voting and media /social change will do it for Biden.
It’s 11:45p.m in Florida and Trump is still out campaigning and rallying.
Dragon Energy vs a man who has lost all his pep since he has been forced to stop sniffing children.
Trump 330+. Without dem fraud it would be near 380 or so.
Oh, Dem hysteria. Democrat operatives with bylines and tv shows in tears.
Trump just, because of corruption in the voting.
Which will then excuse the dummy spit they will throw.
About 280 for Trump.
Don’t know how much Trump will win the electoral vote, but will win the popular vote by 1.7%
Trump to win all 2016 states plus NH and MN.
Top Ender forgot to add me on, so reposting
Helen
#3641087, posted on November 2, 2020 at 2:34 pm
OK I been watching those ads and the rallys and where people are marching for Trump (+freedom, + democracy) I mean when has that happened before? Did anyone at all march for bronco bama?Did anyone march for the Kennedy’s? Even California ffs. they are marching. 96 miles of trucks and flags in Arizona. 60,000 at a rally.
The man labelled the most racist has people descended from all races marching for him. And their future. Because they are American. He doesn’t divide, he brings together pride in themselves, pride in their country.
I am going for 321 electoral college votes for Trump.
Trump is 5 points ahead in NM. That’s a further 5 votes.
Caveman be more precise