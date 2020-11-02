US Election Predictions 2020

Posted on 2:40 pm, November 2, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

Barrie Cassidy covered himself in glory four years ago.

Now its your opportunity to mark your territory, earn bragging rights, and so on for the next four years.

So to play: Name the winner and the electoral college vote.

I’ll go first: Trump with 326 electoral college votes (picks up Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Nevada).

This entry was posted in American politics, Elections, Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

44 Responses to US Election Predictions 2020

  3. Hugh Jorgan
    #3641102, posted on November 2, 2020 at 2:45 pm

    California is in play!

  6. Cactus
    #3641108, posted on November 2, 2020 at 2:50 pm

    305 Trump – 233 Biden is my prediction.

    I am intrigued by the list Top ender has been compiling on the open thread. Why is every single one of us predicting Trump? Surely someone thinks Biden will win among the Cats?

  7. jupes
    #3641109, posted on November 2, 2020 at 2:51 pm

    Trumpslide.

    Trump to win California.

  8. RobK
    #3641114, posted on November 2, 2020 at 2:52 pm

    Does anyone have the lotto numbers?

  9. Enoch Root
    #3641116, posted on November 2, 2020 at 2:53 pm

    With or without electoral fraud?

  10. woolfe
    #3641117, posted on November 2, 2020 at 2:53 pm

    Orange Oaf 316 , you know, the Thing 222

  12. woolfe
    #3641123, posted on November 2, 2020 at 2:54 pm

    Cactus, Arky thinks it’ll be a draw

  13. Top Ender
    #3641125, posted on November 2, 2020 at 2:55 pm

    Now only on this thread:

    Cat 2020 Election Book

    Electoral College votes predicted – 270 necessary to win the presidency:

    Tailgunner: Trump 452 – Biden 86
    Bdf: Trump 422 – Biden 116
    A Lurker: 360 Trump – 178 Biden
    Makka: Trump 359 – Biden 179
    Eyrie: Trump 342 – Biden 196
    Feelthebern: Trump 338
    Custard: Trump 332 – Biden 206
    John Comnenus: Trump 326 – Biden 212
    Oh come on: Trump 324 – Biden 214
    Clam Chowdah: Trump 324
    Zatara: Trump 322 – Biden 216
    pete m: Trump 322 – Biden 216
    Salvatore: Trump 320
    Woolfe: Trump 316 – Biden 222
    Cactus: 305 Trump – 233 Biden
    Top Ender: 301 Trump – 231 Biden
    Fisky: Trump 290 – Biden 248
    Lysander: Trump 286 – Bernie – 252
    Rickw: Trump: 282 – Bernie 256.
    Arky: Trump 269 – Biden 269

  14. Black Ball
    #3641128, posted on November 2, 2020 at 2:56 pm

    But then the Democrats to piss and moan about the results and have them challenged. Also a warehouse full of Dem votes that have been uncounted in states around the country.

  15. Iain Russell
    #3641131, posted on November 2, 2020 at 2:57 pm

    I’ll run with The Don, but unsure of the figures. Still smirking over Old Scroteface’s ‘ America, your nightmare is over. Donald Trump will not be President. Larf?!? I P’ed my pants!

  18. will
    #3641140, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:02 pm

    My wishful thinking is New Mexico and Virginia as well, so DJT 344 vs the corrupt senile 194

  19. Speedbox
    #3641141, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:04 pm

    Trump 315 – Biden 223

  20. Arnost
    #3641149, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:08 pm

    Trump with 326 electoral college votes (picks up Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Nevada).

    That is what logic and what we see would expect. And this is what I would bet on if all was kosher.

    I however would suggest that Pennsylvania and North Carolina will be lost by Trump. So – 290. Best case and lock me in on this.

    Now … (probably controversially) one or even both of Texas and/or Florida may go because of voting shenanigans.

    Both Kamala and Biden have been campaigning in Texas (Biden would have but the white supremacists harassed his bus or something)… so they think they are in reach. And there is shenanigans afoot there viz the Proj Veritas voting video and other examples of dodgy voting.

  21. caveman
    #3641155, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:12 pm

    Trumpster with 360-389 That’s what I bet on some time ago with TAB , so ill go that.

  22. Bear Necessities
    #3641159, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    Trump 348. Will also add Colorado and Virginia to Sinc’s map above.

  23. Real Deal
    #3641163, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:15 pm

    I’m not confident. An idiotic and hysterical media. The Dems outspending the GOP massively in advertising. Sadly Biden will win. The counting will be a disaster and America will slide further into anarchy. I really hope I’m wrong. I don’t like Trump but he is the hope of the side. God have mercy on the USA.

  25. Anker
    #3641166, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:16 pm

    315 Biden
    223 Trump

    (regrettably)

  26. Mother Lode
    #3641180, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:21 pm

    Biden pretty much has the dead-person vote locked in, even living underground for the last couple of months in a display of solidarity that saw previous candidates do things like eating hamburgers (medium rare wagyu beef patty, arugula, wilted seaweed with a mirin and oyster sauce) to show their connection to the average working Joe.

    Or the old favourite of immersing themselves in the working man’s pastimes by throwing the first pitch.

    (Now or course the working man’s pastimes are immersing themselves in politics – with equal aplomb.)

  27. Bruce in WA
    #3641182, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:23 pm

    Trump 298
    Biden 240

  28. Pete of Perth
    #3641183, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:23 pm

    If Biden wins, prepare yourselves for a 48hr Monty hardon

  30. Epicurious
    #3641197, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:28 pm

    Trump 338
    What’s his name 200

    Must put a bet on Trump tomorrow while plunging on the MC

  32. zyconoclast
    #3641208, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:33 pm

    Sadly, demographics and voter fraud
    Trump 250
    Biden 288

  33. Terry Pedersen
    #3641212, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:35 pm

    Biden 316
    Trump 222

  34. zyconoclast
    #3641215, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:38 pm

    If Biden wins, prepare yourselves for a 48hr Monty hardon

    The cure for priapism

    -Excess blood is drained from your p**** using a small needle and syringe
    -Surgery to reroute blood flow so that blood can move through your p**** normally.

  35. Diesal
    #3641221, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    Biden 379 Trump 159 a match to Clinton in 1996. I think the early voting and media /social change will do it for Biden.

  36. Infidel Tiger King
    #3641224, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:45 pm

    It’s 11:45p.m in Florida and Trump is still out campaigning and rallying.

    Dragon Energy vs a man who has lost all his pep since he has been forced to stop sniffing children.

  37. Scott Osmond
    #3641227, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:47 pm

    Trump 330+. Without dem fraud it would be near 380 or so.

  38. Scott Osmond
    #3641232, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    Oh, Dem hysteria. Democrat operatives with bylines and tv shows in tears.

  39. Struth
    #3641233, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    Trump just, because of corruption in the voting.
    Which will then excuse the dummy spit they will throw.
    About 280 for Trump.

  40. [email protected]
    #3641235, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    Don’t know how much Trump will win the electoral vote, but will win the popular vote by 1.7%

  41. The Sheriff
    #3641237, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    Trump to win all 2016 states plus NH and MN.

  42. Helen
    #3641238, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    Top Ender forgot to add me on, so reposting

    Helen
    #3641087, posted on November 2, 2020 at 2:34 pm

    OK I been watching those ads and the rallys and where people are marching for Trump (+freedom, + democracy) I mean when has that happened before? Did anyone at all march for bronco bama?Did anyone march for the Kennedy’s? Even California ffs. they are marching. 96 miles of trucks and flags in Arizona. 60,000 at a rally.

    The man labelled the most racist has people descended from all races marching for him. And their future. Because they are American. He doesn’t divide, he brings together pride in themselves, pride in their country.

    I am going for 321 electoral college votes for Trump.

  43. Chris Harper
    #3641242, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:51 pm

    Trump is 5 points ahead in NM. That’s a further 5 votes.

  44. Top Ender
    #3641245, posted on November 2, 2020 at 3:53 pm

    Caveman be more precise

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.