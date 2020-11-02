What the American election is about:

The election, in spite of the media, the Russian collusion story, the Mueller investigation, the impeachment at the start of the year, the criminal conspiracy by the upper levels of American security agencies would not even be close were it not the the Chinese flu. Covid was the issue that made the Democrats competitive. I do not say it was invented by the Democrats or the Chinese, but once it arose, everything else went into deep background and the issue became Donald Trump’s handling of the virus. I am not sure Biden has made any other major claims than that he will fix the problem and bring Covid to an end. And while from the start, I have thought of Trump as recognising that the entire enterprise was designed to take him down, he has played the pandemic with a straight bat. He has done everything he can to protect the community from the spread of the virus, has made massive efforts to create medical resources to protect those who become ill, and has done everything possible to develop vaccines to bring the pandemic to an end.

The Democrats have, of course, done all they can to place the blame on his head which has gone some way towards sliding voter sentiment in Biden’s direction but not all the way. Trump has done everything possible, including catching the disease and then recovering from it, to demonstrate his bona fides in regard to the pandemic. But he has also made it always his aim to open the economy as quickly as possible. No one could have done more to limit the harm Covid has caused, but he has also done as much as possible to open the economy as quickly as possible. Republican and Democrat states have taken different directions, with Florida an example of the Republican approach with New York being the Democrat example. Voter attitudes will be the difference on the day.

But there are other issues. Why should one vote for Joe? Few seem to think policy detail matters since they are hardly discussed. So far as policy goes, it’s perfectly clear that the Dems take the following positions:

all in for the green new deal;

favour “free” healthcare;

extensive and expanding welfare payments;

promise unlimited rights to abortion right through to the ninth (tenth) month;

open borders;

ending America’s European cultural and political tradition;

identity politics;

the confiscation of guns;

expanding the role of the Supreme Court to enact outcomes that are too difficult to legislate, and

favour socialism as an economic ideal.

But other than in narrow and infrequent moments of clarity, none of this is ever said just like that because it would kill off votes, since to be for any one or two of these will alert people who are against any of the others. And vice versa from the Republican side. In contrast, the Republicans, and Donald Trump in particular, are in favour of:

a comprehensive public health care system in which costs nevertheless constrain access (as it must always do but which is kept as a secret);

maintaining carbon-based fuels at the core of the supply of energy;

legislated rights to abortion with the limitations specified;

limits to welfare, with an emphasis on earning one’s own way in the world;

climate change scepticism but while fully in favour genuine conservation (we are conservatives);

border protection;

Western civic tradition as our guide to political legitimacy;

a defence of Israel and Taiwan, plus a few others (which includes Australia);

the first amendment right to free speech and freedom of religion;

individual rights outweigh group rights;

the second amendment right to bear arms;

limiting the Supreme Court to nine justices as at present; and

capitalism and the free market as the core of the economic system.

About Covid, the fears of many will affect the way many will vote irrespective of their views on the other issues. There is also Donald Trump’s personality, which affect large number of voters, particularly women I imagine, since he pushes hard to get things done, and is not the sweet kindly type many look for such as in Barack Obama who is more genteel even if he is a clown. The Trump personality will also matter.

I’m a policy type myself, and after years at the Chamber of Commerce, quite understand the kind of personality required to get things done. We shall find out tomorrow what actually does matter.

As for the vote itself, the colossal amount of cheating from the left will make a difference. How much it will matter, we shall soon see.

Here’s the shorter version from Instapundit:

I REALLY, REALLY, REALLY WANT TO BELIEVE THINGS LIKE THIS. BUT REMEMBER THE VOTER FRAUD IS GOING TO BE MASSIVE, PLUS HALF THE NATION IS CONVINCED THAT WINNIE THE FLU WILL KILL THEM AND THAT SOMEHOW TRUMP SHOULD HAVE BEEN ABLE TO STOP IT: The Trafalgar Group MIGHT be undercounting Trump support. Friends don’t let friends bring communism on the nation. Particularly not on some paltry excuse like “but Trump is rude.” Trust me on this, when you have to decide between lighting the candle or eating it you’ll be fairly rude, too.