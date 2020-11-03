Disgraced national broadcaster forced to publish retraction

Posted on 10:18 am, November 3, 2020 by currencylad

Cardinal George Pell AC wins again. Humiliated and beclowned, the ABC still refuses to apologise.

29 Responses to Disgraced national broadcaster forced to publish retraction

  1. stackja
    #3642168, posted on November 3, 2020 at 10:26 am

    ABC should be subscription only.

  2. Roger
    #3642169, posted on November 3, 2020 at 10:27 am

    Sue the ABC, Milligan, Vicpol et. al..

    The cardinal may have adopted a forgive and forget attitude but this is a matter of national importance.

    If they get away with it it’s only a matter of time before they try the same tactics on someone else whose traditional views they find beyond the pale.

  3. calli
    #3642175, posted on November 3, 2020 at 10:31 am

    Inappropriate

    Bug class weasel word.

    How about:

    Deceptive
    Incorrect
    Misleading
    Pejorative
    Slanderous
    Defamatory
    Wrong

    Real words with real meanings, used by real people with backbones.

  4. Mother Lode
    #3642176, posted on November 3, 2020 at 10:31 am

    The cardinal may have adopted a forgive and forget attitude but this is a matter of national importance.

    Regrettably true. This time it was Cardinal Pell, but what about when they do the same thing to someone with a lower profile whose tragedy will play out beyond the hearing of the broader public.

  5. Mother Lode
    #3642187, posted on November 3, 2020 at 10:34 am

    Bug class weasel word.

    The ABC considers that an apology would be ‘unhelpful’.

  6. Geriatric Mayfly
    #3642199, posted on November 3, 2020 at 10:42 am

    They couldn’t even finish the Leftst trifecta. Inappropriate, Unacceptable and Problematic.

  7. H B Bear
    #3642211, posted on November 3, 2020 at 10:47 am

    What will it take for the Federal government (either branch of the UniParty) to act?

  8. miltonf
    #3642213, posted on November 3, 2020 at 10:48 am

    Inappropriate

    Bug class weasel word.

    Sure is. NSW pubic service- ‘I don’t know if that’s appropriate’. The bumptious little bastard used to use that word a lot too.

  9. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3642215, posted on November 3, 2020 at 10:51 am

    calli – another example below:

    The ALPBC recognises this was regrettable in light of his successful appeal and acquittal by the High Court (7-0) of his previous conviction for child sexual abuse.

    Shut it down, etc.

  10. H B Bear
    #3642220, posted on November 3, 2020 at 10:54 am

    The Emma Alberscreechi case is a useful case study. A few weeks of mildly critical press. a few tweets from the usual suspects and now we will not hear from the overpaid, otherwise unemployable prima donna again. Rinse and repeat.

  11. Bronson
    #3642224, posted on November 3, 2020 at 10:56 am

    How’s the bonuses going Ita? Why do abc public servants get bonuses for falling viewer numbers and shrinking circulation? If Oz post gets slotted for the practice why not abc?

  12. H B Bear
    #3642228, posted on November 3, 2020 at 10:59 am

    The ALPBC needs an Al Dunlap to go in and recreate The Texas Chainsaw Masacre. It would be more entertaining than anything Ita would commission.

  13. Tom
    #3642229, posted on November 3, 2020 at 11:01 am

    (ABC) News Channel: On 1 October 2020, Cardinal George Pell was described as ‘disgraced’ in bottom of the screen text during a news bulletin. The ABC recognises this was inappropriate in light of his successful appeal and acquittal by the High Court of his previous conviction for child sexual abuse.

    It simply appears under the generic tagline “Corrections and Clarifications” and the headline “Cardinal Pell”. Absolutely no apology because, outside of its inner-city Greens propaganda factory in Ultimo, which employs most of its staff, the ABC if for “smart, intelligent people in the outer suburbs and the big regional cities”, according to news director Gaven Morris.

    That doesn’t include those who support the High Court’s 7-0 rejection of the ABC-backed Victorian kangaroo court decision that convicted Pell.

    Or the smart intelligent taxpayers sick of having to pay for the ABC’s neverending anti-Christian propaganda dressed up as news.

  14. Walter Plinge
    #3642235, posted on November 3, 2020 at 11:07 am

    Ya reckon Paul Barry will mention this? Crickets.

  15. Geriatric Mayfly
    #3642238, posted on November 3, 2020 at 11:08 am

    The ALPBC recognises this was regrettable in light of his successful appeal and acquittal by the High Court (7-0) of his previous conviction for child sexual abuse.

    The ABC admits that this was deliberate and we thought we would get away with it – again.

  16. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3642243, posted on November 3, 2020 at 11:11 am

    Humiliated and beclowned,

    Normal for the A.B.C.

  17. candy
    #3642245, posted on November 3, 2020 at 11:12 am

    “Inappropriate” does not necessarily mean wrong, just that a word or whatever was not suitable for the occasion, nothing to do with correct or incorrect.
    They still think he raped boys and will still pester him.

  18. win
    #3642257, posted on November 3, 2020 at 11:19 am

    Weazle words, ”previous conviction ”, What previous conviction would that be AbC. please elaborate.

  19. Geriatric Mayfly
    #3642268, posted on November 3, 2020 at 11:28 am

    I was forced to watch the ABC yesterday, something I refuse to do under any circumstances. Fully reclined on the dentist’s chaise longue the screen was directly above on the ceiling. I begged for a total anaesthetic – declined; instead he offered me earphones in case I missed any of the running text. One hour of it, the highlight being Gaia friendly chicken farming and the millions poured into sanctified energy by one of those heroes the ABC is so adept at finding. Right down to the ABC approved methods of dealing with mountains of chicken shit. Conditioned from an early age to give dentists a wide berth, an added disincentive has now arisen.

  20. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr
    #3642286, posted on November 3, 2020 at 11:40 am

    They certainly make it clear this type of slur is no accident.

  21. Franx
    #3642289, posted on November 3, 2020 at 11:44 am

    Staying with ‘inappropriate‘:

    ‘The ABC recognise this as inappropriate in light of his inappropriate conviction.’

    That which was a ‘previous conviction’ was rescinded.

  22. Ben
    #3642305, posted on November 3, 2020 at 11:53 am

    Perhaps somebody clever with databases could download the history of ABC corrections and report some statistics showing the ABC’s record of corrections in terms of how many times they have reported incorrectly in favour of conservatives, vs corrections not in favour of conservatives.

    https://www.abc.net.au/news/corrections/

  23. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3642313, posted on November 3, 2020 at 11:59 am

    ABC news is now ABC fiction.

    Their lies are egregious and their brains are tofu. They should be all deported to Yemen, where at least they’d encounter reality for once.

  24. OUTRAGED
    #3642319, posted on November 3, 2020 at 12:02 pm

    You won’t hear about this on the incredibly ludicrous ABC Media Watch.

  25. JohnL
    #3642342, posted on November 3, 2020 at 12:24 pm

    The cardinal may have adopted a forgive and forget attitude but this is a matter of national importance.
    Regrettably true. This time it was Cardinal Pell, but what about when they do the same thing to someone with a lower profile whose tragedy will play out beyond the hearing of the broader public.

    They already have done it to our SAS heroes and others.

  26. Geriatric Mayfly
    #3642345, posted on November 3, 2020 at 12:26 pm

    It does not have to go through both Houses. All that is needed in the first instance are a few warning shots from Morrison and the useless Fletcher for the ABC to start getting their act together in the interests of the 50% of Australians it scoffs, insults, badgers and traduces on a daily basis.

  27. Pauly
    #3642348, posted on November 3, 2020 at 12:27 pm

    The word they were looking fir was ‘exonerated’. I know it’s easy to confuse disgraced and exonerated, but at any good bookstore they should be able to find a dictionary and a thesaurus for the news room.

  28. RJH
    #3642380, posted on November 3, 2020 at 1:19 pm

    Until the ABC Management are forced by their ultimate employers, the Federal Government, to name, shame & hold responsible the individual haters/perpetrators/instigators of their defamatory behaviour NOTHING is going to change, no matter how many ineffectual Itas they employ! Time for Conservatives to wake up & copy the Leftist rules of engagement – Take no Prisoners?

  29. notafan
    #3642400, posted on November 3, 2020 at 1:46 pm

    Why did you make that comment candygrig?

