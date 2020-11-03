Liberal paper calls for a Trump vote

Not entirely happy, but look at his achievements compared with the alternative.
Let’s look at the Trump record:
Under Donald Trump the economy, pre-COVID, boomed, like no time since the 1950s. Look at your 401(k) over the past three years.
Unemployment for Black Americans is lower than it has ever been, under any president of either party.
Under Mr. Trump, our trade relationships have vastly improved and our trade deals have been rewritten. Thanks to him, middle America is on the map again and the Appalachian and hourly worker has some hope.
Has Mr. Trump done enough for these struggling fellow citizens? No. But he recognized them. Maybe he was not articulate, but he recognized their pain.
No one ever asked the American people, or the people in “flyover,” country, if they wanted to send their jobs abroad — until Mr. Trump. He has moved the debate, in both parties, from free trade, totally unfettered, to managed, or fair, trade. He has put America first, just as he said he would.
He also kept his promise to appoint originalists to the Supreme Court of the United States. His third appointment, Amy Coney Barrett, is the best of all — a jurist whose mind and character and scholarship ARE first class. We hope she stands against both judicial and executive excess.
Finally, let’s talk about one of the most important concerns in this region — energy. Under Mr. Trump the United States achieved energy independence for the first time in the lifetimes of most of us. Where would Western Pennsylvania be without the Shell Petrochemical Complex (the “cracker plant”)?
Donald Trump is not Churchill, to be sure, but he gets things done.
He is not a unifier. He often acts like the president of his base, not the whole country. He has done nothing to lessen our divisions and has, in fact, often deepened them. The convictions and intellect of all Americans should be respected by ALL Americans, especially the president.
Are we supposed to respect bullies, criminals and arsonists?
You cannot pander to fanatics, that would be appeasement and we know how that worked out.
Besides if you listen to his speeches you find that he did reach out to the whole country.
He is prepared to draw the line and refused to tolerate the intolerant. As the Great Helmsman of Critical Rationalism put it, if we are prepared to tolerate the intolerant, then we will be destroyed and tolerance with us.
Where is that paper from?
If I had to guess, I’d say Pennsylvania fracking country.
Nob – Pittsburgh. Coal and steel.
The voters in the USA will be signing a suicide note if they don’t return Trump and the GOP with a very large trumpslide. Preferably with both houses plus a lot of state governorships as well.
It’s not an entirely unfair assessment. Although Trump is often like a God, he does have a few traits that are, in my opinion, less than perfect. Nevertheless, his achievements are stellar and I cannot understand why any American would vote for the Dems – in particular that doofus (and probably corrupt) Biden. Another four years under a Trump Presidency and the economic, military and free USA will be…..incredibly good for the world at large, the USA in particular and us here in Australia (by extension).
But worse than Biden is the swamp. If Biden wins, then the swamp are really the winners and there will be no stopping them. It will be all over for the America we know and respect. Harris will become President in two years and the full resources of the swamp will keep her there.
I know it may sound melodramatic but I do think this election is vitally important – and if Trump fails, the world will change, but not for the better.
Some rubbish here. Trump has done nothing to divide US citizens. The unrest has been orchestrated by a Democrat, marxist , MSM to create chaos then blame Trump. The persecution he has undergone would have broken a lesser man. Cometh the hour
He is not a unifier. He often acts like the president of his base, not the whole country.
If so, Obama set the tone.
Absent the genuine achievements all Americans benefit from that Trump has delivered.
I’m not too bothered either way.
Trump is a mere hiccup, barely a speed bump, in the inexorable worldwide progress of government by deadening left wing bureaucracy.
Speedbox,
But worse than Biden is the swamp
I’ll see your swamp and raise you the UN quagmire.
In my view Trump has made some good inroads there and signalled a firm intention.
It maybe that the UN swamp needs to go first before tackling the tangled mess at home.
Either way I see Trump as the most hopeful and direct pathway to normal capitalist democracy.
Stalinism still ruled in 1980s. Then in 1989, Berlin Wall fell.
So The Australian is to the left of the lefty Pittsburgh Post-Gazette?
Bramston and Stewart have been sliming Trump like feral green ghosts.
Not a great way to sell subscriptions guys.
He is not a unifier. He often acts like the president of his base, not the whole country. He has done nothing to lessen our divisions and has, in fact, often deepened them. The convictions and intellect of all Americans should be respected by ALL Americans, especially the president.
Tell me how you unify an enemy within, without first highlighting the errors of their ways.
He has stood up to the bullies and called them out.
Not divisive except in the eyes of the hard left and useful idiots who slime Trump in The Australian.
Just read a few of the comments that go with the article. Quite a few conniptions from what I gather are their regular readers. I suppose a local analogy would be to imagine the Age going “all in” for Tony Abbott.
If Trump doesn’t win, the democrats will:
– “make Biden the most progressive president in history” – quote from Bernie Sanders
– stack the Supreme Court
– abolish the electoral college
America will very definitely be screwed, at least for a generation.
I think most people realise that, we’ll see tomorrow.
I still fear civil war #2, starting within days, although that might only be clear in hindsight. 330 million people, about 400 million firearms…that they know of. Something’s gotta give. Hope I’m wrong
They could have added: Trump talks good too.
https://theconversation.com/we-compared-the-language-of-populist-leaders-with-their-mainstream-opponents-the-results-were-unexpected-148343
Never underestimate self interest. If it’s on offer, voters will vote for more free stuff every time. How many voted in 2012 for a free iPhone and all they had to do to get it was cast a ballot for Obama?