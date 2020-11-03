The People’s Mitigation Army

When they’re not shooting combat warriors in the back, ADF top brass are fretting about the weather:
We’ve never been so busy at the behest of the Cabinet in power…”
– Two world wars, two Asian quagmires and nearly two decades of commando combat in Iraq and Afghanistan slip the mind of a
“high-level Defence official”
An internal ADF briefing obtained by the ABC also tells military planners they must “prepare to deploy troops to domestic policing operations” in response to ‘climate change.’ The Great Reset is real and its characteristics, oddly enough, are very Chinese. In other words, the same bureaucrats who want Ben Roberts-Smith VC jailed for manfully killing terrorists are looking forward (literally) to ‘policing’ Australian citizens. We are becoming Honk Kongese in our own country but without the protests.
The army has no role in domestic “policing” operations.
I hope that’s a poor choice of words and not a chnage in doctrine.
At the political level, what needs to be urgently addressed is the “streaming” of higher level officers in the ADF into administrators & those with actual combat training and experience. Presently it is the former who are progressing to the upper echelon which is having a devastating effect on the army in particular.
Good luck with the legal dogfight that will ensue from that brainfart!
“Climate change is a key security concern for us.” say they Top Brass who get chauffeured around in their cars and jet around in business class.
It could be time for the Defence Chiefs to be catching the bus.
Rule of Law = dead (retroactive laws targeting the non-powerful; arbitrary and political motivated discrimination in the enforcement of law)
Freedom of speech = dying rapidly (Section 18c, arresting pregnant women for facebook posts, great internet firewall collecting all our ‘metadata’ etc)
Freedom of movement = closed internal borders everywhere, curfews
Extra-constitutional decision making authorities established (National Cabinet)
Democratically elected parliaments dissolved due to “crisis” (Victoria)
Coinage debasement (the modern equivalent)
Freedom of religion – ok for some, but not for others.
Freedom of association -> under threat via non-legal social norms, empowerment of the minority mob to run ‘mob justice’. Plus arresting pregnant women who propose a meetup.
Right to bear arms -> not in this country chop
Government spending (all levels) of >50% of the economy (effectively the real average tax rate -> i.e government stealing your money under the threat of violence of >50%)
And now…. Military to be used for domestic police operations.
Tick, tick, tick, tick. There is practically no dictator in the history of the world that isn’t looking up at us from their sauna-down-below that isn’t drooling with envy at at has been achieved in the ‘free country’ of Australia-stan
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
I believe it’s being taken care of.
The “aid to the civil power” provision has been in place for a LONG time. Over the years, several serving members have been killed or injured delivering this emergency service.
Think: Floods, fires cyclones, droughts, etc.
Now some bozo’s are seeking to play global politics with it.
Is that funny chap in high-heels part of this?
With strict caveats that ensured it never amounted to policing the civilian population or even the perception thereof.
The ABC seems to have an especial license to publish material not procured by legal means.
Meanwhile, in Kanaduh:
https://ottawacitizen.com/news/national/defence-watch/canadian-military-to-establish-new-organization-to-use-propaganda-other-techniques-to-influence-canadians
Synchronicity?
General Angus Campbell totally believes that climate change is going to cause great poverty, oceans rising, international security threats, unlimited migration and climate refugees.
So the Reserves are to brought in to combat climate change. How they stop the oceans rising though and prevent poverty is problematic. I think helping in bushfire seasons is very welcome though.
This has all lead from constitutional ignorance un regard to the role of the federal government in natural disasters, combined with eagerness to have a go at Scotty from Marketing for going on holiday and an utterly useless, invisible acting prime minister.
My memory from the Mil Law unit on my FA1 (commissioning) course (1980) …
If a magistrate read the riot act and requested that rioters be fired on, we had to comply and shoot the ringleaders if they could be identified, and it was an offence if we did not comply.
Soy Shock Troops.
I posted this the other day in relation to Vicplod – but it seems appropriate here, too.
Of course they can’t. But consider this – climate change is caused by CO2 emissions. These emissions are a product of human activity. So, to fight climate change “emergency” they’ll need to stop all “unnecessary” human activity. Simples.
Im beginning to think I should be subscribing to interesting newsletters which intrigue me and I wish to find out more.
Because if i was conspiracy minded this would send me full tinfoil/ PVC pipes in the backyard stuff.
The ADF at the highest levels has been politically compromised and [email protected]#cked for some time.
What a neat scam. The states are supposed to pay for bushfire brigades and SES. But that costs money, which is something they hate spending on boring stuff. Much nicer to paint roads in rainbow colours and support the yartzz.
So now they are getting Canberra to send ADF peoples to fix the stuff they cocked up?
Time to put an emergency support levy on GST grants Mr Morrison. Make ’em pay for their incompetent management of state forests.
I wonder if they see a potential work-around to the ‘aid to the civil power’ stuff by using trained Reservists as ‘Authorised Officers’ ?
You would be amazed how much this same attitude has permeated the Reserves themselves.
Chocks don’t mind the dollars and the work, but when their officers (usually ex-Reg, and very high up the Chain. Even to Staff-level) make the mistake of publicly putting themselves out as only seeing their troops as only useful ‘spare bods’ to throw at a national disaster, instead of the essential indivodual and group roundouts, skilled extras and mobilisation base that they actually are (and have been doing non-stop since 1999), there is a problem.
Having said this, the senior Brass of the Army have been spouting the same bullshit since 2007, when it was decided the Reserve Response Force (i.e. What the Chocs are doing now) was the sole role they could or would provide. That same year, my Regiment, 12/16HRL supplied a Troop of Bushmaster crews to support the Australian Army Training Team in Iraq. And every year, crews were sent to support B SQN 3/4CAV in its Bushmaster commitments in Afghanistan.
And Reservists from all over leapt up to help the Navy when Julia andKevvy wereusng it as a taxi service for rich Iranians and Iraqis wanting a better life.
So much for putting the redheaded Second Cousin in its little ‘domestic assistance ops only’ box and dropping the odd cookie crumb in to stop it complaining about the dark…
And despite actively integrating its Reservists with its ARA Battlegroups, like every other Anglophone military is doing, this bullshit still appears.
Peacetime Army HQ mentality in a time of War. God help us all when reality finally catches up with these overranked and underexperieced fools, their yearly yippie shoots and their very generous Basic Fitness Test standards…
They behaviour of the ABC toward Ben Roberts-Smith is beyond outrageous, it is treasonous, but, I suspect the end goal is complete emasculation of Australian males and destruction of the concepts of military valour, duty, and patriotism. The left believes they will be able to defeat the enemy by boring them with speeches and showing off their moral superiority.
I would like to point out that a “Bush fire” cannot be extinguished by us, any of us. Once it is off and roaring all we can do is cut breaks in front of it and water bomb it to try and protect houses. A lot more show than effect. Still all firies are heroes blah, blah, blah! When the weather changes it changes and generally runs out of fuel.
I am not having a go at the firies or all the people assisting them but let us be sensible and honest with ourselves. This is another area where we have many people in “Herman Goering” style uniforms working, ineffectually, a couple of weeks of the year and the rest of the time enjoying the high life and a magnificent pension.
Government wastes more than it spends and the Hitlerian attraction of paramilitaries is becoming stronger every day.
Excellent point and an excellent post, CL.
Hope this ends support for national service by conservatives.