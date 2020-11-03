The People’s Mitigation Army

When they’re not shooting combat warriors in the back, ADF top brass are fretting about the weather:

We’ve never been so busy at the behest of the Cabinet in power…” ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ – Two world wars, two Asian quagmires and nearly two decades of commando combat in Iraq and Afghanistan slip the mind of a

“high-level Defence official”



An internal ADF briefing obtained by the ABC also tells military planners they must “prepare to deploy troops to domestic policing operations” in response to ‘climate change.’ The Great Reset is real and its characteristics, oddly enough, are very Chinese. In other words, the same bureaucrats who want Ben Roberts-Smith VC jailed for manfully killing terrorists are looking forward (literally) to ‘policing’ Australian citizens. We are becoming Honk Kongese in our own country but without the protests.