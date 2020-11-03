“What’s that Skippy? Nicotine consumption continues to increase?”

Who would have thought that after years and years of glorious plain packaging laws that nicotine consumption in Australia would be increasing?
Who could have predicted such a thing?
Well, it turns out that the in-the-pocket-of-big-tobacco Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission in cahoots with the University of Queensland and the University of South Australia conduct the National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program.
The National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program (the Program) represents world best practice in its field. Work continues to consolidate the ACIC’s collaboration with international partners in New Zealand, Asia, North America and Europe. Wastewater analysis assists in understanding drug use within populations, providing a measure of one important aspect of national health— the demand for a range of licit and illicit drugs. Illicit drugs and licit drugs with abuse potential are inherently harmful. Reliable drug consumption data are a key indicator of the level of harm experienced by the community, because logically the level of harm to the community is a function of the quantity of the substance that is consumed. Understanding drug consumption at a population level supports effective allocation of resources to priority areas. It also allows for monitoring the progress of demand, supply and harm reduction strategies.
I wonder why the government doesn’t have good data on cigarette consumption in Australia? After all cigarettes are taxed on a per stick basis. Oh yes, that’s right. The Australian government has in place a suite of policies that subsidises criminals at the expense of small business tobacconists. I wonder if the new federal anti-corruption agency would look into that?
Anyway – I digress. Nicotine consumption on a per state basis.
But wait … there is more. It gets worse.
According to KPMG in 2019, one in five cigarettes being consumed in Australia was illicit.
Remember the same public health establishment that brought you the COVID recession are running the war on nicotine.
One in five “illicit”? I find that figure disappointingly low, bespeaking as it does a largely successful compliance/policing regime. I was talking to a cop about “counterfeit” cigarettes a few weeks ago. We agreed that it was – unfortunately – pretty hard to know and purchase from a supplier.
Conclusion: black market importers have to lift their game.
I find that figure disappointingly low,
I find it surprisingly low, given the high proportion of empty packets and pouches in inner northern Melbourne that are obviously illegal.
Hi Sinkers, can you enlighten me- I know many people who have stopped smoking but many years later consume enormous amounts of those nicotine chewies. Do those investigations ascertain the difference?
Look, it’s a lot of sticks, Tim. 20 percent of cigs smoked. That’s a pile of durries.
Disappointingly low, though, all the same.
Llama, it is the amount of nicotine in sewerage. So ciggies, vaping, chews, patches etc
It should be pretty good as it tests at a consistent location and source repeatedly.
I swear it was only a couple of weeks ago they were trying a “well who funds you’ gotcha on a bloke who was reporting this. (on their ABC).
Straight after the interview where he was making the points that vape banning was retarded and tobacco policy was put in place by bizarre pinhead/puritan hybrid creatures with no ideas beyond their good intentions cancelling out evil outcomes, they put on one of those hybrids for a soothing tongue bath.
Who immediately repeated the “whos paying for this academic’ and even evil bald gnome sanctuaries (IPA) were mentioned.
Neither the hybrid creature nor the ABC catamite were slowed down by the fact the researcher had categorically ruled out any funding conflicts (all paid by the uni from memory), they just launched into the usual innuendo and speculation.
I began to question if my previous only wanting ABC employees beheaded after being flogged through the streets was too soft hearted.
Paped to death by dickwolves more appropriate.
It’s because they are importing ship loads of third world people that smoke a lot.
My own personal trawl through the world of illicit tobacco tells me that this consumption is probably concentrated in community groups who aren’t actually all that open to government initiatives aimed at monitoring supply and demand – or anything else for that matter. All the very best of luck in rolling out the nanny state on a racially- driven basis.
As a side note on government stupidity, I have stopped smoking altogether courtesy of nicotine vape and am pretty much off it, too.
Following on from llamas point, there could be many and varied sources.
Presumably by wastewater sampling they actually mean sewage? Nicotine could come from deadly nightshade plants, nicotine patches gum or even perhaps some of the neo-nicotine insecticides somehow finding its way into the stream.
It’s a murky space to fathom. I’m appalled at the tariff on tobacco and the efforts spent to control consumption.
There have been warnings for decades that Public Health was quickly becoming a public menace. It has been venturing more and more into social engineering. The medically-aligned and social engineering will always reflect some aspect of the eugenics framework. The medically aligned (physicalists/materialists) and social engineering is a demonstrably dangerous mix.
The first cab off the rank was smoking. A bunch of totalitarian tossers meeting at the WHO World Conference on Smoking and Health back in 1975 decided that tobacco use should be eradicated from the world. Ever since it’s been an assault on the public – smokers and nonsmokers alike. Through inflammatory propaganda, smoke/smoking/smokers have been denormalized/leperized/ostracized. They have been depicted as a burden on society. They’ve been slandered to high heaven. More recently, they’ve been robbed blind by ever-increasing extortionate taxes on tobacco. What’s their crime? Smokers don’t fit Public Health’s “utopian” vision. Gullible nonsmokers have been manipulated into neuroses, believing that a whiff of tobacco smoke – even outdoors – will drop them dead.
Those that defy the Public Health social-engineering program are punished by ever increasing amounts. In Public Health, malevolence is counted for benevolence, and bullying and robbery counted for “help”.
Concerning smoking and more recently covid, it’s clear that Public Health has gained major social domination. It is now effectively a partner with the State where politicians will typically defer to “medical authority”.
Lifestyle epidemiology or risk factor epidemiology over the last 40 years has allowed Public Health to gain social domination, albeit fraudulently. Risk factorology is at best pseudo science. The significance of tiny relative risks is routinely over-interpreted, exaggerated, catastrophized. It’s produced an incessant terrorizing of the public which has been bombarded with the idea that risk aversion (or precautionary principle or “prevention”) is not only normal but a superior way of doing life. Another term for risk aversion is fear. Public Health, fixated solely on flimsy physical health markers at the expense of all other dimensions of health, has created societies with many irrationally fearful people that demand more and more laws to keep them [irrationally] safe.
As far as the hysterics engendered by Public Health, Australia is a leader in this regard. Look at Victoria’s high-fear response to an escalating covid infection rate – shut most things down. While those in Public Health are back-slapping each other at essentially eliminating covid, the country suffers the paralysis of fear with State borders blocked, let alone the international border.
Beware Public Health and the extraordinary power it has been given by government (that has abdicated its vital balancing role) in emergency situations. Consider, too, that there are attempts to move racism and the climate change “crisis” into the jurisdiction of Public Health.
The Australian government has in place a suite of policies that subsidises criminals at the expense of small business tobacconists.
The Australian government can be viewed as a key part of that criminal network. Most of the pack price of cigarettes is tax. Small business tobacconists have been reduced to tax collectors.
There’s still a lot in taxes (legally purchased tobacco) going to the government. With the 8th of 8 12.5% hikes in tobacco tax from last September 1, the government is raking in at least $18+ billion per year from smokers. Before the tax assault, much of that money was moved by smokers through the usual economy. Now it’s been withdrawn from the economy, going straight to government.
Sinc, have economists considered the effect(s) of removing that large amount of money from the usual economy, at least initially?
Looks like there is not much else to do in NT and TAS..light up fellas
They can’t. This includes all sources of nicotine.
The National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program (the Program) represents world best practice in its field.
You can’t even leak and poop in peace. Government surveillance.
Consider, too, that there are attempts to move racism and the climate change “crisis” into the jurisdiction of Public Health.
And a possible vaccine. What [escalating] punishments for “non-conformers”?
When you turn 50 the government sends you a bowel cancer kit. All those years the government wanted me to send them money. Now they want my money and my poo.
Can anybody tell me where I can buy the illicit stuff? Please.
So, if they stop smoking, what’s the problem? Nicotine isn’t particularly bad. And indigo, hang around outside your nearest prison. They call it chop chop.
Standard practice at night among the males of the species in rural areas – sshhhh don’t tell the bureaucrits.
Bowel cancer kit saved hubby’s life, take your own risk ignoring it. I’m a capitalist who supports socialised medicine.
Laffer Curve you dumb pricks.