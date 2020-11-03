“What’s that Skippy? Nicotine consumption continues to increase?”

Who would have thought that after years and years of glorious plain packaging laws that nicotine consumption in Australia would be increasing?

Who could have predicted such a thing?

Well, it turns out that the in-the-pocket-of-big-tobacco Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission in cahoots with the University of Queensland and the University of South Australia conduct the National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program.

The National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program (the Program) represents world best practice in its field. Work continues to consolidate the ACIC’s collaboration with international partners in New Zealand, Asia, North America and Europe. Wastewater analysis assists in understanding drug use within populations, providing a measure of one important aspect of national health— the demand for a range of licit and illicit drugs. Illicit drugs and licit drugs with abuse potential are inherently harmful. Reliable drug consumption data are a key indicator of the level of harm experienced by the community, because logically the level of harm to the community is a function of the quantity of the substance that is consumed. Understanding drug consumption at a population level supports effective allocation of resources to priority areas. It also allows for monitoring the progress of demand, supply and harm reduction strategies.

I wonder why the government doesn’t have good data on cigarette consumption in Australia? After all cigarettes are taxed on a per stick basis. Oh yes, that’s right. The Australian government has in place a suite of policies that subsidises criminals at the expense of small business tobacconists. I wonder if the new federal anti-corruption agency would look into that?

Anyway – I digress. Nicotine consumption on a per state basis.

But wait … there is more. It gets worse.

According to KPMG in 2019, one in five cigarettes being consumed in Australia was illicit.

Remember the same public health establishment that brought you the COVID recession are running the war on nicotine.