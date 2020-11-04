Pennsylvania is a swing state

Posted on 1:54 am, November 4, 2020 by Steve Kates

The complete story

Plus this:

Pennsylvania Democrat AG sparks outrage
for saying Trump may have already lost
the must-win battleground state before
the votes have even been counted

6 Responses to Pennsylvania is a swing state

  1. jupes
    #3643174, posted on November 4, 2020 at 2:16 am

    Where are the police?

    Surely they turned up and enforced the law.

  2. Infidel Tiger
    #3643175, posted on November 4, 2020 at 2:30 am

    Voting machines breaking now.

  3. Infidel Tiger
    #3643177, posted on November 4, 2020 at 2:34 am

    EdAsante
    @EdAsante77
    Looks like shenanigans are already starting in Philly. Hope we have eyes in the right places.

  5. jupes
    #3643181, posted on November 4, 2020 at 3:14 am

    Alexander Downer endorses Trump!

    Sucking up. He’s scared of what’s coming.

  6. 2dogs
    #3643183, posted on November 4, 2020 at 3:24 am

    Oh f*ck.

    In the event of a Biden victory, these actions have just given the Boogooloo movement the plausible pretext they have been waiting for.

