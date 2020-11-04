UPDATE: Donald Trump’s 2:00 am speech. The President begins 21:00 minutes in.
____________________Below is the original post
VIDEO: There’s already emerging evidence of bizarrely aggressive leftists blocking the doors to a polling station for a certified city-wide poll watcher.
What are they doing inside that they don’t want him to see? pic.twitter.com/1T5xB30zRO
— Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) November 3, 2020
The question is whether Donald Trump is ahead beyond the possibility of fraud. As I noted at the start of the day, and have discussed for a long time, the election will come down to whether the President can win on the day beyond the reach of the ability for the Democrats to cheat their way to victory. If you watched the day’s play, then you will know that Joe Biden spoke at around half past midnight his time and the President did not respond until after 2:00 am in the morning. And the conversation that must then have gone was that the Republican high command told the President the he must follow along the lines laid out by Joe Biden, that the Republicans must show that we trust the system since the Democrats are all honourable men. To which the President said:
For Biden is an honourable man;
So are they all, all honourable men.
And then came out and said to the rest of us what he no doubt personally believes, that the Democrats are trying to win the election based on fraud and deceit and that he does not trust them a single inch.
The video above was from just this morning and it relates to the crucial state of Pennsylvania. And maybe they really are honourable men. But for various reasons that have developed over the past four years the President does not believe they are and thinks that the Dems, if given a chance, will cheat their way to the presidency.
AND LET ME ADD THIS FROM INSTAPUNDIT:
OKAY, I’M SICK AND TIRED OF THIS AND I WANT TO CALL IT OUT RIGHT NOW:
I don’t want to hear a word about Trump’s tone. I don’t want to hear a word about how he crossed a line.
I DON’T WANT TO HEAR A WORD.
Listen to me: On one side we have the left, who is running a barely alive candidate, and a woman with all the appeal of week-old fish and no accomplishments she can point to.
Add to this they almost didn’t run a campaign, AND went to the point of not having offices in most cities.
For months now, I’ve been looking at this and going “They have a coup planned. The fix is in.” And everyone told me oh, no, I was seeing things.
Tonight we watched states called for Biden before votes were counted, while states that Trump has a solid lead in, stop counting.
And if you need help seeing what’s before your eyes, the left has for weeks now claimed Trump was going to attempt a coup. How many years have you known they accuse you of what they’re doing? What are you? Stupid?
Look, they are tainted by the previous failed coups, tainted by (most if not all of them) accepting money from Xi, and FYI China ALWAYS arranges for extra compromise for security, honeypots being their favorite, tainted even by association with Epstein. A second Trump term means a good chance that they go down hard and don’t get up again.
ALL OF THEM from the left politicians to the so called “tech lords” are fighting for their lives.
They’re cornered rats. There’s nothing they won’t do.
And all we have against them is Trump.
Stop calling Trump names. Put on your big boy or girl pants.
They’re fighting for their lives. And we are too. Because — look at Venezuela — socialism kills.
Some related observations from Bill Whittle:
If the mail in ballots are a scam, then this will be the end of republicans in America. Every state will fall to CA and WashDC dem counts.
You know something is extremely fishy when even respectable sites are saying the count is “85% to 99.9% done”. The reason this is BS is because mail ballots are stacked and counted by letter count machines before they are even opened – the USPS even delivers them with a count of how many there are. They know exactly how many mail ballots there are in advance. But somehow these numbers are not being released and not being used to judge the total ballots. Ballots just keep appearing.
Our Freedoms and Liberties are on the line in this election, that is what the stakes are. The Globalist Socialists will not be denied their One World Socialist Government by any means.
Trump is all that stands int their way.
Why did Wisconsin, Michigan and Penn all stop vote counting at the exact same time (11.15pm), in what looks co-ordinated?
Where did the circa 100k votes in Wiscosin that tipped the state back in Bidens favour magically appear from at 3.30am as a block?
While everyone is focusing on the hotspots of Philly/ Penn (which should be beyond the ‘margin for fraud’), Wayne County/ Detroit in Michigan (which is not….)…. what are they cooking up in far-left Atlanta to flip Georgia..??
The path to Biden Victory appears to be major Atlanta shenangians that flips Georgia, with relatively minor shenangians in Wiscosin and Michigan = 285…. he can afford to concede Penn as beyond reach.
Atlanta is the spot to watch in fear right now….
From Steve Kates:
Sweet cheeses! With that feeble surrender little wonder the unhygeinic swill of the left finds it so easy to do what they like to fashion things as they want. Have a go at those Romanian gypsy look alikes guarding the polling place doors, taking a day off pick pocketing and shoplifting to direct how the once greatest capitalist citadel should vote.
The language from the right needs to be monosyllabic, punctuated with cracks over the scone with short reo bars, and the dull sound of heavy boots kicking the living suitcase out of progressives’ spleens.
If memory serves, it’s a quote from Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, from Mark Antony’s speech after Caesar’s assassination, referring to the plotters, and it’s not exactly complimentary. If the “Sarc” tag had been a thing in his day, it could well have been attached.
So, I kind of think Sinc is hinting more at questionable honour, rather than approval.
I’m happy to be corrected though.
The only principle they have is unrestricted power in their hands and no one elses. These are the people who murdered over 100 million last century. Stealing an election? Childs play. Helps when the media is all on side. We are seeing a coup in process.
Truck loads of Biden votes turning up out of the blue unsigned and not in envelopes? The fix is on alright.
If they voted for Harris, they deserve everything they get. It will be amusing to watch the decline of a once great nation. How long till Canada closes its borders to ‘refugees’?
Damon – have no sympathy for them.
Lessons must be learnt.
These are some of the worst Democratic candidates put up in my lifetime.
Biden is literally senile.
How many Dems were really elected?
The dead voted early and often?
MSM coverage of Hunter?
USA hero John Paul Jones didn’t surrender. Why should Trump?
At this point is out is over.
Trump will lose both WI and MI from here, so he basically has no path to victory.
Monumental fraud. You expect it of communist/socialist places, not democracies.