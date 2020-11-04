UPDATE: Donald Trump’s 2:00 am speech. The President begins 21:00 minutes in.

____________________Below is the original post

VIDEO: There’s already emerging evidence of bizarrely aggressive leftists blocking the doors to a polling station for a certified city-wide poll watcher. What are they doing inside that they don’t want him to see? pic.twitter.com/1T5xB30zRO — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) November 3, 2020

The question is whether Donald Trump is ahead beyond the possibility of fraud. As I noted at the start of the day, and have discussed for a long time, the election will come down to whether the President can win on the day beyond the reach of the ability for the Democrats to cheat their way to victory. If you watched the day’s play, then you will know that Joe Biden spoke at around half past midnight his time and the President did not respond until after 2:00 am in the morning. And the conversation that must then have gone was that the Republican high command told the President the he must follow along the lines laid out by Joe Biden, that the Republicans must show that we trust the system since the Democrats are all honourable men. To which the President said:

For Biden is an honourable man;

So are they all, all honourable men.

And then came out and said to the rest of us what he no doubt personally believes, that the Democrats are trying to win the election based on fraud and deceit and that he does not trust them a single inch.

The video above was from just this morning and it relates to the crucial state of Pennsylvania. And maybe they really are honourable men. But for various reasons that have developed over the past four years the President does not believe they are and thinks that the Dems, if given a chance, will cheat their way to the presidency.

AND LET ME ADD THIS FROM INSTAPUNDIT:

OKAY, I’M SICK AND TIRED OF THIS AND I WANT TO CALL IT OUT RIGHT NOW:

I don’t want to hear a word about Trump’s tone. I don’t want to hear a word about how he crossed a line.

I DON’T WANT TO HEAR A WORD.

Listen to me: On one side we have the left, who is running a barely alive candidate, and a woman with all the appeal of week-old fish and no accomplishments she can point to.

Add to this they almost didn’t run a campaign, AND went to the point of not having offices in most cities.

For months now, I’ve been looking at this and going “They have a coup planned. The fix is in.” And everyone told me oh, no, I was seeing things.

Tonight we watched states called for Biden before votes were counted, while states that Trump has a solid lead in, stop counting.

And if you need help seeing what’s before your eyes, the left has for weeks now claimed Trump was going to attempt a coup. How many years have you known they accuse you of what they’re doing? What are you? Stupid?

Look, they are tainted by the previous failed coups, tainted by (most if not all of them) accepting money from Xi, and FYI China ALWAYS arranges for extra compromise for security, honeypots being their favorite, tainted even by association with Epstein. A second Trump term means a good chance that they go down hard and don’t get up again.

ALL OF THEM from the left politicians to the so called “tech lords” are fighting for their lives.

They’re cornered rats. There’s nothing they won’t do.

And all we have against them is Trump.

Stop calling Trump names. Put on your big boy or girl pants.

They’re fighting for their lives. And we are too. Because — look at Venezuela — socialism kills.