US Election Thread 2020

Posted on 9:00 am, November 4, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in American politics, Elections, Libertarians don't live by argument alone. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to US Election Thread 2020

  2. Eyrie
    #3643352, posted on November 4, 2020 at 9:02 am

    Where you getting that from, Sean?

  3. Geriatric Mayfly
    #3643353, posted on November 4, 2020 at 9:02 am

    Oh! For the lamentation of their wimminszes. Calling Rachel Maddow.

  4. Nelson_Kidd-Players
    #3643357, posted on November 4, 2020 at 9:04 am

    4 more beautiful years

    Hoping, not 100% confident.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.