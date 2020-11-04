Vale Des Moore

Sadly, Des Moore died earlier this week. Des would have been known personally and by reputation to most Cat readers. He was a tireless prosecutor of conservative causes from the time as a young man studying in London when he teamed up with the great John Stone who became Treasury Secretary and a towering intellectual influence over his generation in the public service.

As Stone’s most able lieutenant, Des cycled his way through the various policy areas of Treasury and ended up as Deputy Secretary.

He and I were friendly acquaintances for over 40 years. Within the public service, we did not always see eye to eye on policy matters. Although I was a tier below him and an official within Trade and Industry rather than Treasury, we clashed on the floating of the exchange rate and on business depreciation in an era when inflation artificially raised profits and brought excessive corporate tax levels.

Des however proved to be an able policy influence in crucial areas like the tariff, where he was party to its gradual dismantling, and to industrial relations, where removing rigidities has proven rather more difficult. He was also, like the rest of us, fighting a losing battle in the efforts to prevent the growth of government spending and regulatory influence in the modern populist era. It might be said however that his efforts contributed to a brake on expenditures, the share of which within GDP rose to 28 per cent at the time of his leaving Treasury from its 1970s level of 23 per cent. (Having since been repaired, its present COVID enlarged level is 35 per cent). Des did, moreover, play a major role in preventing the massive extension of government which under the Whitlam administration may have eventually directly controlled much of the oil and gas industry through using overseas loans.

After leaving the Treasury in 1987, Des moved to Melbourne and with his vivacious wife, Felicity, he hosted wonderful soirees for visiting and returning heroes in the fight for fiscal prudence and against the policy excesses stemming from the greenhouse scare.

In Melbourne, Des continued to agitate for small government policies within the Institute of Public Affairs and subsequently independently. In that period of his life, Des was a significant player in the battle for privatisation of energy and other industries, a battle that succeeded and paved the way for considerable increases in productivity until industry succumbed to the most recent wave of regulatory interventions, those inspired by the global warming myth.