American political corruption Part 1

There are just so many of these kinds of stories that I will have to divide them into at least two tranches. Here is the first.

Twitter is out here just blocking everything Trump tweets

Trump Will ‘Immediately’ Request A Recount In Wisconsin, Campaign Manager Bill Stepien Announces

Very Odd: Michigan Found Over 100,000 Ballots and Every Single One Has Joe Biden’s Name on It

Penn Gov Says ‘Full Election Results’ Might Not Be Available Wednesday

Wow Wisconsin Votes Exceed Registered Voters

Arizona ballot count error: Only 86% counted, not 98% says NYT editor

Americans suspicious and outraged after key Dem-run cities STOP counting votes on Election Day

USPS says huge amount of mail-in ballots were not delivered

US Postal Service blows court-ordered deadline to check for missing ballots. About 300,000 can’t be traced

Everyone wakes up and suddenly Biden is winning???

Democrats appear to lose key House seats they won in 2018, fail to flip GOP targets

WISCONSIN: Trump demands a RECOUNT as Biden is declared the winner by 20,000 votes

Twitter is on a censoring RAMPAGE after Trump’s tweets about the election this morning

Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Trump claims he lost lead in several states due to ‘ballot dumps’