American political corruption Part 1

There are just so many of these kinds of stories that I will have to divide them into at least two tranches. Here is the first.
Twitter is out here just blocking everything Trump tweets
Trump Will ‘Immediately’ Request A Recount In Wisconsin, Campaign Manager Bill Stepien Announces
Very Odd: Michigan Found Over 100,000 Ballots and Every Single One Has Joe Biden’s Name on It
Penn Gov Says ‘Full Election Results’ Might Not Be Available Wednesday
Wow Wisconsin Votes Exceed Registered Voters
Arizona ballot count error: Only 86% counted, not 98% says NYT editor
Americans suspicious and outraged after key Dem-run cities STOP counting votes on Election Day
USPS says huge amount of mail-in ballots were not delivered
US Postal Service blows court-ordered deadline to check for missing ballots. About 300,000 can’t be traced
Everyone wakes up and suddenly Biden is winning???
Democrats appear to lose key House seats they won in 2018, fail to flip GOP targets
WISCONSIN: Trump demands a RECOUNT as Biden is declared the winner by 20,000 votes
Twitter is on a censoring RAMPAGE after Trump’s tweets about the election this morning
Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020
Trump claims he lost lead in several states due to ‘ballot dumps’
Trump needs to address the nation from his WH office and provide these details.
Demonrats are crooks and marxists: the same thing
Surely they could check the ballots for fingerprints. I doubt they’d find 138,000 unique sets of prints.
I am calling for a repeat election in those state disputed due to possible vote tampering, and which are currently in play as nominated for deciding this election.
There will be NO mail in ballots. You care enough, you turn up.
Trump will win in a landslide and integrity of process will be restored.
ONLY WAY TO GO TO RESOLVE THIS ONE ONCE AND FOR ALL.
Does anyone know how the counting in individual states is monitored? Scrutineers like here….or overseen by electoral commission officials etc?
Can someone offer some insight?
my thoughts exactly
Here we have scrutineers, in USA they have observers. As Rudy Guiliani said this am Oz time, the booth officials can insist that the observers stand perhaps 10 metres away so they can “observe” but not read what is on the ballot paper.
My understanding is the Democrats have a court ruling to back up this practice. See Steve Bannon’s War Room. Steve is working with a cracker of an analyst called Rich Barris from Big Data Poll.