American political corruption Part II

There are just so many of these kinds of stories that I have had to divide them into at least two tranches. Here is the second tranche. The first tranche is here.
THIS COULD BE TRUMP’S FINEST HOUR:” The Nasty Street Fight ahead for 2020: This is Why We Elected Trump.
The reason they tanked the polls
America re-elected President Donald John Trump on Tuesday. Now it is a matter of whether Democrats will concede. They control ballot counting in Michigan and Pennsylvania, and are dragging the election out. It is sedition, and the press will never call them on it.
Trump On Election Results: ‘We Will Be Going To The U.S. SuSupreme Court’
Team Trump: WI Is “Recount Territory,” And We’re “Confident” About MI, NV, And AZ
BREAKING: Trump campaign announces LAWSUIT over Michigan results
White House fights back: Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, other States are still at play
Is Mail-In Ballot Fraud Real? Evidence Says Yes.
Voters in Arizona complain ballots marked using Sharpies were rejected
Trump blames ‘surprise’ ballot dumps & says his lead ‘magically disappearing’ as he trails Biden in key states
And once more from Sarah Hoyt:
OKAY, I’M SICK AND TIRED OF THIS AND I WANT TO CALL IT OUT RIGHT NOW:
I don’t want to hear a word about Trump’s tone. I don’t want to hear a word about how he crossed a line.
I DON’T WANT TO HEAR A WORD.
Listen to me: On one side we have the left, who is running a barely alive candidate, and a woman with all the appeal of week-old fish and no accomplishments she can point to.
Add to this they almost didn’t run a campaign, AND went to the point of not having offices in most cities.
For months now, I’ve been looking at this and going “They have a coup planned. The fix is in.” And everyone told me oh, no, I was seeing things.
Tonight we watched states called for Biden before votes were counted, while states that Trump has a solid lead in, stop counting.
And if you need help seeing what’s before your eyes, the left has for weeks now claimed Trump was going to attempt a coup. How many years have you known they accuse you of what they’re doing? What are you? Stupid?
Look, they are tainted by the previous failed coups, tainted by (most if not all of them) accepting money from Xi, and FYI China ALWAYS arranges for extra compromise for security, honeypots being their favorite, tainted even by association with Epstein. A second Trump term means a good chance that they go down hard and don’t get up again.
ALL OF THEM from the left politicians to the so called “tech lords” are fighting for their lives.
They’re cornered rats. There’s nothing they won’t do.
And all we have against them is Trump.
Stop calling Trump names. Put on your big boy or girl pants.
They’re fighting for their lives. And we are too. Because — look at Venezuela — socialism kills.
Trump called a win ahead of the actual count. Why?
Trump said before the election he would bring in lawyers. Why?
Trump accepts postals in Florida but wants to stop them in Pennsylvania. Why?
I suspect t that in Florida there were no unsolicited mail-in ballots sent to everyone. The process seems to be the standard (tried and tested) process where you need to request the ballot (and that includes proof of address and in entity) and that is then mailed in.
Counting unsealed, unsigned ballots that arrive in mystery vans at 4.00 a.m. is – literally* – stealing an election.
Counting late, unsigned, improperly postmarked absentee ballots is not an election, it is fraud.
The idea that the US election could be decided on the basis of fraudulent votes is despicable to me.
In effect it’s a coup d’etat.
Dead right.
As Mark Steyn puts it:
“How is it possible that the concept of ‘closing up for the night’ exists when you’re counting ballots for any election, let alone a presidential election?
Because, election-wise, America is a dysfunctional craphole. The more respectable Third World dictators would regard the above as a little too obvious.
Biden currently sitting on 253 with Arizona (11) and Nevada (6) gives Biden the Presidency. Unbelievable situation !
Catcalling Inebriate at 8:59 am:
Piss off fool.
Think about this.
A senile old chap whos son has been receiving funds from Chinese party affiliates who could draw crowds of a dozen or so to his rallies is likely to win.
Supported by a skanky ho vice who sucked her way up under Willie brown and received about a 2% endorsement from her own party when they were picking nominees.
In large because of ballots of suspicious provenance.
Silly Old Dementia-riddled Beijing Biden publicly blurted out before election day that the Dementiacrats have the world’s best “Voter Fraud System” in existence.
Looks like he was absolutely correct.
In order to stop blatant Leftard vote fraud like this occurring in Australia, all pre-poll and postal votes should be definitively counted before polling day – their latest return date should predate polling day, so that the only votes to be counted after that are the ballot papers submitted by walk-up voters on polling day itself.
That would preclude the scenario we are now seeing of tens of thousands of ballot papers mysteriously appearing overnight whilst all the ballot-material is securely locked away from prying eyes in the exclusive custody of all the busy partisan Leftard Unionists of the electoral office – every single one of which just happens to be magically cast for the Socialist candidate – in order to overcome a known shortfall.
No ballot papers at all should be counted if not in the hands of the electoral officials by the close of polling.
Is Juliar Gillard still acting as a ‘Consultant Election Adviser’ to the corrupt Dementiacrat Party of blackmailers, bribe-takers, crooks and Creepy sniffers of toddlers and women?
Sure smells like it!
Three of the above links did nbot work for me.
About the Sharpie.
Verify the votes. How many are legal? Fake news. Fake polls. Fake votes?
Only armed services serving o/seas and invalids should have mail in votes. For the rest, if you can’t be there, tough.
There’s quite a few people on this thread that would fit in just fine in the Chinese “democracy”.
Then there is the Australian practice of “electoral visitor voting”.
This is how votes are collected from those confined to hospitals, nursing homes and private dwellings.
Pure and unadulterated? Dunno. Ripe for “creativity”? Absolutely.
In Russia, Moscow tell the local officials what the number they need to return, it’s up to them to creatively provide the numbers.
Video of voter fraud
Hilarious that biden is now calling for calm and unity. I suspect he will get precisely the same calm and unity his socialist party provided over the last 4 years.
I don’t think Trump will get there unless a miracle happens. Tammany hall all over but no election has ever been overturned on that basis.
And I know this for a fact as the mother-in-law is one of those officials, she was whingeing that the number she had to hit was ridiculously high.
Biden’s got this & no amount of lawsuits or going to the Supreme Court is going to change that.
The only saving grace is that GOP will likely hold the Senate & the Supreme Court is majority conservative. Hopefully it’s enough to keep the Democrat’s excesses in check.
Over one the flies hover, on the other they land.
Project Veritas / James o Keefe has announced he has video evidence from all over the country of democrats cheating. He’ll be releasing the evidence tonight (USA time presumably). https://mobile.twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1324137133683212289?s=01 <- source link only.
Though I’m amazed that the Dem’s campaign team (ie Twitter) hasn’t censored this tweet yet… maybe they’re worried about the “Streisand effect” calling attention to it!