Democrats have been doing this for a long, long – long – time

“Six days after polls had closed, 202 additional ballots were discovered in Precinct 13.”
Fifteen years after Alice county officials ‘found’ that box, Lyndon Johnson was President.
The aim of public education is not to spread enlightenment at all, it is simply to reduce as many individuals as possible to the same safe level, to breed and train a standardized citizenry, to put down dissent and originality.
Lost the comments eh? Just like the Demoncrats lost postal votes I’d reckon…
Society of Tammany founded by Dems ran NYC.
More significantly..
(from wiki)
HRC has yet to face consequences.
In almost every media outlet I can find, Michigan has been declared for Biden. And yet thats not what the vote count says: https://mielections.us/election/results/2020GEN_CENR.html
Good get, C.L.
Docket
– they seem to not be acknowledging the partial counts yet.. Antrim (under dispute), Wayne (heavily weighted to Biden, potentially dodgy), etc..
monty, is that your granddad, big fella?!
Biden couldn’t get 10 people to his rallies and yet he inspires some of the highest voter turnouts in US history to vote for him?
Yeah, nothing wrong with that picture.
I know this is off topic so forgive me.
But I’m curious about this Rudd inspired petition re the Murdoch press. What a pile of crap.
According to my darling children, I’m technologically illiterate, and I have no idea how to create an online petition, but I’d love to stick it to the pinkos.
Any of you Cats got ideas?
I’d assume the wording would start
We, the undersigned, do solemnly swear
That Rudd with that stupid beard looks like a rat peering through a toilet brush. A government attempt to regulate freedom of the press is a step towards tyranny…etc,etc
Surely, even now, the daily circulation of the News titles is a vote against Rudd!
It’s an act in 2 parts.
Murdoch has (from memory because these stats were from 6 – 7 yrs ago) 40% of the presses but 60% of the readership. Ergo, Murdoch takes eleventy percent of the ad revenue from the Huon News, for example, to fund voter fraud (very topical at the moment re USA)
Part 2. Have only one state approved Klaxon
@ Daily Llama-
Change.org is the usual suspect for that sort of thing.
You might not get any serious traction, but worth it for the chuckles.
Great photo, C.L.
That’s Deputy Sheriff Stokes Micenheimer on the right.
Circumstances were a Texas Democratic Party Primary between former Governor Coke Stevenson [who called out the National Guard during 1942 riots in Beaumont, leading to many shot blacks] and Johnson, following the retirement of Tom Connally.
The box was from Jim Wells County and the contents were 200 for Johnson, giving him the infamous “Landslide” 87 vote win.
Johnson’s campaign manager was Ed Clark, the Secret Boss of Texas, later Ambassador in Canberra.
Coincidentally:
Also from wiki.
Rudd is a totally manufactured NewsCorp invention, so if he appears to be biting the hand that feeds him,
there’a some plan behind it.
Otherwise, why give him free publicity?
It’s not like many Australians give a fuck about what part of the Blob Rudd is shilling for this week.
Pyrrhic victory for the Democrats. They should be hoping not to take the presidency. The media program fell short by 10 to 20 percent, and it’ll lose credibility every day. There are now tens of millions of people who have had every worst fear confirmed. The Dems are massively divided, and they will tear themselves to shreds, all the while knowing their credibility is rock bottom. The Dems will inevitably turn left, further alienating everyone. Trump has pulled back the curtain. There will be no calm. The crime organisation has been shown for what it is, and the criminality will become more apparent every day.
They’d be better off losing, purging, regrouping.
Where’s Maxwell Smart when you need him.
And in 1960, aware of the circumstnaces, Nixon took the right decision of not risking national security to wage a fight about the legitimacy of his bitter opponent’s Presidency
Wrong decision.
Kennedy owed the mob and they got him back.
Kerry Packer needs to be brought back to life to sack the entire newsroom.
Headlines? WILD ACCUSATIONS!
There’s nothing wild about accusations of vote rigging by a party with a long history of it. 9 news has suggested Trump supporters will murder Biden supporters “when” Trump loses.
Channel 9 is to the left of the ABC. At least it’s privately owned, and has a weak excuse for their rabid leftism.
llama. if you set up a petition to look into the bias at the ABC and Nine (SMH and the pravda)and Ten then ill sign,
WILD ACCUSATIONS!
Im aghast that a journalist/editor has the gall to assume the POTUS couldn’t have information or evidence that the jouno doesn’t have. There’s a process here that needs to be run to find any substance or otherwise.
There are a lot of excitable people flapping about.
and a very well fed rat at that — thank you Llama I needed a chuckle today.
Correct. He also refused to debunk Kennedy’s “missile gap” nonsense because he did not want to publicise what he (and Kennedy) knew very well (via top secret briefings): that the USA’s missile supremacy was breathtaking. That would have ignited the arms race and forced the USSR into asymmetrical shenanigans. And guess what…
Worked out well for Nixon. They gave him a free pass after that charity strike.
this article at Powerline makes a powerful circumstantial evidence case for voter fraud. Voter turn out in Wisconsin normally mid 60’s this time not quite 90%!!!!
https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/11/massive-voter-fraud-in-wisconsin.php
Just been listening to A Bolt while getting the tea ready. Don’t know what to say really other than I don’t think I’ll ever listen to him again. The gist is, Trump should stop whinging and accept his fate. Nothing to see here.
We don’t have any journalists who can really cover American politics.
You get better insights here at the Cat.
Imagine being surrounded by campus lefties that get their insights from the Guardian and having to hold ones tongue.
Why hold your tongue?
Choose your moments for maximum impact, to be sure, but injecting a few facts intot heir mind smight later yield results.
America wanted Nixon, he had a solid record as a Senator and VP, Kennedy had never done anything in the Senate, he was the Obama of his day and the Networks/Press backed him to the hilt.
Same thing happened in Illinois in 1960 as happened yesterday in Pa, Wi, Az and Mi.
The Dems waited until all the Repub Districts had reported, then they filled out ballots in Cook County until JFK was in front, then called the State.