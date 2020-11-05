Democrats have been doing this for a long, long – long – time

Posted on 4:05 pm, November 5, 2020 by currencylad
“Six days after polls had closed, 202 additional ballots were discovered in Precinct 13.

Fifteen years after Alice county officials ‘found’ that box, Lyndon Johnson was President.

  1. C.L.
    #3646336, posted on November 5, 2020 at 4:07 pm

  2. HT
    #3646340, posted on November 5, 2020 at 4:11 pm

    Lost the comments eh? Just like the Demoncrats lost postal votes I’d reckon…

  3. stackja
    #3646345, posted on November 5, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    Society of Tammany founded by Dems ran NYC.

  4. duncanm
    #3646351, posted on November 5, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    More significantly..

    (from wiki)

    …The Supreme Court Justice, Hugo Black, ruled that the federal government was not allowed to get involved with a state election

    After the election, some thought consequences would be inevitable. Despite this, there would be no charges, because nothing could be proven.

  5. stackja
    #3646366, posted on November 5, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    HRC has yet to face consequences.

  6. Docket62
    #3646367, posted on November 5, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    In almost every media outlet I can find, Michigan has been declared for Biden. And yet thats not what the vote count says: https://mielections.us/election/results/2020GEN_CENR.html

  8. duncanm
    #3646389, posted on November 5, 2020 at 4:47 pm

    Docket
    – they seem to not be acknowledging the partial counts yet.. Antrim (under dispute), Wayne (heavily weighted to Biden, potentially dodgy), etc..

  9. Dot
    #3646409, posted on November 5, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    monty, is that your granddad, big fella?!

  10. Zatara
    #3646416, posted on November 5, 2020 at 5:03 pm

    Biden couldn’t get 10 people to his rallies and yet he inspires some of the highest voter turnouts in US history to vote for him?

    Yeah, nothing wrong with that picture.

  11. Daily llama
    #3646440, posted on November 5, 2020 at 5:18 pm

    I know this is off topic so forgive me.
    But I’m curious about this Rudd inspired petition re the Murdoch press. What a pile of crap.
    According to my darling children, I’m technologically illiterate, and I have no idea how to create an online petition, but I’d love to stick it to the pinkos.
    Any of you Cats got ideas?
    I’d assume the wording would start
    We, the undersigned, do solemnly swear
    That Rudd with that stupid beard looks like a rat peering through a toilet brush. A government attempt to regulate freedom of the press is a step towards tyranny…etc,etc

  12. Nelson_Kidd-Players
    #3646447, posted on November 5, 2020 at 5:24 pm

    Surely, even now, the daily circulation of the News titles is a vote against Rudd!

  13. Glycocalyx
    #3646468, posted on November 5, 2020 at 5:40 pm

    But I’m curious about this Rudd inspired petition re the Murdoch press. What a pile of crap.

    It’s an act in 2 parts.

    Murdoch has (from memory because these stats were from 6 – 7 yrs ago) 40% of the presses but 60% of the readership. Ergo, Murdoch takes eleventy percent of the ad revenue from the Huon News, for example, to fund voter fraud (very topical at the moment re USA)

    Part 2. Have only one state approved Klaxon

  14. Rex Anger
    #3646469, posted on November 5, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    @ Daily Llama-

    Change.org is the usual suspect for that sort of thing.

    You might not get any serious traction, but worth it for the chuckles.

  15. Ed Case
    #3646470, posted on November 5, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    Great photo, C.L.
    That’s Deputy Sheriff Stokes Micenheimer on the right.
    Circumstances were a Texas Democratic Party Primary between former Governor Coke Stevenson [who called out the National Guard during 1942 riots in Beaumont, leading to many shot blacks] and Johnson, following the retirement of Tom Connally.
    The box was from Jim Wells County and the contents were 200 for Johnson, giving him the infamous “Landslide” 87 vote win.
    Johnson’s campaign manager was Ed Clark, the Secret Boss of Texas, later Ambassador in Canberra.

  16. RobK
    #3646479, posted on November 5, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    Coincidentally:

    John Edgar Hoover (January 1, 1895 – May 2, 1972) was an American law enforcement administrator who served as the first Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States. He was appointed director of the Bureau of Investigation – the FBI’s predecessor – in 1924 and was instrumental in founding the FBI in 1935, where he remained director for another 37 years until his death in 1972 at the age of 77. Hoover has been credited with building the FBI into a larger crime-fighting agency than it was at its inception and with instituting a number of modernizations to police technology, such as a centralized fingerprint file and forensic laboratories. Hoover is also credited with establishing and expanding a national blacklist, referred to as the FBI Index or Index List, renamed in 2001 as the Terrorist Screening Database which the FBI still compiles and manages.

    Quick Facts: 1st Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, President …
    Later in life and after his death, Hoover became a controversial figure as evidence of his secretive abuses of power began to surface. He was found to have exceeded the jurisdiction of the FBI, and to have used the FBI to harass political dissenters and activists, to amass secret files on political leaders, and to collect evidence using illegal methods. Hoover consequently amassed a great deal of power and was in a position to intimidate and threaten others, including multiple sitting presidents of the United States.

    Also from wiki.

  17. Ed Case
    #3646480, posted on November 5, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    Rudd is a totally manufactured NewsCorp invention, so if he appears to be biting the hand that feeds him,
    there’a some plan behind it.
    Otherwise, why give him free publicity?
    It’s not like many Australians give a fuck about what part of the Blob Rudd is shilling for this week.

  18. nb
    #3646483, posted on November 5, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    Pyrrhic victory for the Democrats. They should be hoping not to take the presidency. The media program fell short by 10 to 20 percent, and it’ll lose credibility every day. There are now tens of millions of people who have had every worst fear confirmed. The Dems are massively divided, and they will tear themselves to shreds, all the while knowing their credibility is rock bottom. The Dems will inevitably turn left, further alienating everyone. Trump has pulled back the curtain. There will be no calm. The crime organisation has been shown for what it is, and the criminality will become more apparent every day.
    They’d be better off losing, purging, regrouping.

  19. RobK
    #3646495, posted on November 5, 2020 at 5:52 pm

    Where’s Maxwell Smart when you need him.

  20. Pyrmonter
    #3646505, posted on November 5, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    And in 1960, aware of the circumstnaces, Nixon took the right decision of not risking national security to wage a fight about the legitimacy of his bitter opponent’s Presidency

  21. Dot
    #3646517, posted on November 5, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    Wrong decision.

    Kennedy owed the mob and they got him back.

  22. The Beer whisperer
    #3646522, posted on November 5, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    Kerry Packer needs to be brought back to life to sack the entire newsroom.

    Headlines? WILD ACCUSATIONS!

    There’s nothing wild about accusations of vote rigging by a party with a long history of it. 9 news has suggested Trump supporters will murder Biden supporters “when” Trump loses.

    Channel 9 is to the left of the ABC. At least it’s privately owned, and has a weak excuse for their rabid leftism.

  23. Jock
    #3646551, posted on November 5, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    llama. if you set up a petition to look into the bias at the ABC and Nine (SMH and the pravda)and Ten then ill sign,

  24. stackja
    #3646552, posted on November 5, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    James O’Keefe
    @JamesOKeefeIII
    BREAKING: Michigan
    @USPS
    Whistleblower Details Directive From Superiors: Back-Date Late Mail-In-Ballots As Received November 3rd, 2020 So They Are Accepted

    “Separate them from standard letter mail so they can hand stamp them with YESTERDAY’S DATE & put them through”

    #MailFraud
    1:18 PM · Nov 5, 2020·Twitter Media Studio

  25. RobK
    #3646568, posted on November 5, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    WILD ACCUSATIONS!
    Im aghast that a journalist/editor has the gall to assume the POTUS couldn’t have information or evidence that the jouno doesn’t have. There’s a process here that needs to be run to find any substance or otherwise.
    There are a lot of excitable people flapping about.

  26. Tintarella di Luna
    #3646569, posted on November 5, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    Rudd with that stupid beard looks like a rat peering through a toilet brush

    and a very well fed rat at that — thank you Llama I needed a chuckle today.

  27. C.L.
    #3646593, posted on November 5, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    And in 1960, aware of the circumstances, Nixon took the right decision of not risking national security to wage a fight about the legitimacy of his bitter opponent’s Presidency

    Correct. He also refused to debunk Kennedy’s “missile gap” nonsense because he did not want to publicise what he (and Kennedy) knew very well (via top secret briefings): that the USA’s missile supremacy was breathtaking. That would have ignited the arms race and forced the USSR into asymmetrical shenanigans. And guess what…

  28. Infidel Tiger
    #3646604, posted on November 5, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    Worked out well for Nixon. They gave him a free pass after that charity strike.

  29. kingsley
    #3646615, posted on November 5, 2020 at 6:49 pm

    this article at Powerline makes a powerful circumstantial evidence case for voter fraud. Voter turn out in Wisconsin normally mid 60’s this time not quite 90%!!!!

    https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/11/massive-voter-fraud-in-wisconsin.php

  30. Joanna Smythe
    #3646687, posted on November 5, 2020 at 7:21 pm

    Just been listening to A Bolt while getting the tea ready. Don’t know what to say really other than I don’t think I’ll ever listen to him again. The gist is, Trump should stop whinging and accept his fate. Nothing to see here.

  31. Roger
    #3646699, posted on November 5, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    The gist is, Trump should stop whinging and accept his fate. Nothing to see here.

    We don’t have any journalists who can really cover American politics.

    You get better insights here at the Cat.

  32. Frank
    #3646714, posted on November 5, 2020 at 7:40 pm

    You get better insights here at the Cat.

    Imagine being surrounded by campus lefties that get their insights from the Guardian and having to hold ones tongue.

  33. Roger
    #3646722, posted on November 5, 2020 at 7:46 pm

    Imagine being surrounded by campus lefties that get their insights from the Guardian and having to hold ones tongue.

    Why hold your tongue?

    Choose your moments for maximum impact, to be sure, but injecting a few facts intot heir mind smight later yield results.

  34. Ed Case
    #3646767, posted on November 5, 2020 at 8:15 pm

    America wanted Nixon, he had a solid record as a Senator and VP, Kennedy had never done anything in the Senate, he was the Obama of his day and the Networks/Press backed him to the hilt.
    Same thing happened in Illinois in 1960 as happened yesterday in Pa, Wi, Az and Mi.
    The Dems waited until all the Repub Districts had reported, then they filled out ballots in Cook County until JFK was in front, then called the State.

