How America voted

The New Statesman has become a terrible rag but some of the statistics from the election are interesting but hard to interpret.
Among the other themes mentioned, the exit poll data suggests Trump won big on the issue of crime and punishment – potentially as a reaction to protests and violence in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement. However, only 11 per cent said this was their main priority – compared to a fifth who said that racial inequality was the issue that mattered most.
Trump lost men with no college degree.
Some of them are real patriots, voting at 118 years of age and having been dead since 1984.
https://www.reddit.com/r/ThatsInsane/comments/jodogv/a_118_years_old_dude_registered_to_vote_mailin_in/
I do wonder about Latinos rioting in support of BLM.
as if anyone believes the polls anymore
Rafe, Off topic this is for you https://www.heraldsun.com.au/technology/victorian-government-reveals-plan-to-store-renewable-energy/news-story/88ec01f577926878950d9d68e14fe17f
Interesting but considering everyone is talking about failure of pre-election polls, and also that the final count isn’t in yet, I wonder how they know this?
If it’s accurate I’d just say that it’s an influx of ‘white men’ 4 years younger, and that ‘wokeness’ increases with younger cohorts, which is what I see generally.
Yes with 20% listing race as their main concern, it looks like the woke vote did it, plus the straight steals in the midwest.
Although a decent %age increase I was expecting a bigger proportion of black voters to switch to Trump.
Does the analysis include or exclude the Demonrat vote dump?
Much like Adrian above I simply do not believe what these statistical analyses claim. They are walking, talking bull, trotted out by authors with this agenda or that, containing whatever lies best suit their needs. Everyone involved in the game is taking a bribe, everyone. Congressmen and Senators set the standard, led by that corrupt, diseased, demented hopeless joke Americans accepted as a legitimate candidate. You couldn’t make this stuff up.
The lies and deceit peddled by snake oil salesmen posing as analysts, and the number of supposed experts who have been involved in it for this election, are astonishing. I am disinclined to waste my time attempting to understand what has happened and why – it doesn’t matter, evil has triumphed and it is on a roll now. The USA will degrade and die just as did the British Empire in my lifetime and the Roman Empire before it.
Australia will suffer, China will seize its opportunity to plunder and profit. We are completely rooted.
Americans are responsible for the State governments in power, they put them there. The joint can burn and burn some more for mine, bloody debased society – too stupid to survive.
Rafe Champion and others would offer more value by running old Dagwood and Blondie Bumstead comic strips.