"The king," saith Bracton[c], who wrote under Henry III, "ought not to be subject to man, but to God, and to the law; for the law maketh the king. Let the king therefore render to the law, what the law has invested in him with regard to others; dominion, and power: for he is not truly king, where will and pleasure rules, and not the law."— William Blackstone
How the vote came in … at 4am
This entry was posted in American politics, Elections. Bookmark the permalink.
Unprecedented rate of increase.
Trump did call it.
That’s a lot more than simple booth differences.
Wow! That’s blatant.
DJT @ 2am.
mUnt will defend this.
m0nty has a plausible explanation: that is when the pre-votes were included in the totals. The question is whether that explanation is correct.
With a step function like that, the additional vote must have all come from the one center, in which case it should be easy to identify this place and get more information.
Embarrassing.To the nation.
That’s pretty disgusting. This and calling states as “Democrat” before counting started. It’s fairly clear they planned this all along.
What they don’t know is how much of a fighter Trump is, that he expected this, and if it’s lawfare, well he has been doing that for much of his life. Welcome to the rice fields!
Saddam sends his congratulations.
Results like that are nearing his sort of election wins. (at least for that dump).
Highly implausible that pre-votes would be added at 4AM without telling anyone what was going on.
Although I expect the pre-votes to be majority Biden … unlikely they would ALL be Biden votes.
Sinc if that were the reason, why not say so:
https://dailycaller.com/2020/11/04/michigan-wisconsin-elections-officials-refuse-explain-sudden-joe-biden-vote-influx/
So you can wait to see how the evidence stacks up and then provide your most plausible excuse?
Also, some of these dumps were 100% Biden. Do the US have party-segregated voting now?
https://mkecitywire.com/stories/564495243-analysis-seven-milwaukee-wards-report-more-2020-presidential-votes-than-registered-voters-biden-nets-146k-votes-in-city
I’m not suggesting that the explanation is true, I’m suggesting that it is plausible. I imagine the courts will tell us how true the explanation is.
Hey Sinc, have a look at these:
https://ibb.co/p47fzkp
https://ibb.co/GHy6MzJ
https://ibb.co/xYbL4qx
https://ibb.co/nRc4bWv
These are WI vote turnouts. Hists and QQs for two sets – one with the 2020 result included and one without.
Sinc please jiggle the spaminator as I posted from my PC.
128,000 votes were delivered in Michigan at 4 am.
All 128,000 of them were for Biden.
Meanwhile, turnout in Wisconsin is now running at 104 percent of registered voters.
In AZ, un-scannable sharpies were handed out in Trump districts. These votes were all voided.
There is no plausible explanation for all of this except criminal conduct.
Some people might think, oh no – this is too blatant; they wouldn’t dare.
They used the Pee-Pee Dossier (which they paid Putin for and knew was fake). They tried to impeach the Preisident for crimes committed by Joe Biden. They accused Brett Kavanaugh of being an infamous gang rape leader. They asked Coney Barrett if she was a rapist.
Yeah, right. They wouldn’t dare.
Of course it is.
More than one hundred thousand Biden voters sensibly VBM’d because of the ‘Rona.
Because Trump voters are science denying morons, not a single one did VBM.
#mØntyfacts
Was watching the CNN coverage. This outcome/event was trumpeted repeatedly for at least 2 hours before the drop. I am keeping an eye out for a snapshot of the coverage at and around this time. It seemed a bit staged and Cuomo – who was anchoring – seemed to be very disingenuous…
128,000 votes were delivered in Michigan at 4 am.
All 128,000 of them were for Biden.
Meanwhile, turnout in Wisconsin is now running at 104 percent of registered voters.
In AZ, un-scannable sharpies were handed out in Trump districts. These votes were all voided.
There is no plausible explanation for all of this except criminal conduct.
Some people might think, oh no – this is too blatant; they wouldn’t dare.
They used the Pee-Pee Dossier (which they paid Putin for and knew was fake). They tried to impeach the President for crimes committed by Joe Biden. They accused Brett Kavanaugh of being an infamous gang rape leader.
Yeah, right. They wouldn’t dare.
https://babylonbee.com/news/wisconsin-boasts-3000-voter-turnout
Albatross – thanks for that. Those pictures are very interesting. Where did you find them?
By the way, those graphs are based on a turnout of 89.25%. That’s state-wide. I believe the > 100% turnouts are for individual states:
https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/2020-us-election-voter-turnout/
89.25 is + 5.33 SD, btw.
Sinc, just plots from R. The turnout numbers are from Jack Posobiek’s Twitter. No plot titles because I’m lazy.
Not only that C.L. Workers dispatched home in a co-ordinated matter. Poll watchers (Assuming an american term for scritineers) being denied entry to places. States still not declared, NC & GA being 94/98% complete.
Saw a commentator last night say the SC could have cleared this up a few weeks ago by laying ground rules, they didn’t and sent it back to the states. Despite one of the justices complaininng they shouldn’t be seen to be deciding elections they now will be in that position due to their reluctance to draw a line last month… Oh well suck the poison.
Albatross – try ggplot2 – its fantasmagorical.
You can add Nevada to the mix as well with a sudden dump in LV and 3 counties centred around LV reporting more voters than registered. The fix is on.
The best one yet is that my friend’s mother voted in California – not a bad effort in that she passed away in 1998. Still, the mail always get through. It should be no surprise that she voted Democrat in absentia.
Come the resurrection!