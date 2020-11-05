Sign for your children, sign for a better world

Posted on 6:57 pm, November 5, 2020 by currencylad
That Rudd, with that stupid beard, looks like a rat peering through a toilet brush…”

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

– The central proposition for a petition being drafted by Daily Llama.

13 Responses to Sign for your children, sign for a better world

  2. thefrollickingmole
    #3646652, posted on November 5, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    Change the word to miserable and you have Rudds Biography
    https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/81V1vYS5zBL.jpg

  4. the not very bright Marcus
    #3646662, posted on November 5, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    ok ok ….where is it ..where is this Phuk off Rudd petition ? .where can I sign ..?. and my grandfather wants to sign as well and his father and his fathers’ father and his father’s father .

  5. Zyconoclast
    #3646685, posted on November 5, 2020 at 7:20 pm

    Why does he have his but plug so close to his mouth?

  6. H B Bear
    #3646700, posted on November 5, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    Fat Terese needs to cut off his allowance, stop him hanging around with globalists and get a proper job.

  7. Bronson
    #3646719, posted on November 5, 2020 at 7:46 pm

    He’s still the same wanker he was in his burgmann college days at ANU.

  8. Rex Anger
    #3646732, posted on November 5, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    I am not sure he got that Duplo figure’s consent before gurning with it on camera.

    Is that an impeachable offence under Democrat reasoning these days?

    (@ Daily Llama- He resembles your remark! It is most uncanny…)

  9. Herodotus
    #3646742, posted on November 5, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    Bishop Burgmann had a son who became a record store manager, and a daughter who became a politician.

  10. TBH
    #3646769, posted on November 5, 2020 at 8:15 pm

    Has there ever been a more loathsome PM than this guy?

  11. Real Deal
    #3646772, posted on November 5, 2020 at 8:16 pm

    I personally think it is appalling that someone can denigrate a former Prime Minister of this great nation. Shame on you, Llama for suggesting this petition that seriously undermines our democratic process by lampooning Nambour’s second most respected politician.

    Oh heck, where do I sign? It’s high time we sent this moon-faced assasin of joy into the political void.

  13. Some History
    #3646786, posted on November 5, 2020 at 8:27 pm

    Although I don’t immediately see the connection, if it spares others from enduring the ear-wax connoisseur, I’m happy to sign. Let’s all sign. There’s also some free educational material here for anyone interested:

    https://tinyurl.com/yxz79g6w

    🙂

