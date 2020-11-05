Trump’s Second Term

Written yesterday before the DNC unlocked its Strategic Ballot Reserve, posted under History.



POST-inauguration, what is the first order of business for Donald Trump? Does the order even matter? No re-election in American history has been so laden – per se – with historical oomph. Free from all the hackneyed presidency-busters like fake impeachments, fake rapes, fake sex scandals, fake race baiting and fake news – to the extent that Trump was ever shackled or deterred by them anyway – the President will have the greenest of lights to continue what he began in 2017. What he began four years ago was the annihilation of business-as-usual swampmanship and the most transformative suite of hard policy revolutions of the post-WWII era. He ended the Endless War (2001-2017) while ruthlessly exterminating ISIS; leashed Tehran (which had formerly committed unanswered acts of war against the United States and pursued, unhindered, an Obama-financed nuclear program); dialled down the War Party’s legacy baloney about the ‘threat’ posed by Russia; eccentrically insult-flattered Kim Jong-un to see some value in taking a chair at the table of (comparatively) sane nations; brokered unprecedented peace deals in the Middle East while strengthening his nation’s bilateral bonds with Israel; jettisoned soft touch trade deals and demanded the panhandling nations of Western Europe pay for their own defence. What will his second term look like? Like the first – only more so.

Incredibly, President Trump’s achievements were penned into the annals one after another even as he was assailed by the biggest political conspiracy in US history. The Russia Hoax originated as a criminal scheme hatched by Hillary Clinton and the DNC to associate a newly elected President with the treason they themselves had already committed. They had secretly colluded with – and paid – Vladimir Putin’s henchmen to assist them bring down Donald Trump before he even started work in the Oval Office. Believing their sting would be fatal – both prior to Trump’s surprise victory in 2016 and afterwards – the FBI and various desk-jockey fag-enders of the Cold War like James Clapper and John Brennan kept the lies coming daily. None of it stopped the economy from booming, black unemployment from dropping, imprisonment law reform from passing, regulations from disappearing, natural resources from opening and a border wall from arising.

Joe Biden was one of the Russia Hoax conspirators but didn’t mentioned it at all during his ‘campaign.’ That isn’t just because the twists and turns were too complex for his brain to process, much less discuss aloud. No, it’s because the Hoax is now filed in the same category of tall story Americana as Roswell, the Grassy Knoll and the Jussie Smollett lynching. It is also the first example in history of a coup being put down with Tweets.

Remember that the next time you wonder where the irrational hatred comes from. Many of the anti-Trumpers have spent 30, 40 or even 50 years in Washington DC and regard themselves as masters of the universe. Trump had zero years in the capital but effortlessly proved they weren’t even masters of their own mood swings. This was an obvious PSYOP but none of Trump’s marks cottoned on. The more he belittled them, the more enraged and reckless they became. A second-term must include a reckoning against those who committed criminal acts during the Russia Hoax and its near-identical made-for-Biden version, the Ukraine Hoax. This is unfortunate for two reasons: it will be a distraction from more practical business and, second, the key players will lawyer, delay and swamp their way out of jail terms anyway. Justice nevertheless demands they be pursued, that their names be associated with treason and that they be punished mercilessly with process itself.

By far the most important public policy front after tomorrow will be the Chinese coronavirus vis-a-vis economic growth. What President Trump has to do is resolutely apply what might be called a masculinist approach to the pandemic. By that I mean a total rejection of the effete-totalitarian ‘keep us safe’ cult of rolling lockdowns and mandatory masks. This is not a troglodyte insult to women, by the way; I am talking about the masculine and the feminine tendencies in political culture itself. The moral argument between saving everyone from the virus and driving millions to bankruptcy, suicide, excess deaths from other causes and soul-destroying imprisonment is over. It is now time to move on – in the United States and everywhere else. A counter-insurrection is needed throughout the Western world to put states and their ill-gotten police powers back in their place. Only one man can make the US President the Leader of the Free World again. It isn’t Russia Hoax traitor Joe Biden – in hock to China and in thrall to street terrorists. It’s the man who has the globally unique track record of staring down an authentic Latin American-style coup and COVID-19 itself.

Tonight, an official result in the 2020 election cannot be proclaimed. This site’s statisticians and psephologists have again provided what I believe to be one of the best rolling live US election forums anywhere in the world. There are a few takes on what the Democrats are trying to achieve in suspending counts in several undeclared states. My own view, initially, was that against Trump – with this much attention and with this Supreme Court – fraud of Joe Kennedy or LBJ proportions was impossible. There are some mathematical limits to what can be credibly rigged. But I was being naive. Grand larceny is afoot and Box 13 is the scale model. So much for the importance of accepting the result. So much for the “decency” of Joe Biden.