Trump’s Second Term

POST-inauguration, what is the first order of business for Donald Trump? Does the order even matter? No re-election in American history has been so laden – per se – with historical oomph. Free from all the hackneyed presidency-busters like fake impeachments, fake rapes, fake sex scandals, fake race baiting and fake news – to the extent that Trump was ever shackled or deterred by them anyway – the President will have the greenest of lights to continue what he began in 2017. What he began four years ago was the annihilation of business-as-usual swampmanship and the most transformative suite of hard policy revolutions of the post-WWII era. He ended the Endless War (2001-2017) while ruthlessly exterminating ISIS; leashed Tehran (which had formerly committed unanswered acts of war against the United States and pursued, unhindered, an Obama-financed nuclear program); dialled down the War Party’s legacy baloney about the ‘threat’ posed by Russia; eccentrically insult-flattered Kim Jong-un to see some value in taking a chair at the table of (comparatively) sane nations; brokered unprecedented peace deals in the Middle East while strengthening his nation’s bilateral bonds with Israel; jettisoned soft touch trade deals and demanded the panhandling nations of Western Europe pay for their own defence. What will his second term look like? Like the first – only more so.
Incredibly, President Trump’s achievements were penned into the annals one after another even as he was assailed by the biggest political conspiracy in US history. The Russia Hoax originated as a criminal scheme hatched by Hillary Clinton and the DNC to associate a newly elected President with the treason they themselves had already committed. They had secretly colluded with – and paid – Vladimir Putin’s henchmen to assist them bring down Donald Trump before he even started work in the Oval Office. Believing their sting would be fatal – both prior to Trump’s surprise victory in 2016 and afterwards – the FBI and various desk-jockey fag-enders of the Cold War like James Clapper and John Brennan kept the lies coming daily. None of it stopped the economy from booming, black unemployment from dropping, imprisonment law reform from passing, regulations from disappearing, natural resources from opening and a border wall from arising.
Joe Biden was one of the Russia Hoax conspirators but didn’t mentioned it at all during his ‘campaign.’ That isn’t just because the twists and turns were too complex for his brain to process, much less discuss aloud. No, it’s because the Hoax is now filed in the same category of tall story Americana as Roswell, the Grassy Knoll and the Jussie Smollett lynching. It is also the first example in history of a coup being put down with Tweets.
Remember that the next time you wonder where the irrational hatred comes from. Many of the anti-Trumpers have spent 30, 40 or even 50 years in Washington DC and regard themselves as masters of the universe. Trump had zero years in the capital but effortlessly proved they weren’t even masters of their own mood swings. This was an obvious PSYOP but none of Trump’s marks cottoned on. The more he belittled them, the more enraged and reckless they became. A second-term must include a reckoning against those who committed criminal acts during the Russia Hoax and its near-identical made-for-Biden version, the Ukraine Hoax. This is unfortunate for two reasons: it will be a distraction from more practical business and, second, the key players will lawyer, delay and swamp their way out of jail terms anyway. Justice nevertheless demands they be pursued, that their names be associated with treason and that they be punished mercilessly with process itself.
By far the most important public policy front after tomorrow will be the Chinese coronavirus vis-a-vis economic growth. What President Trump has to do is resolutely apply what might be called a masculinist approach to the pandemic. By that I mean a total rejection of the effete-totalitarian ‘keep us safe’ cult of rolling lockdowns and mandatory masks. This is not a troglodyte insult to women, by the way; I am talking about the masculine and the feminine tendencies in political culture itself. The moral argument between saving everyone from the virus and driving millions to bankruptcy, suicide, excess deaths from other causes and soul-destroying imprisonment is over. It is now time to move on – in the United States and everywhere else. A counter-insurrection is needed throughout the Western world to put states and their ill-gotten police powers back in their place. Only one man can make the US President the Leader of the Free World again. It isn’t Russia Hoax traitor Joe Biden – in hock to China and in thrall to street terrorists. It’s the man who has the globally unique track record of staring down an authentic Latin American-style coup and COVID-19 itself.
Tonight, an official result in the 2020 election cannot be proclaimed. This site’s statisticians and psephologists have again provided what I believe to be one of the best rolling live US election forums anywhere in the world. There are a few takes on what the Democrats are trying to achieve in suspending counts in several undeclared states. My own view, initially, was that against Trump – with this much attention and with this Supreme Court – fraud of Joe Kennedy or LBJ proportions was impossible. There are some mathematical limits to what can be credibly rigged. But I was being naive. Grand larceny is afoot and Box 13 is the scale model. So much for the importance of accepting the result. So much for the “decency” of Joe Biden.
Chicago Cook County seems to have more voters than people. Also the dead vote early and often.
This is the most blatant example of electoral fraud I’ve witnessed in my life, outside of “elections” conducted in banana republics and/or commie dictatorships.
Seriously, WTF? The dumbocrats and the braindead lamestream meeja expect to get away with this?
As Tucker Carlson has pointed out, the insurrection against the 45th US presidency since 2016 — and the ruling class’s reaction to the Chinese Communism Party’s global Kung Flu epidemic of 2020 — is the first recorded case in history of a coup d’etat by Western governments against their citizens.
It’s time for citizens of the world to reclaim their democracies from their leaders, who, by and large, do not accept the fundamentals of democracy developed over thousands of years.
Central to the idea is that elected politicians — not unelected bureaucrats — are responsonsible for their actions and accountable to voters.
If Trump fails to be re-elected – then he needs to get in front of the Democrats & their revenge machine (prior to January 20th) by the 19th and QUIT – in order to get an unchallengeable Pence Pardon from malicious prosecutions.
Democracies In Name Only (DINOs). 🦕
Didn’t we have a a few here calling for this since ANZAC day?
Dems passed The Fugitive Slave Act of 1850. What could possibly go wrong?
If Biden “wins” will he have the nerve to start dismantling the wall? Maybe if Karr-mala tells him to.
Biden would be an old school democrat, so an out and out racist, sexist and bigot. He’d secretly love the wall.
Plus he doesn’t need illegals to vote, just votes for himself 150k times, in several states.
Dictator Don trying to defraud the American People and not a scintilla of common sense objectiveness to be found in the commentary on this site.
I was wondering why I couldn’t find any aluminium foil at Woolies this morning. After visiting this site I am surprised it is ever in stock.
We have witnessed a coup. The naked corruption by the US establishment surpasses anything I had imagined. Just yesterday I said that I didn’t think wide scale ‘industrial scale’ voter fraud was possible because too many people were watching and that any fraud would be confined to small pockets. I was wrong. Boy, was I wrong.
After visiting this site I am surprised it is ever in stock.
Well, visitor, you could try and get some from Numberwang and Monty. They’ve probably got heaps.
This sort of ballot fraud happens all the time in our northern neighbor PNG, ballots disappear, ballots appear, ballots get changed. It’s third world stuff, crude and obvious. The end result is a further destruction of peoples faith in government institutions That results in a break down of personal responsibility leading to increased graft and corruption and loss of any sense of community.
‘I was wondering why I couldn’t find any aluminium foil at Woolies this morning.’
Perhaps if you were to take off your Joo Janta 200 Super-Chromatic Peril-Sensitive Sunglasses, or even just ask someone a little more savvy than yourself. Anybody would do. No, really. Anybody.
In any case, you sound like you’d be far better served by a little propeller hat.
Now sh00, kid. And “Don’t Panic!”
@ Terry-
It’s 3AM, and the phone is ringing…
You you want your President to know where their towel is? 😁
Inspired by THIS…
They obviously think that the average Joe is Stoopid! to be so easily fleeced.
@ Egg-
Their Joe is, and their supporters are. So why would they not asdume the rest of the population are equally dim?
Chinese Daigou shoppers cornering the market?
OK … here is a scenario:
Lets say that the final EC count is 270 Biden, and 268 Trump. If it becomes unambiguously clear that one or more states have provably committed fraud and that the results just can not be trusted. What happens? Does the Supreme Court rule that fraudulent results must be counted? That would set some pretty bad precedent. As there is no provision for election re-runs in the constitution, then the most likely scenarios would be the EC could be split in some way by court decree (50/50?), the electors may be given free choice (would they all vote for a proven fraud committing party?), or not counted at all.
In the first two cases, that may be enough to get Trump over the line (i.e. more that 270 EC). Deal sealed.
In the last case, neither candidate will have enough. If we assume that a “majority” MUST be >269 EC rather that then leads to a contested election. If a “majority” means that more MORE THAN, then again this should be enough to get Trump over the line.
So what happens if the election is contested?
