We know they cheated and they know we know so what’s next?

The American left never for one moment accepted their loss in 2016. (snip) So, when on Tuesday night it was clear that all the battleground states were going Trump’s way, they acted. The network shut down the state victory calls for Trump the moment all the betting odds were favoring a Trump win. The Chinese yuan began to tank. Fox fatuously called Arizona for Biden long before they should have and refused to call for Trump the states that he had clearly won: North Carolina, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. All those states were won by Trump on election night.
Regardless of the outcome, Pennsylvania Democrat Governor Tom Wolf, the Pennsylvania state courts and the Democrat State Party have pulled every dirty trick in the books. (snip) During the day in Montgomery County, Republican poll workers, and committee people received an alert. The Democrats had sent an army of spies into Montgomery County, wearing badges reading iterations of ‘Voter Protection.’ They were posing as poll watchers. (snip) My poll was visited by one such spy. He sat outside the poll all day long with a laptop. It was obvious what he was doing
Watch: Suitcases and Coolers Rolled Into
A poll watcher filmed highly suspicious activity at a vote-counting center in Detroit at 4 a.m., the morning after election day.In the footage, taken by Kellye SoRelle, a Texas lawyer and member of Lawyers for Trump, a person in a white van was filmed loading up a red wagon outside the ballot counting location and bringing it instead. SoRelle released the video to Texas Scorecard, because she wanted to raise “alarms that the box may have been a ballot box that arrived long after all ballots were expected to have been received at the counting facility.”
Reminds me of Epstein….. everyone knows the official story of “suicide” is bullshit…. they know we know the official story is bullshit. But no one can do anything about it, we all just look on in horror.
The concepts of the rule of law and assumption of innocence are foundational to freedom. Under that structure, they require a high burden of proof to the crime before the event is officially a crime. Normally, hat is a protection for the individual.
But is this a backdoor exploit in the system? Epstein case – very difficult to find sufficient ‘hard evidence’ but everyone knows it is bullshit via a preponderance of a combination of ludicrously improbable circumstantial events multiplied by motive…. Election 2020…..
Do we need to adjust the null hypothesis, the standard of evidence of guilt vs innocence? Where it involves an individual liberty, the bias should be that the assumption of innocence. But where it involves major scale group decision making, is an inbuilt difficultly to establish guilt actually a backdoor loophole inviting attack???
We know they cheated and they know we know so what’s next?
Start with Lawsuits and if that doesn’t work, finish it with Rifles.
@ Marcus-
No. The Left thrives on establishing rules and mercilessly exploiting them to obtain and expand their power, preferably in a way that reners them unaccountable for their actions.
Any sort of lowering of burden of proof for a group would be taken advantage of. Solely to punish any association of people or Organisation a leftwit has they do not like that particular day.
Can you imagine the Cat being accused of ‘incitement’ or ‘conspiracy,’ every individual who posted even once in a fit of pique doxxed, arrested, charged and brought to trial? And then forced to prove their innocence?
It would be like the Brereton Inquiry on steroids. And all a leftwit would have to do is make a single accusation…
The solution to your problem is not to abandon the principle of ‘Better to let one hundred guilty men walk free, than condemn a single innocent man.’ It is to instead actually apply and enforce the laws that exist, with a grim heart and stoic commitment to an act that the leftwits will not like.
People are afraid of the leftwits only.because they have become used.to their incessant use of heckler’s veto.
Bayonets fixed?
People feel brave when shooting or throwing things from a distance, in the general direction of the other side. Particularly when they stay still, keep formation and just take it.
Riots seem to tend to towards breaking up rather swiftly when the line fixes bayonets (or brandishes truncheons) and charges…
@Rex – good points, cannot disagree…at least not this deep into a bottle of red wine misery…
It does feel they are exploiting a loophole here, the loophole of the burden of proof…. lets put it this way…
1. will Trump fight = yes
2. Did the left cheat = yes
3. Did the left cheat swing the election = probable
4. is there sufficient ‘hard evidence’ of that cheat = no.
The next questions get a bit more speculative….
5. Did Mitch McConnel maintain control of the Senate = yes
6. Old Guard Republican establish face a choice……
choice (a) fight with Trump, resulting in delegimatimise the entire system (which gives them some crumbs of power) in the face of Close to 50% of voters on the left, light the fuse and burn the whole fcker down….
choice (b) accept the crumbs of minor power within the existing system, say “trust the process” blah blah, and throw Trump under the bus… then go back to pre-Trump BAU….
I think they will go with (b)….. and as a result, they will never ever win a presidential election again….
Surely there’s a publicly recorded number of ballots requested, (or discoverable documents showing so), an archive of ballot applications etc.
And a cross tally of double voting.
And a rate of return of mail in ballots in other states/counties.
Presumably the Trump team has such evidence to back their claims, so the court will be able to analyse it.
Beyond that, I presumably have no more idea than the talking heads did when they were on TV breathlessly asserting no fraud.
The steal is on in Georgia, right now.
You are thinking of abstentee ballots, where one must apply for their ballot.
We are talking about states that did mass mail outs of ballots, like a bombardment of junk mail except they were gold-plated invitations to voter fraud.
What you guys don’t understand is that democratic cities allowed democratic centres to be returning offices. They also let democratic post ballots to everyone and any one.
Trump made the mistake of telling purple not to postal vote. This just resulted in him losing votes, covid allowed postal votes the way that is never happened before, which is why there is a bigger turn out.
Sorry but Trump made a tactical error that will cost him the election.
Don’t worry. The curious media will be on to this.
That’s the fourth estates job and they will relish unearthing the truth.
Why are the extraordinary numbers only coming out of Dem controlled cities in swing states? Why no down ballot votes reflecting same? Why aren’t the return rates reflecting this in other Dem centres?
Why 4am to update large data errors or ballot results?
So many statically improbable results.