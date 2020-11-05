We know they cheated and they know we know so what’s next?

The left’s attempt to steal

the election… just another

night in the deep state The American left never for one moment accepted their loss in 2016. (snip) So, when on Tuesday night it was clear that all the battleground states were going Trump’s way, they acted. The network shut down the state victory calls for Trump the moment all the betting odds were favoring a Trump win. The Chinese yuan began to tank. Fox fatuously called Arizona for Biden long before they should have and refused to call for Trump the states that he had clearly won: North Carolina, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. All those states were won by Trump on election night. `

Stealing Pennsylvania Regardless of the outcome, Pennsylvania Democrat Governor Tom Wolf, the Pennsylvania state courts and the Democrat State Party have pulled every dirty trick in the books. (snip) During the day in Montgomery County, Republican poll workers, and committee people received an alert. The Democrats had sent an army of spies into Montgomery County, wearing badges reading iterations of ‘Voter Protection.’ They were posing as poll watchers. (snip) My poll was visited by one such spy. He sat outside the poll all day long with a laptop. It was obvious what he was doing `

Watch: Suitcases and Coolers Rolled Into

Detroit Voting Center at 4 AM, Brought Into

Secure Counting Area A poll watcher filmed highly suspicious activity at a vote-counting center in Detroit at 4 a.m., the morning after election day.In the footage, taken by Kellye SoRelle, a Texas lawyer and member of Lawyers for Trump, a person in a white van was filmed loading up a red wagon outside the ballot counting location and bringing it instead. SoRelle released the video to Texas Scorecard, because she wanted to raise “alarms that the box may have been a ballot box that arrived long after all ballots were expected to have been received at the counting facility.”