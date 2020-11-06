Biden’s Term

HAVING essayed the broad themes for a second Trump term – more efficacious disruption in economic and foreign policy, the righteous pursuit of Russia Hoax criminals and cutting loose the “pandemic” anchor from commerce and freedom – let’s now consider the alternative scenario. In la cosa nostra parlance, the first order of business for the people around Joe Biden would be to allow his extremist backers to wet their beaks. “This thing of ours” – or, more aptly for present purposes, this ding-a-ling of ours – would, after all, be the President himself. Masks and iso circles have served their purpose – which was to keep America’s seven or eight prickly reporters away and literally muzzle a gaffe-prone gibberer who even in his prime was a blatherskite. Expect a Vice-President Harris to handle these sit-downs; putting feet in her mouth was never Kamala’s problem. The topics will include how to repay left-wing terrorists for a summer of sterling service to the party and how to re-cast a boom-demolishing COVID-19 as a newly manageable ‘flu that should no longer worry households and business owners. By simply publicising the non-scary case fatality rate that was obvious several months ago, Democrats have a chance of going into the 2022 mid-terms and 2024 presidential race with an economy whose indices are saleable. The virus has to go.
For the loyalist black-shirts, there will be scores of ‘diversity’ hires as well as hearings or commissions about ‘reparations,’ ‘white supremacy’ and ‘defunding’ the police. This, needless to say, would be theatre. The gangs pretended to have a genuine moral cause – George Floyd; LOL – and a Biden-Harris administration would have to pretend to honour it. Yes, the baseball bats and bricks will be put in storage until a future ‘racist’ GOP president seeks re-election – remember Occupy Wall Street – but getting the balance right between distancing and propitiation will still be crucial. That’s because Biden will quickly be seen – if he isn’t now – as a hindrance that many in his larger circle will either go around or just casually ignore. It will take a lot of red tofu to convince them that old Joe is worth rallying around in his own right. Others likely to come visiting include climateers, abortion industrialists, cross-dressers and miscellaneous culture war issue peddlers. None of them will have anything approximating the clout of Big Tech. For their carpet-bombing of non-leftist lines of communication, they expect some goodies. Not some, actually. Lots.
In foreign affairs, ‘President’ Biden would be hamstrung by two things: first, his mental condition. It would not be possible for Biden to conceive of, represent and promote an eponymous doctrine governing trade, human rights, global security and long-range geo-strategy. At best, he will be the tele-prompted spokesman for a wish-list emanating from the party platform. Second: the Age of Trump. Re-invigorating Iran, reviving ISIS, spoiling for war with Russia, daring North Korea to start firing missiles in Japan’s direction again, returning in force to Afghanistan, re-negotiating trade deals that benefit China and other nations, dismantling Middle Eastern peace deals and abandoning Israel? Er, no. These might be priorities for Pentagon cowboys and the Democrats they triangulated into an oddball, my-enemy’s-enemy alliance to stymie Trump. But that old Great Game worldview is now dead. The renovated Pax Americana is too successful, morally and economically, to be cancelled. What’s more, criminally disenfranchising patriotic stalwarts and then asking them to die literally or vocationally in new wars, terror attacks or industry offshoring would ignite a powder trail leading directly to the magazine at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. That’s not to say it won’t be tried. The hubris born of surviving unpunished an illegal coup d’etat, a fake impeachment and a stolen election will embolden like cocaine.
Finally, given the continued power of Republicans in Congress, it is inevitable that any and all policy initiatives from a Biden White House will be overwhelmed by investigations into the man himself: specifically, his role in the Russia Hoax and the many impeachable offences he may have committed as the “Big Guy” on the take from foreign powers through the good – albeit drugs-strewn – offices of his bagman son, Hunter. Jack Dorsey won’t be able to stop congressional subpoenas. The word that comes to mind for a Biden presidency is coping. Coping with his deteriorating mind, coping with an impatient Harris wing, coping with his predecessor’s immovable legacy, coping with Congress. That’s before we even consider a de-liberalised Supreme Court. “Decent” Biden’s commitment to go to war again with the Little Sisters of the Poor is over before it began. A President Biden – a one-termer himself, he says – will never really be able to escape Donald Trump.
Geriatric Joe will never be President.
What is this CL?
You missed the prior article about the months of legal then civil war triggered by mass election fraud. Rather important one would think, especially with Joe declining by the month it’s going to change your predictive essay somewhat.
Can impeachment be launched from the Senate?
It’s not a “predictive essay.”
It’s a thematic sketch of a Biden term – a companion piece to my earlier post on what a second Trump term would look like.
I did, yes. Where is it?
Biden his time until Harris 25th Amendment’s him.
In all seriousness, if a Biden is President, the GOP holding the Senate may just be enough save the Republic.
The scariest part of the last debate wasn’t what Biden said about fossil fuels, it was his plan to grant mass amnesty to illegals.
You can’t recover from that.
Trump will be the President, forget Biden.
Ask yourself, why haven’t the left pushed it over the line? None of them want to hang!!
Good post CL.
That Biden is a ‘one termer’ is a given and I very much doubt he will go the full term. I have commented on this aspect previously in various posts.
From a strategic perspective, the Dems brains trust will not want a doddering old man at the helm for too long and the public must be ‘acclimatized’ to President Harris. As for Biden, there are a raft of issues, not least of which is his actual health, that will be impossible to conceal as time passes, even with a compliant MSM.
The Dem leadership will want to put as much distance between Biden and Trump as soon as possible lest President Biden will always be seen in contrast to President Trump.
In the meantime, every piper will want to be paid. Business as usual for the Democrats. Having achieved the Presidency in this manner will be…..intoxicating. You can imagine the adrenalin rush – “we are invincible, nothing can touch us”.
That Donald Trump is in serious trouble and his re-election shaky is obvious. I wish it wasn’t so (I believed in his vision of America and also had money on him, like lots of Cats) and despite the certainty of court challenges, it seems the die is cast. We can only dream what another Trump term would have looked like and think the world will be a more dangerous place with him gone. Globally, I think we will see any number of ‘bad actors’ emerging from the shadows.
That China, at the very least, will be emboldened by a Biden Presidency is certain. Now would not be the time to move to Taiwan.
The old Chinese proverb of “May you live in interesting times” is actually a curse and how very apt for a Biden Presidency.
There will not be a President Biden.
They will also not tighten up the voting system and broaden postal votes ensuring that the Democrats will rule forever. Why do you need to import voters when you can just make them up from the people that never vote?
As in you missed writing it haha.
Hopefully Trump has enough mechanism in place to catch all these cheats and upend the fraud, there was certainly months of prior warning, even from Biden boasting about “the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization”. Maybe Nancy and Kameluh were wiretapped.
Great piece again, CL. Sinc must be stoked having you now as regular poster.
I would not say Trump’s legacy is immovable. Most of it was by Executive Order.
A stroke of a pen on a new Order can nix those.
1. Biden wanted to be POTUS, a prize he long sought.
2. Biden’s wife wanted to be FLOTUS, a prize she long sought.
3. They made a deal with the DNC during the primaries. Make me President, Biden said, and I’ll do whatever you want, even resign, and you can put up whoever you want as VP.
4. Part of the deal was no prosecutions for the Clintons, nor anyone else. All DNC crimes were to be buried.
5. All policy would be made by the DNC, and Biden would go along.
That deal was made, because as we now know for sure, Biden has no morals, honesty, or decency. He is for Biden only.
The DNC saw the writing on the wall, that they would all go to jail, if Donald was re-elected. So, the fraud was planned months and months before the election.
Why Biden? Well, firstly, Biden was marginally electable, the others were not. Secondly, I really wonder if the others were as totally corrupt as Biden. Thirdly, they had the goods on Biden, and blackmail was far more feasible with Biden than any of the other nitwits. Biden would do as he was told.
Then Biden Jr’s laptop came along, and Biden want back to the DNC, and asked to change the deal so the Bidens were never prosecuted. No prob, said the DNC, that’s part of the first deal, remember? No Democrats to be prosecuted. Oh, yes, I forgot.
6. Now, of course, we know for sure, that the DNC is as corrupt and self serving as Biden.
Never forget, the new Democrat’s purpose is the enrichment of the Democrat hierarchy. The well being of the USA is a distant second.
The really hard to believe thing about all this is the thousands of people in the USA that see nothing wrong with being dishonest, immoral, or corrupt to the extent that is now obvious.
The sad thing is that the others who had the means to prevent it, didn’t believe it ewither.
‘Donald Trump makes unsubstantiated claims over election ”
ABC sub line reporting right now on “USA VOTES” in its usual non-partisan way for which it is famous.
Entropy, I was really talking about realpolitic rather than legally.
Maybe I should have made that clear.
What I mean is that Biden can’t really get away with jettisoning the good things Trump did; and when he no longer has to pretend, he wouldn’t really want to anyway. Like, for example, in relation to much of what Trump achieved in foreign relations and trade policy.
I would not say Trump’s legacy is immovable. Most of it was by Executive Order.
A stroke of a pen on a new Order can nix those
Not quite, Entropy.
If I have recalled correctly, a Cat said on the Election thread yesterday, that one of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s last supported decisions at SCOTUS was: Executive Orders can only be undone by Legislation.
If this is the case, it was originally enacted to protect an Obama legacy. Keep in mind that he faced a hostile House and Senate late in his second term, and primarily ruled by Executive Order
This I believe is why the leftwits all started howling and raging the first!time Donld Trump pucked up a pen and started doing same- It’s only OK if my side does it. Not yours!
To undo each Trump EO would require an Act of Congress, each requiring full debate in House and then Senate if approved. And so forth. I believe the idea would be to frustrate the other side with process- Acts can be rendered stillborn and disappear if you argue something hard enough in a Parliamentary system…
So, Democrat Congressmen could try on Joe Bifen and their Party’s behalf to undo all Trumpian EOs, but without a large and clear majority in House and Senate it is a fool’s errand.
LOL at the Currency Lad expecting to be taken seriously after he spent so many pixels describing the glory of what he was assuring us would be a Trump second term, words that were invalidated by reality before he finished writing them.
There is no Trump Era. He has no legacy that won’t swiftly disappear.
Another couple of things.
The Democratic majority in the House of Representatives will take a beating of about 15 seats. So expect to see more independence from the less progressive members of the Democratic caucus. That will probably gut the Green New Deal and other extreme policies from getting passed and making it to the Senate. Anything extreme passing will hopefully die in the Senate.
If the republicans run the Senate they will run the Biden Family relationships through hearings just like the House of Reps did with Trump. They will string it out as much as possible.
What monty?
The deals in the Middle East will be overturned?
To what end?
You should have made no comment
, yes really.
Thank you CL
There is no Trump Era. He has no legacy that won’t swiftly disappear.
Dammit mUnty! I was about to use that rake!