Biden’s Term

Killing coronavirus, paying huge leftist debts and pretending not to live in the Age of Trump



HAVING essayed the broad themes for a second Trump term – more efficacious disruption in economic and foreign policy, the righteous pursuit of Russia Hoax criminals and cutting loose the “pandemic” anchor from commerce and freedom – let’s now consider the alternative scenario. In la cosa nostra parlance, the first order of business for the people around Joe Biden would be to allow his extremist backers to wet their beaks. “This thing of ours” – or, more aptly for present purposes, this ding-a-ling of ours – would, after all, be the President himself. Masks and iso circles have served their purpose – which was to keep America’s seven or eight prickly reporters away and literally muzzle a gaffe-prone gibberer who even in his prime was a blatherskite. Expect a Vice-President Harris to handle these sit-downs; putting feet in her mouth was never Kamala’s problem. The topics will include how to repay left-wing terrorists for a summer of sterling service to the party and how to re-cast a boom-demolishing COVID-19 as a newly manageable ‘flu that should no longer worry households and business owners. By simply publicising the non-scary case fatality rate that was obvious several months ago, Democrats have a chance of going into the 2022 mid-terms and 2024 presidential race with an economy whose indices are saleable. The virus has to go.

For the loyalist black-shirts, there will be scores of ‘diversity’ hires as well as hearings or commissions about ‘reparations,’ ‘white supremacy’ and ‘defunding’ the police. This, needless to say, would be theatre. The gangs pretended to have a genuine moral cause – George Floyd; LOL – and a Biden-Harris administration would have to pretend to honour it. Yes, the baseball bats and bricks will be put in storage until a future ‘racist’ GOP president seeks re-election – remember Occupy Wall Street – but getting the balance right between distancing and propitiation will still be crucial. That’s because Biden will quickly be seen – if he isn’t now – as a hindrance that many in his larger circle will either go around or just casually ignore. It will take a lot of red tofu to convince them that old Joe is worth rallying around in his own right. Others likely to come visiting include climateers, abortion industrialists, cross-dressers and miscellaneous culture war issue peddlers. None of them will have anything approximating the clout of Big Tech. For their carpet-bombing of non-leftist lines of communication, they expect some goodies. Not some, actually. Lots.

In foreign affairs, ‘President’ Biden would be hamstrung by two things: first, his mental condition. It would not be possible for Biden to conceive of, represent and promote an eponymous doctrine governing trade, human rights, global security and long-range geo-strategy. At best, he will be the tele-prompted spokesman for a wish-list emanating from the party platform. Second: the Age of Trump. Re-invigorating Iran, reviving ISIS, spoiling for war with Russia, daring North Korea to start firing missiles in Japan’s direction again, returning in force to Afghanistan, re-negotiating trade deals that benefit China and other nations, dismantling Middle Eastern peace deals and abandoning Israel? Er, no. These might be priorities for Pentagon cowboys and the Democrats they triangulated into an oddball, my-enemy’s-enemy alliance to stymie Trump. But that old Great Game worldview is now dead. The renovated Pax Americana is too successful, morally and economically, to be cancelled. What’s more, criminally disenfranchising patriotic stalwarts and then asking them to die literally or vocationally in new wars, terror attacks or industry offshoring would ignite a powder trail leading directly to the magazine at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. That’s not to say it won’t be tried. The hubris born of surviving unpunished an illegal coup d’etat, a fake impeachment and a stolen election will embolden like cocaine.

Finally, given the continued power of Republicans in Congress, it is inevitable that any and all policy initiatives from a Biden White House will be overwhelmed by investigations into the man himself: specifically, his role in the Russia Hoax and the many impeachable offences he may have committed as the “Big Guy” on the take from foreign powers through the good – albeit drugs-strewn – offices of his bagman son, Hunter. Jack Dorsey won’t be able to stop congressional subpoenas. The word that comes to mind for a Biden presidency is coping. Coping with his deteriorating mind, coping with an impatient Harris wing, coping with his predecessor’s immovable legacy, coping with Congress. That’s before we even consider a de-liberalised Supreme Court. “Decent” Biden’s commitment to go to war again with the Little Sisters of the Poor is over before it began. A President Biden – a one-termer himself, he says – will never really be able to escape Donald Trump.