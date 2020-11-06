PDT speaks on election fraud and actions being taken

This was about five minutes ago. PDT starts at the 16:00 minute mark. Looks tired. And he says that the obvious fraud is a disgrace for the United States, which is understating just how sickening the process has become.
There shall be no taxation without misrepresentation.
Trump @ 16:13
I listened to it and Fatty Trump seemed both exhausted and exasperated, which is entirely unsurprising.
Didn’t really shed any light on his intentions.
We already know everything he mentioned.
If he went on to outline a way forward, I can’t say – because the channel cut away from his presser.
From his demeanor, I’m guessing he’s preparing to concede.
Trump cut off @ 23:30
The version I watched (on the official white house channel) showed him finishing the presser, not taking any questions and then walking out, followed by the very svelte Ms McAneny, who totally ignored the braying j’ismists demanding she answer some questions.
How many in USA know everything he mentioned? MSM reporting fraud? Big tech censoring?
Trump certainly outraged CNN talking head with his completely baseless claims of election fraud. There’s absolutely no evidence, doncha know?
Wow, I think you are completely misreading him.
Tired, yes. Exasperated, yes. Disappointed at the depths his countrymen have sunk to, yes. But I don’t see any quit there.
CNN Atlanta building repaired after “peaceful protest”?
How is it that they counted 80% of vote in 6 hours, and since then have only managed to count 7%?
They’re filling them in as fast as they can, Mundi!
So there is zero evidence of any electoral fraud/sarc off.
‘How is it that they counted 80% of vote in 6 hours, and since then have only managed to count 7%?’
They were waiting on more ink for the printers. Should be faster now, Biden almost in the lead in Georgia. The frontline heroes (printers, ballot stuffers, delivery goons) that have been tirelessly working to “bridge the gap” can take a well-earned break.
Nothing to see here (totally legit) and you can’t prove a thing.
Apparently Putin has started mocking the integrity of US elections.
Fatboy Kim was heard to say, “Not a bad attempt, but I could have done better.”
you want to know how many you need before you count them.
Trump’s been in the building game for a long time..
I’m hoping he goes back to his roots and rediscovers the mongrel.
My man lost, therefore the only possible explanation is that it is rigged!
Not so rigged that they don’t take control of the senate.
Wake up to yourselves. Its not rigged, (except for gerrymandering and voter supression, which the Republicans have got down to a fine art form)
Michael
Wake up to yourselves. Its not rigged, (except for gerrymandering and voter supression, which the Republicans have got down to a fine art form)
The gerrymander was named for a Demonrat Party election organiser (as was Tammany Hall, the other byword for political shenanigans).
‘Wake up to yourselves. Its(sic) not rigged.’
Well there you have it. Leftards have vouched for the process.
Don’t believe your lying eyes. The cartel and their NPCs are totally honest – just ask them.
They interrupt the presser to “fact check”. Pure propaganda.
Why don’t you go somewhere else, where the opinions are more to your liking? You’ve got the rest of the internet for that. Piss off then.
Just google or Twatter search “red mirage” to see how transparent Democrats are with their pre-determined strategies and talking points. Covid19 was extremely convenient to appear in election year to ramp up mail-in corruption, yet somehow they couldn’t be counted until all other votes were counted, and only in the final states to decide the election.
Unlike the fraud, what is perplexing is significant Democrat voters who can’t see past the next four years as though they’re somehow immune to totalitarianism. Any dissenting conscience forever will be ostracised, excommunicated, financially ruined and destroyed.
The chains can only remain invisible for so long.
Wake up to yourselves. Its not rigged, (except for all the people born in 1900 still voting). There fixed it for you Mike. Why should decomposition be a bar to exercising your civic duty?