Rafe Champion and others would offer more value by running old Dagwood Bumstead comic strips.

This is for Mick on the Gold Coast.
For Mick’s further enjoyment
For Mick – Phillip Ruddock as you’ve never seen him before
Phillip fighting the good fight. Such memories.
Phillip Ruddock, as you’ve never seen him before
Well how about that! 😁
Rafe, I trust you understand my post in your “How America voted” thread is directed not at your work but at the work of a conga line of American touts and urgers feeding off the Washington sewer, succeeding only in making a noise:
“I simply do not believe what these statistical analyses claim. They are walking, talking bull, trotted out by authors with this agenda or that, containing whatever lies best suit their needs. Everyone involved in the game is taking a bribe, everyone. Congressmen and Senators set the standard, led by that corrupt, diseased, demented hopeless joke Americans accepted as a legitimate candidate. You couldn’t make this stuff up.”
You recounted what some analyst has presented, I say three others could appear today with quite contradictory findings – the USA has had thousands of talking heads and busy scribblers scurrying about for a year or more peddling invented science and just one has stated the bleeding obvious, Tucker Carlson with “We are witnessing a coup d’état”.
I come to Catallaxy to read the likes of C.L., your good self, Steve Kates and others putting forward substantiated and objective opinion which helps me understand events. This is one of the few places where that can be found and I appreciate your interest in doing the hard work to make it available, thank you.
Phillip destroys ABC Emma.
note the masterful shake of the head at 0:12 while answering ‘yes’ to a probing question.
Those who deny freedom to others deserve it not for themselves.
