• “Donald Trump makes unsubstantiated claims over election” – ABC chyron
• It’s the story of the century: The US President and his connections to Russia – Four Corners
Only a deranged or amoral person would say there is no evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election but three programs’ worth that Donald Trump was urinated on by Russian prostitutes and secretly took orders from the Kremlin via a secret computer in Trump Tower.
Thank goodness Mrs Snowcone will continue the ALPBC’s quality US reporting. Zoe Daniel (and her kids) leave some big shoes to fill.
Let’s hope Snowcone doesn’t develop a crack habit hanging around the house on the ALPBC expense account to distract her.