Unsubstantiated Claims

November 6, 2020
• “Donald Trump makes unsubstantiated claims over election” – ABC chyron
It’s the story of the century: The US President and his connections to Russia – Four Corners

 
Only a deranged or amoral person would say there is no evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election but three programs’ worth that Donald Trump was urinated on by Russian prostitutes and secretly took orders from the Kremlin via a secret computer in Trump Tower.

