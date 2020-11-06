US election: Elusive virtues that would help nation heal these scars

Today in The Australian
Many decades ago, in that fleeting parenthesis between the ravages of Marxism and those of the assault on Dead White Males, there raged in academia something of a great debate about Thucydides’s History of the Peloponnesian War.
-
This is more like 632 AD. Two religions are at loggerheads. The new Green-Progressive religion thinks the world is going to fry in very few years time if they don’t force the entire population to do obeisance to their god. On the other side is the substantially Christian conservative section of US population, who pretty much reject the green-left’s apocalyptic views of global warming and refuse to do all the other woke stuff like worshiping at the altar SSM and abortion.
The problem is the green-left won’t take no for an answer because of their existential (imaginary) fears. So they feel empowered to do absolutely anything to force obedience upon the US population. Like stealing elections.
So it’s not a Thucydides trap, it’s worse than that: an olde style fanatical religion on the warpath. And there can be no healing because the fanatical religion is new and rejects the compromises that have historically oiled the gears of the US civil polity.
Thucydides should be required reading, at least in bite sized chunks, for high school kids.
His account is literally “nothing new under the sun”.
The same hubris, “superstar” personalities, venality and greed are visible in his writings as valid as contemporary newsprint.
USA might survive this full frontal assault of the elites against the proles, but when the leaders despise the people they are leading that cant be sustained.
Good article
Though something is triggering the spamminator.
A fine piece by Henry, who is something of a classicist. But, while human nature is is the seed of all conflict, the nature of Periclean Athens was very different from Republican Rome.
The development of the city-state produced a form of government in classical Greece that produced an amazing degree of citizen participation in decision making. Rome’s development was characterised by the predominance of aristocratic families, predominantly large landholders, from the start.
The United States of America seems to have taken its cue from both seeds. But it always seems to me that the founding fathers were very keen to ensure that rural America was not overruled by the numbers in the cities.
On my first visit to Washington I was amused and enchanted by the triumphalism of the government architecture and statuary which absolutely echoed those of ancient Rome.
As it grew to maturity and spread its influence throughout the Mediterranean, Rome tended to settle its internal political scores amongst its leading citizens by violence. The USA is, of course, influenced by so many other forces. But, like Rome, it has a de-commissioned militia from Middle Eastern conflicts – interestingly, like Rome. It is not impossible that these veterans may be mobilised “to protect the Republic”.
Here you go.
Now reading Victor Hanson Davis’ highly regarded account of the wars. Comparing America to Athens.
This is more like 632 AD. Two religions are at loggerheads. The new Green-Progressive religion thinks the world is going to fry in very few years time if they don’t force the entire population to do obeisance to their god. On the other side is the substantially Christian conservative section of US population, who pretty much reject the green-left’s apocalyptic views of global warming and refuse to do all the other woke stuff like worshiping at the altar of SSM and abortion.
The problem is the green-left won’t take no for an answer because of their existential (imaginary) fears. So they feel empowered to do absolutely anything to force obedience upon the US population. Like stealing elections.
So it’s not a Thuc ydides trap, it’s worse than that: an olde style fanatical religion on the warpath. And there can be no healing because the fanatical religion is new and rejects the compromises that have historically oiled the gears of the US civil polity.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2011/04/the_un_and_one_world_worship.html
The Pope has signed onto this, so it’s the old religion being led into the new religion.
That’s exactly what Pope Francis is teaching.