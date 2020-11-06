TAFKAS does not often veer into foreign policy matters but these are extraordinary times. But this is his take on the US election as just posted on the Spectator AU – Why President Sleepy Joe will keep Australia up at night.
Before being jumped on, yes the results are not final and yes there will be litigation. However, given current information …
it is looking likely that Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States, the Democrats will retain control of the House and the Republicans control of the Senate.
Given this, what does this mean for Australia.
On foreign policy, Australia and the rest of the world have reason to be alert. While Biden may be surrounded by some sensible people who are familiar to Australians, including Kurt Campbell and Michelle Flournoy, Biden will also be surrounded by less sensible people such as Kamala Harris and Susan Rice. But the main issue will not be those around Biden but Biden himself.
Apart from his clearly diminished faculties, Biden’s foreign policy judgement is, as the French describe, merde. Robert Gates, former Defence Secretary for both President Obama and President Bush 43 wrote in his recent book that Biden has “been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades”. This is the Joe Biden whose default solution to sectarian conflict anywhere in the world is to partition and hasn’t partition worked a treat every it has been applied in modern history.
There are other things to keep Australia’s alert, but:
The moral to the story is that while many have focused on the result for the Presidential election, the numbers in the US Senate are equally important in containing the insane policy fantasies of the US Democratic Party.
A couple of weeks ago I watched as Joe said that Russia was the greatest threat to the USA. It was a cold war flashback.
Whilst Russia will always present some challenges, China is undoubtedly the greatest economic and military threat to the USA – by a substantial margin.
Maybe Joe was asleep at that briefing.
Not asleep. In their pocket.
Biden won’t be in charge long. With moves underway well before the election to start process for removal of a sitting President, made to look like it was about Trump under grounds of ill-health, but the reality is that it was all about getting ready for Biden being President and then removed to make way for Kamala.
Shaun
#3647875, posted on November 6, 2020 at 1:42 pm
Two years and one day Shaun. Pencil 21/1/23 into your diary.
I still think the only nation that directly has threatened us is North Korea. Keeping little rocket man in his box is vital, at some point he test Biden, hopefully he keeps up the maximum pressure tactic of Trump whilst offering a negotiated way out that’s acceptable to the West also. Just saying we won’t engage didn’t appear to work in the past.
Let’s see now. What do Trump’s dealings with Putin, Erdogan and Duterte have in common? Property deals. What about the Saudis? Yep. Indonesia? Uh-huh. And who benefitted when he decided – without any advice from the military – to leave the Kurdish ally high and dry in Syria? Erdogan and Putin.
Is there a single major ally Trump has not degraded? Nope.
Is there a single one of the generals chosen by Trump for key roles who is not now backing Biden? No.
Is there a single security adviser chosen by Trump who is not backing Biden? No.
Is there anyone left in his coterie from his initial team other than his own family? No.
Then there’s Biden’s promise to use a big stick to force Australia to make reductions to its carbon emissions.
The laundry list technique = weak argument
If it’s Biden, when he is told he has resigned, who will Harris pick as vice-pres.
No-one has asked this.
Maybe one of the squad.
In Chennai 10 years ago I was actually taken to the exclusive Mylapore Brahmin club by one very ‘high caste’ acquaintance. He wanted to show me how very classy they all were, not like all the poor folks on the street who he treated like dirt. I saw his servants literally grovel to him, and he was a bully, so our acquaintance was short, despite him introducing me to some very prominent people (showing off). I have Brahmins I call friends but only those who have some sense of humility and shame about their privileged status in their culture.
I ignore Kamala’s father as he seems a sensible and decent old school chap. She seems to want advertise her Indian connections, so I am sharing what I know about that. Americans mostly have no idea about how little she has to be proud of on that side, and I’m talking about South Indian Brahmins specifically.
Some poster referred to the USA as a “democracy”.
A “democracy”?
No. It was founded as a REPUBLIC but with principles of democracy built in.
A brief run through the list of countries that had or still have “Democratic” in their formal titles is instructive.
As Lord Alexander Tytler noted in: “The Fall of the Athenian Republic.”
“A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves money from the public treasure. From that moment on the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most money from the public treasury, with the result that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy followed by a dictatorship. The average age of the world’s great civilizations has been two hundred years. These nations have progressed through the following sequence: from bondage to spiritual faith, from spiritual faith to great courage, from courage to liberty, from liberty to abundance, from abundance to selfishness, from selfishness to complacency, from complacency to apathy, from apathy to dependency, from dependency back to bondage.”
As Benjamin Franklin left the Constitutional Convention, he was reportedly asked what kind of government the founders would propose. He replied, “A republic, if you can keep it.”
Apparently “republic”, “democracy”, “government” etc are “non-Woke”. Or, maybe “spiritual” or “civilization” upset the gate-keepers.
You might ponder the following; Democracy is a ‘system of government’ where communism can flourish unhindered’. It does not matter if it is a ‘democratic republic’ or ‘democracy under a Monarch’, the end result is the same. The public record abounds with examples of Communist atrocities. Adopting communist principles is an advance to barbarism.
Once communists are in full control there is no such thing as democracy!
Only one way to find out.
Trumps ambassadors around the world will be worried. Hillaree and Biden know how to make a position vacant.
As to foreign policy, Biden is lauded as a master. Yet he hasnt actually done much other than spot troughs for his family and claim a spotters fee. Russia, ukraine and china being cases in point.
I note he has called for calm, unity and coming together after the election. Im sure many republicans will agree to give him exactly the same calm, unity and coming together that was given to Trump.
Taiwan will find out first, and soon.
Will Joe read SOTU? The thing?