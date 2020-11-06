TAFKAS does not often veer into foreign policy matters but these are extraordinary times. But this is his take on the US election as just posted on the Spectator AU – Why President Sleepy Joe will keep Australia up at night.

Before being jumped on, yes the results are not final and yes there will be litigation. However, given current information …

it is looking likely that Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States, the Democrats will retain control of the House and the Republicans control of the Senate.

Given this, what does this mean for Australia.

On foreign policy, Australia and the rest of the world have reason to be alert. While Biden may be surrounded by some sensible people who are familiar to Australians, including Kurt Campbell and Michelle Flournoy, Biden will also be surrounded by less sensible people such as Kamala Harris and Susan Rice. But the main issue will not be those around Biden but Biden himself. Apart from his clearly diminished faculties, Biden’s foreign policy judgement is, as the French describe, merde. Robert Gates, former Defence Secretary for both President Obama and President Bush 43 wrote in his recent book that Biden has “been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades”. This is the Joe Biden whose default solution to sectarian conflict anywhere in the world is to partition and hasn’t partition worked a treat every it has been applied in modern history.

There are other things to keep Australia’s alert, but:

The moral to the story is that while many have focused on the result for the Presidential election, the numbers in the US Senate are equally important in containing the insane policy fantasies of the US Democratic Party.