Young adult material on your ABC. Our taxes at work

Posted on 7:28 am, November 6, 2020 by Rafe Champion

Thanks to Tony Thomas for having the intestinal fortitude to watch. I suppose someone has to. Enjoy!

With approval at highest levels, the ABC is encouraging schoolchildren 15 years and upwards to view salacious ABC materials. This week the ABC dismissed my complaint about these salacious and wrongly classified materials, which I had described to the ABC as “pornographic”. Others might consider them comedic, edgy and harmless. You decide.

The materials are embedded through the nine-part “comedy” series At Home Alone Together, which screened at 9pm Wednesdays from May 13. The series is now on iView with eight of nine episodes rated as M (Mature) by the ABC’s classifying team. This team comprises two full-time and two part-time staff.

To improve take-up in the young teenager demographic, even the most salacious M episodes involving “adult themes, coarse language, drug use and sexual references” begin with an ABC voice-over, “Recommended for people aged 15 and over.” 

 To recapitulate, here’s the most contentious segment, from M-rated Episode 4 (at 12mins 50secs). A graphic about “triple penetration” shows a stylised naked woman crouched on all fours, straddling a naked man who reaches up to grasp her torso. The prone man is penetrating her vaginally. Behind the crouching woman, another naked man kneels, penetrating her anally while grasping her hips. The “triple” element involves a standing man grasping her head to push her mouth onto his penis. The ABC production team has enlivened the graphic to show animated thrustings. End-credits acknowledge the work of two “Motion Graphics” specialists, which might relate to the sexual animations.

The Things Kids Learn from Their ABC

26 Responses to Young adult material on your ABC. Our taxes at work

  1. Shy Ted
    #3647313, posted on November 6, 2020 at 7:40 am

    ScoMo ScoMo where for art thou ScoMo?

  2. Fred
    #3647316, posted on November 6, 2020 at 7:42 am

    I’ve done double penetration. Fun times.

  3. Herodotus
    #3647343, posted on November 6, 2020 at 8:03 am

    A penetrating insight into the ABC’s adoption of the Frankfurt School playbook.

  4. Ladyredneck
    #3647348, posted on November 6, 2020 at 8:08 am

    There’s much to make the stomach churn at the moment, but this!

  5. calli
    #3647359, posted on November 6, 2020 at 8:24 am

    A lesson in Female Empowerment.

    Well done, ABC.

    What’s next I wonder?

  6. Up The Workers!
    #3647360, posted on November 6, 2020 at 8:24 am

    Who cares?

    Deadly Dan, his Chief Commissioner of Head-Stomping, and Granny Bashing, and his “Little Maaate” Labor-appointed Judges have been doing worse than that to Victoria and Victorians for years.

  7. Iain Russell
    #3647366, posted on November 6, 2020 at 8:39 am

    Fred, in my experience not the easiest of tasks.

  8. Cassie of Sydney
    #3647370, posted on November 6, 2020 at 8:47 am

    None of this is surprising…it is all part of the plan. Foucault wrote about this. This is what the progressive left have been salivating for since the 1960’s and 1970’s.

    This is just the beginning. We’ve seen nothing yet.

    And with their ABC….we’re paying for this. You might ask…where are the Liberals? MIA….of course.

  9. Chris M
    #3647372, posted on November 6, 2020 at 8:51 am

    Well that’s apparently a normal day at the ABC office so they may have been surprised about your complaint.

    Complain again and tell them it’s too heteronormative?

  10. egg_
    #3647420, posted on November 6, 2020 at 9:44 am

    Their Staff Co-op’s been triple-penetrating Aunty for years, eh Scummo?

  11. Davey Boy
    #3647423, posted on November 6, 2020 at 9:47 am

    I look forward to the ethnic version on SBS, where they will have spit roasts and kebabs.

  12. Mother Lode
    #3647426, posted on November 6, 2020 at 9:51 am

    Our political leaders – the ones in a position to rein the ABC back in – have so habitually refrained from asserting the need for any standards that they now find they lack the credibility even if the fey mood were to take them.

    Even if they were shocked by what is outlined in the above post they would not be able to stand upright if they tried – their sinews have shrivelled, moral fibre long since wasted away, their bones are warped, and their stamina sapped by repeated expedient submission.

  13. Roger
    #3647431, posted on November 6, 2020 at 9:56 am

    None of this is surprising…it is all part of the plan. Foucault wrote about this. This is what the progressive left have been salivating for since the 1960’s and 1970’s.

    Since the 1930s even – when Sartre & de Beauvoir used to seduce schoolgirls.

  14. Des Deskperson
    #3647445, posted on November 6, 2020 at 10:03 am

    According to on-line promos and excerpts, the show is/was hosted by Ray Martin.

    I’ve studied the clips closely, and it doesn’t seem to be an impersonator or a manipulated joke image, it appears to be the real Ray Martin, with his chronic signature look of puzzled but at the same time self-satisfied stupidity.

    How does a living national treasure like Ray get moved up in this crap?

    ,

  15. Des Deskperson
    #3647446, posted on November 6, 2020 at 10:03 am

    err, ‘mixed’

  16. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3647447, posted on November 6, 2020 at 10:04 am

    Smart move trying to capture a share of pornhub’s vast leftist audience

  17. Roger
    #3647456, posted on November 6, 2020 at 10:14 am

    The rot runs deep – it’s funded by the ABC & Screen Australia.

  18. Astatine Jones
    #3647526, posted on November 6, 2020 at 10:52 am

    Fairly crass humour…but it’s in an adult comedy show.

    Pales into insignificance against the many things that a kid can access purposefully (or accidently) using their mobile phone/tablet/PC in the unregulated porn industry freely available 24/7 on the Internet.

  19. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3647583, posted on November 6, 2020 at 11:19 am

    it appears to be the real Ray Martin, with his chronic signature look of puzzled but at the same time self-satisfied stupidity

    Deskie – the only marker of authenticity is how “real” his wig looked.

  20. Snoopy
    #3647618, posted on November 6, 2020 at 11:33 am

    If the image of the woman and her three male companions is not er, inappropriate, then surely no reasonable person could object to someone photoshopping the heads of eminent ABC personalities onto the figures and distributing the results via social media?

  21. thefrollickingmole
    #3647641, posted on November 6, 2020 at 11:39 am

    Abc

    Aristos buggering children?

    “The Aristocrats”

  22. Bruce
    #3647644, posted on November 6, 2020 at 11:40 am

    @Des:

    “How does a living national treasure like Ray get moved up in this crap? ”

    You may need to do a little more research into that character.

  23. wal1957
    #3647650, posted on November 6, 2020 at 11:42 am

    Snoopy, slight correction.
    Instead of eminent ‘their ABC’ personalities photoshop some old white male conservatives and you would have no problem.

  24. Lee
    #3647664, posted on November 6, 2020 at 11:46 am

    Fairly crass humour…but it’s in an adult comedy show.

    Pales into insignificance against the many things that a kid can access purposefully (or accidently) using their mobile phone/tablet/PC in the unregulated porn industry freely available 24/7 on the Internet.

    So what?
    The point is that the taxpayer is paying for it in this case.

  25. calli
    #3647688, posted on November 6, 2020 at 11:56 am

    Fairly crass humour…but it’s in an adult comedy show.

    Pales into insignificance against the many things that a kid can access purposefully

    I. Don’t. Care.

    This is funded by my taxes. I do not want to be bankrolling pornography.

  26. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3647694, posted on November 6, 2020 at 12:00 pm

    This is funded by my taxes. I do not want to be bankrolling pornography.

    Tough. You will and the ALPBC, the press council (or whatever the f*ck it’s called) and our beloved Morristeen government doesn’t give a rodent’s backside about whether or not you want to.

