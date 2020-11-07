Liberty Quote
Bless. They really believe they’re globally important figures
#stopthesteal
Uninformed idiotic cowards.
‘Australian MPs call on Trump to respect the verdict of the voters.’
Indeed. Exactly what Trump is doing, by going to the courts with evidence of vast fraud intended to overturn the verdict of the voters.
What do these precious politicians fear from the rulings of a court?
If it was Hilary Clnton doing the same they would not be expressing concern other than to say the system allows legal challenges.
Perhaps they should express the same concerns about the fairness of elections in China and Hong Kong where the game is rigged to get the desired outcome.
Wong and Sharma. How’s that for bi-partisanship?
Penny Wong getting a bit worried is she. What is exposed in the US voter fraud may be the opening of a Pandora’s box world wide.
Say the pissants who are quite comfortable with muzzling, arresting and locking up their own constituents. And destroying their livelihoods in the process.