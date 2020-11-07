Bless. They really believe they’re globally important figures

Posted on 12:50 am, November 7, 2020 by currencylad

This entry was posted in Australian Story. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Bless. They really believe they’re globally important figures

  2. Gab
    #3648759, posted on November 7, 2020 at 1:04 am

    Uninformed idiotic cowards.

  3. nb
    #3648768, posted on November 7, 2020 at 1:16 am

    ‘Australian MPs call on Trump to respect the verdict of the voters.’
    Indeed. Exactly what Trump is doing, by going to the courts with evidence of vast fraud intended to overturn the verdict of the voters.
    What do these precious politicians fear from the rulings of a court?

  4. BrettW
    #3648772, posted on November 7, 2020 at 1:21 am

    If it was Hilary Clnton doing the same they would not be expressing concern other than to say the system allows legal challenges.

    Perhaps they should express the same concerns about the fairness of elections in China and Hong Kong where the game is rigged to get the desired outcome.

  5. pbw
    #3648800, posted on November 7, 2020 at 1:59 am

    Wong and Sharma. How’s that for bi-partisanship?

  6. win
    #3648808, posted on November 7, 2020 at 2:47 am

    Penny Wong getting a bit worried is she. What is exposed in the US voter fraud may be the opening of a Pandora’s box world wide.

  7. calli
    #3648846, posted on November 7, 2020 at 6:22 am

    ‘Australian MPs call on Trump to respect the verdict of the voters.’

    Say the pissants who are quite comfortable with muzzling, arresting and locking up their own constituents. And destroying their livelihoods in the process.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.