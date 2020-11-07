Open Forum: November 7, 2020

Posted on 12:01 am, November 7, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
53 Responses to Open Forum: November 7, 2020

  1. mh
    #3648717, posted on November 7, 2020 at 12:03 am

    Has the GOP finally found some bal ls?

  3. Infidel Tiger
    #3648723, posted on November 7, 2020 at 12:11 am

    This thread is for cucks.

    Election thread only until 2024.

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3648728, posted on November 7, 2020 at 12:14 am

    Good evening, all!

  7. Nelson_Kidd-Players
    #3648730, posted on November 7, 2020 at 12:16 am

    Long live the open fred!

    At least until the next one is created.

  9. C.L.
    #3648734, posted on November 7, 2020 at 12:19 am

    In these strained and difficult times…

    My earliest memory of ‘loving’ one of those strange female beings…

  10. C.L.
    #3648736, posted on November 7, 2020 at 12:23 am

    Good to see you again, Opes.
    I went to start an argument about Milky Way bars earlier this evening after watching that excellent SBS series opener on chocolate praised them devotedly but there was no forum available.

    A total outrage.

    Anyway: they’re an overrated bar.

  13. Zyconoclast
    #3648744, posted on November 7, 2020 at 12:32 am

    MALEMA DEFENDS USE OF WHITE LAWYERS, SAYING SOME BLACK LAWYERS FAIL IN COURT

    JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Thursday said he was using white lawyers in his assault case because they had won cases for him in the past, which is something some black lawyers had failed to do.

    Malema was responding to criticism from some who had asked why he chose white lawyers to represent him at his assault trial.

    We were losing cases with black lawyers failing to submit a simple thing as one page. And then we must use the same services [and] lose cases so that we can be projected as the most disorganised organisation with no direction? To hell with all of you,” Malema said on Thursday .

  15. EvilElvis
    #3648763, posted on November 7, 2020 at 1:10 am

    A fresh new thread.

    Are scrutineers present from both sides?

  16. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr
    #3648767, posted on November 7, 2020 at 1:15 am

    Are scrutineers present from both sides?

    The scrutineers have been locked out & sent home – coz there’s nothing here that they need to see.

  17. Nelson_Kidd-Players
    #3648770, posted on November 7, 2020 at 1:18 am

    SatP, you realise you’re just tempting Arma to go for a run in the absence of any oversight?

  18. EvilElvis
    #3648771, posted on November 7, 2020 at 1:19 am

    The scrutineers have been locked out & sent home – coz there’s nothing here that they need to see.

    I’m calling shutgun on the ballot wagon, er, white van then!

  19. Rex Anger
    #3648774, posted on November 7, 2020 at 1:21 am

    Are scrutineers present from both sides?

    The scrutineers have been locked out & sent home – coz there’s nothing here that they need to see.

    I smuggled myself in, inside an anonymous suitcase.

    I am also unsigned and have no post marks.

    Does that count? 🤔

  20. nb
    #3648776, posted on November 7, 2020 at 1:23 am

    Democrats should be hoping not to take the presidency, otherwise it’ s a Pyrrhic victory. The media program fell short by 10 to 20 percent, and it’ll lose credibility every day. There are now tens of millions of people who have had every worst fear confirmed. The Dems are massively divided, and they will tear themselves to shreds, all the while knowing their credibility is rock bottom. No Senate, maybe no House. The Dems will inevitably turn left, further alienating everyone. Trump has pulled back the curtain. There will be no calm. The crime organisation has been shown for what it is, and the criminality will become more apparent every day.
    They’d be better off losing, purging, regrouping.

  22. Rex Mango
    #3648801, posted on November 7, 2020 at 2:04 am

    Brereton Report handed to Govt. Five years, hundreds of witnesses (many it seems in Afghan) & ABC RN News reporting 10 people will be charged.

  23. Rex Mango
    #3648802, posted on November 7, 2020 at 2:05 am

    In other news bloke stabbed to death by 21 female on Central Coast. Violence against women, Australia says no.

  25. Rex Mango
    #3648805, posted on November 7, 2020 at 2:11 am

    Here is footage from Brereton Report of Australian troops up to no good:

  26. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr
    #3648806, posted on November 7, 2020 at 2:12 am

    I smuggled myself in, inside an anonymous suitcase.
    I am also unsigned and have no post marks.
    Does that count?

    You do not mention if you are DemJoe or RepDon – it is important that we know if you are a legit vote or Russian collusion.
    Only then can it be determined if you ‘count’

  27. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr
    #3648807, posted on November 7, 2020 at 2:14 am

    21 year old female.

    Was he sleeping, beta, or drunk?
    Or was ‘she’ merely identifying as female?

  28. Mark A
    #3648813, posted on November 7, 2020 at 3:34 am

    Nelson_Kidd-Players
    #3648770, posted on November 7, 2020 at 1:18 am

    SatP, you realise you’re just tempting Arma to go for a run in the absence of any oversight?

    What??
    No supervision?
    What you think a bloke sitting in a hotel room in quarantine is gonna do?
    Watch him like a hawk.

    My wife is watching some teve junk and I’m drowning my sorrow.
    I feel depressed.

    Strange this, I really don’t care much for the US (politics) for personal reasons, but I do care for the peeps and I thought Trump has done a reasonable job, and now they have rejected him.

    I survive, had the feeling that he will lose this and mentioned it before but I don’t think dirty politics is the right way to win elections.
    I’m probably a bit old fashioned.

  51. Crossie
    #3648839, posted on November 7, 2020 at 4:23 am

    Yep, the swamp swallowed Trump because neither of his attorneys general were his.

  52. John Comnenus
    #3648841, posted on November 7, 2020 at 5:28 am

    The GOP lost everything in this election, not legitimately, it was stolen, but they lost it anyway. Now why would anyone think that after the Dems brazenly created hundreds of thousands of votes to “win” the Presidency, that they will let the GOP hold the Senate? Biden Harris will get the Senate and the House and fundamentally transform America.

    Biden and Harris will be he most powerful Presidency we have ever seen and they will use that power to enact policies that destroy what we used to think of as America. Our view of America will go from a picture of polite mid western Christians to an angry mob in Portland or a racially charged mob in Minneapolis.

    And what does it mean for Australia? Well today was the beginning of a China dominated world. We will be the country that Beijing makes a public example of first. China Joe Biden will not step in to help us. Secondly I predict that SCOMO will be he last LNP Prime Minister in Australia. China will ally with the ALP, through figures like Paul Keating and they will take the lessons from the USA, as the ALP would have anyway, and they will adapt and apply those US Democrat electoral fraud techniques here. They will never allow us to have a LNP government again. Prime Minister elect Albanese will be happy.

    You can bet your bottom dollar this will apply across the whole Western World .

    It wasn’t just American Democracy that died overnight, it was Democracy and Western Civilisation.

  53. calli
    #3648844, posted on November 7, 2020 at 6:19 am

    Peter Brookes nails it.

    Thanks Tom.

