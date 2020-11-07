Request for comment on my draft complaint to the International Criminal Court

Around 3 weeks ago I came to the view that the pandemic actions of the Victorian and Australian governments are so far out of the envelope of legitimacy that they can only be characterised as crimes against humanity.

After writing a Fin Review article, a book, an article for the Samuel Griffith Society, giving around 20 odd interviews to TV/ YouTube channels/ radio shows, and building a liberatevictoria.org website, I’ve now spent most of the past 18 days drafting a complaint to the International Criminal Court.

I’ve now landed on my first draft – of around 50,000 words. I will revise it twice before lodging with ICC on 10 or 11 November.

I’m sharing this draft with Catallaxy Files readers to invite you to review the Word document, track changes (including typos/corrections) and send me any other thoughts/ comments at [email protected]

You might wish to be a supporter of this complaint – if so, send me your name and postcode.

Download the Word version.

And the PDF version.

I’ll keep updating the links over the next couple of days, so if you’re busy now, you can come back to look at a later version.

Many thanks!