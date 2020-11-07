“We have a list”

Posted on 12:44 pm, November 7, 2020 by currencylad

Overwrought WaPo house ‘conservative’ Jennifer Rubin wants Trump supporters to be liquidated:

 
Rubin and 90 percent of her media colleagues rejected the authenticity of a presidential election for four years.

54 Responses to “We have a list”

  1. PaulW
    #3649266, posted on November 7, 2020 at 12:48 pm

    was she wearing her Che T-SHirt while saying this

  2. mh
    #3649267, posted on November 7, 2020 at 12:49 pm

    She’s working for Bezos.

    And what an ignorant J ew she is.

  3. stackja
    #3649290, posted on November 7, 2020 at 1:08 pm

    Stalin kept a list. Those mentioned kept disappearing.

  4. Dot
    #3649294, posted on November 7, 2020 at 1:12 pm

    We have lists too, arseholes.

    2.5 mn fraudulent votes in PA.

    Trump must fight and win, and then put these vote rigging arsewipes in gaol, where they know they belong.

  5. mundi
    #3649299, posted on November 7, 2020 at 1:17 pm

    In California a proposition for if Uber drivers should stay as contractors won:
    Yes 58.5% 7,836,224
    No 41.5% 5,557,331

    Looks like leftist don’t really like left policy when they realise *they* will have to pay more.

  6. Crazyoldranga
    #3649328, posted on November 7, 2020 at 1:40 pm

    So, like VicPol then?

  7. Bruce
    #3649331, posted on November 7, 2020 at 1:43 pm

    How Gilbert and Sullivan of her.

  8. mundi
    #3649336, posted on November 7, 2020 at 1:46 pm

    She works for the washing post. These sorts of comments are basically mandatory, after all they have to keep washington at 99% democrats.

  10. Scott Osmond
    #3649342, posted on November 7, 2020 at 1:49 pm

    This sort of thing swings both ways. But they are too stupid to understand that they’ve set a new standard that can and will be applied to them in the future.

  11. Tel
    #3649344, posted on November 7, 2020 at 1:49 pm

    Rubin and 90 percent of her media colleagues rejected the authenticity of a presidential election for four years.

    Because of a handful of Facebook ads that contained puppies and kittens but might perhaps have been divisive somehow. The company accused was “Concord Management and Consulting LLC” who dutifully turned up in court and then the charges were quietly dropped after everyone lost interest.

    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-russia-concord-idUSKBN21405P

    I should point out that Reuters can’t resist bullshitting even after the case was dropped. The supposed “close ties” to Putin were that Yevgeniy Prigozhin was “Putin’s cook”. Yes, that’s right he ran a local cafe and Putin did eat there now and then!!! But golly we don’t want any conspiracy theories around here.

  12. miltonf
    #3649347, posted on November 7, 2020 at 1:53 pm

    These degenerates are truly Orwellian.

  13. Fat Tony
    #3649348, posted on November 7, 2020 at 1:55 pm

    This is why Trump must win – the Left is evil

    And the MSM is the real enemy of the people

  14. Old School Conservative
    #3649349, posted on November 7, 2020 at 1:56 pm

    Soon the term “cancel culture” will cease to be a metaphor.

  15. Roger
    #3649353, posted on November 7, 2020 at 1:57 pm

    She’s a Never Trumper feeding the crocodile in the hope it will eat her last.

  16. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3649358, posted on November 7, 2020 at 2:04 pm

    Any R now promoting rejection of an election

    None that I know of.

    or calling to not to follow the will of voters

    Republicans are keen to follow the will of the voters, but not the dead, illegal or imaginary ones.

    or making baseless allegations of fraud

    They’re not baseless. They’re bloody obvious.

    should never serve in office,

    Like corrupt Joe Biden?

    join a corporate board,

    Boards are woke, not much chance anyway

    find a faculty position

    Haha, good joke

    or be accepted into “polite” society.

    That would be the sort of polite society who politely refuses anyone with other views a chance to speak, cancels them, gets them fired from their jobs and makes their life miserable?

    We have a list.

    How very fascist of you!

    Vale Robert Fisk, 12 July 1946 – 30 October 2020. At least he was spared the disgusting criminal behaviour of the Left in this election.

  17. Old School Conservative
    #3649359, posted on November 7, 2020 at 2:04 pm

    W. S. Gilbert saw the future:

    As some day it may happen that a victim must be found
    I’ve got a little list – I’ve got a little list
    Of society offenders who might well be underground
    And who never would be missed – who never would be missed!

  18. miltonf
    #3649365, posted on November 7, 2020 at 2:08 pm

    Rubin really encapsulates the moral and intellectual vacuum that is the establishment in western countries. A variation on Bishop. They probably know each other.

  19. PB
    #3649398, posted on November 7, 2020 at 2:27 pm

    Rubin’s (((people))) were also “on a list” once. She seems to have a short memory, except when its politically convenient.

  20. Cassie of Sydney
    #3649410, posted on November 7, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    “And the MSM is the real enemy of the people”

    Yep.

  21. Bronson
    #3649429, posted on November 7, 2020 at 2:50 pm

    Yes PB I wonder how many of her ancestors were on that death list? She shows no self awareness over what she has just tweeted. Wonder if she owns a pair of jack boots?

  22. Damon
    #3649432, posted on November 7, 2020 at 2:51 pm

    Anybody who believes a postal vote MUST be genuine is too credulous to be allowed to vote.

  23. Lee
    #3649447, posted on November 7, 2020 at 3:05 pm

    What a vile, fascist POS she is.

  24. Infidel Tiger
    #3649459, posted on November 7, 2020 at 3:18 pm

    Bring on the lists.

    One side is angry, heavily armed and has just been disenfranchised.

    The other side sits down to piss and is made of soy.

    Bring on the damn lists.

  25. Mark M
    #3649460, posted on November 7, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    I, for one, welcome our new global warming prevetion overlords, and look forward to the safe climate they promise is only a solar panel away.

  26. Judge Dredd
    #3649463, posted on November 7, 2020 at 3:22 pm

    Turnabout is fair play and we’ve seen this script before.
    Start gathering your own list and make sure she is on it. The Dems and aiding RINOs have thrown everything in, they know the stakes of this game.

    It could quickly turn to heads on pikes in the US and I can only hope that it’s at Trump’s command as it could easily be the other way around.

    I am praying though that civil war can be avoided.

  28. Up The Workers!
    #3649490, posted on November 7, 2020 at 3:44 pm

    How very “progressive”.

    When will we start tattooing serial numbers on their arms, or forcing them to wear a yellow star on their breast?

    George Soros might even have some helpful suggestions along the lines of Zyklon B “showers” and firing up the gas ovens.

    That’s what passes for “democracy”, Dementiacrat style.

    Seig Heil!

  29. Scott Osmond
    #3649500, posted on November 7, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    I’m beginning to think that there was a reason Jenifer Rubin’s people were expelled over 300 times from various nations. There is a particular level of stupid who doesn’t learn from history. As a useful idiot she would be one of the first against the wall. No matter how much you kowtow to the left it’s never enough.

  30. thefrollickingmole
    #3649511, posted on November 7, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    AOC list (with apologies to Gilbert & Sullivan)

    AOC
    As some day it may happen that a victim must be found
    I’ve got a little list — I’ve got a little list
    Of Republican offenders who might well be underground
    And who never would be missed — who never would be missed!
    There’s the pestilential nuisances who Vote for Donald Trump —
    All people who have fire arms and irritating rights —
    All children who are not gender queer, and misgender you at that —
    All persons who with working hands, shake hands with you like that —
    And all third party voters who on spoiling vote harvesting insist —
    They’d none of ’em be missed — they’d none of ’em be missed!

    [Pelosi/Schumer/Stzrok etc)]
    AOC’s got ’em on the list — xe’s got ’em on the list;
    And they’ll none of ’em be missed — they’ll none of ’em be missed

    AOC
    There’s the black Repub voter, and the others of his race
    And the Latinx non Democrat — I’ve got him on the list!
    And the people who hate government and like to be left in place
    They never would be missed — they never would be missed!
    Then the idiot who praises, with enthusiastic tone
    Previous centuries but this, and calls the USA his own;
    And the lady from the provinces, who doesnt dress like a guy
    And who “doesn’t think shes lesbian, and really just wont try”
    And that singular anomaly, the lady hetroist! —
    I don’t think she’d be missed — I’m sure she’d not he missed!

    [Pelosi/Schumer/Stzrok etc)]
    AOC’s got her on the list — xe’s got her on the list;
    And I don’t think she’ll be missed — I’m sure she’ll not be missed!

    AOC
    And that Judge Amy Coney Barrett , who just now is rather rife
    The Judicial Constitutionalists — I’ve got them on the list!
    All legal fellows, judicious men, and protectors of private life —
    They’d none of ’em be missed — they’d none of ’em be missed
    And RINO statesmen of a compromising kind
    Such as — What d’ye call him — Thing’em-bob, and likewise — Never-mind
    And ‘St— ‘st— ‘st— and What’s-his-name, and also You-know-who —
    The task of filling up the blanks I’d rather leave to you
    But it really doesn’t matter whom you put upon the list
    For they’d none of ’em be missed — they’d none of ’em be missed!

    [Pelosi/Schumer/Stzrok etc)]
    You may put ’em on the list — you may put ’em on the list;
    And they’ll none of ’em be missed — they’ll none of ’em be missed!

  31. JC
    #3649517, posted on November 7, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    It would also be a good idea if Trump supporters are made to wear yellow stars on their outside sleeves and perhaps, also a numbered tattoo.

  32. Lee
    #3649519, posted on November 7, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    Disenfranchising (or even worse) a whole group of people?
    Sounds like Nazi Germany to me.
    Coming from a J e w it is extremely ironic.
    What an utterly loathsome woman.

  33. Chris M
    #3649527, posted on November 7, 2020 at 4:16 pm

    Jennifer has a list. God has a book, it’s called the Book of Life – a long list of names.

    These people want to exercise judgement but will be utterly apoplectic and speechless when it is finally applied to them. And it will be.

  34. [email protected]
    #3649528, posted on November 7, 2020 at 4:16 pm

    Using Holocaust inversion in accusations against Israel is a known form of antisemitism.
    I’m surprised to see it here in criticisms about a Washingtom Post Opinion columnist.

  35. Cassie of Sydney
    #3649532, posted on November 7, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    “Scott Osmond
    #3649500, posted on November 7, 2020 at 3:54 pm
    I’m beginning to think that there was a reason Jenifer Rubin’s people were expelled over 300 times from various nations. There is a particular level of stupid who doesn’t learn from history. As a useful idiot she would be one of the first against the wall. No matter how much you kowtow to the left it’s never enough.””

    Umm….look….that is a very offensive analogy and is totally inappropriate…it feeds into an age old stereotype of Jooos. I think you need to separate the vicious persecution and expulsion of my ancestors from various European countries, for the sole reason of their religion and ethnicity, from the rank and offensive stupidity of a progressive skank by the name of Jennifer Rubin. Rubin has a lot of form saying and writing rubbish.

  36. Cassie of Sydney
    #3649534, posted on November 7, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    [email protected]
    #3649528, posted on November 7, 2020 at 4:16 pm
    Using Holocaust inversion in accusations against Israel is a known form of antisemitism.
    I’m surprised to see it here in criticisms about a Washingtom Post Opinion columnist.”

    Thanks Gary…I have to say I am quite shocked.

  37. Chris M
    #3649539, posted on November 7, 2020 at 4:24 pm

    Trump must fight and win, and then put these vote rigging arsewipes in gaol, where they know they belong.

    Totally agree, but somehow I suspect (if) anyone goes to gaol it will be some low level grunts and volunteers, the Dem orchestrators are shrewd enough to keep at a distance and do things verbally whilst the grunts are too dumb to record their instructions. Like the FBI only a single young dope got in trouble that I heard of.

  38. Bela Bartok
    #3649550, posted on November 7, 2020 at 4:32 pm

    Moan as we do, we’ve lost, she and people like her have won. It’s been stolen, but will never be proven. There will be no courtroom speech and no Henry Fonda to shame them; there may be the odd Atticus Finch, but the result will be the same as in the book.

    They will use their lists – Peter Ridd, the QUT 4, George Pell, Tommy Robinson, pregnant women in Facebook – and they will double down on their wickedness which they see as a privilege due to them. We will have to endure AOC, Kamala, Hillary, Pelosi, Maxine W, CNN etc all say how bright the future is.
    Their wickedness and authority will be pursued ruthlessly, because we’ve seen their type do it before when they gain an ascendency and – illgotten – they need to ruthlessly entrench themselves. This will only embolden the imitators and second-raters here like Dandrews and his ilk of liars and cheats.

    I often wondered what happened in 1983 to create 1984- I guess we’re seeing it now, the foundations of that polity.

  39. Bear Necessities
    #3649558, posted on November 7, 2020 at 4:37 pm

    Now Trump is probably gone I suppose she has to find something to keep herself occupied. Maybe she should take up knitting or cooking instead?

  40. H B Bear
    #3649568, posted on November 7, 2020 at 4:45 pm

    Not sure a list is enough in the US after months of record gun sales. Everyone will go Branch Davidian on you.

  41. Cassie of Sydney
    #3649575, posted on November 7, 2020 at 4:51 pm

    “Bela Bartok
    #3649550, posted on November 7, 2020 at 4:32 pm”

    I agree with every word.

  42. miltonf
    #3649581, posted on November 7, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    Rubin is evil. One of the neo-com washington war machine bomb droppers. Loves wars as long as she or hers don’t have to fight them. These are the people Eisenhower warned us about.

  43. miltonf
    #3649589, posted on November 7, 2020 at 5:00 pm

    Trump’s gotta fight because his enemies have all the morality of the Bolsheviks. We know what they did to the Czar and his family.

  45. miltonf
    #3649592, posted on November 7, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.

    We must never let the weight of this combination endanger our liberties or democratic processes.

    Thanks Tintarella. Eisenhower was quite a guy. I see he died in 1969. I bet was wasn’t impressed with the 60s.

  46. Cassie of Sydney
    #3649595, posted on November 7, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    “We know what they did to the Czar and his family.”

    Monty’s already salivating.

  47. miltonf
    #3649599, posted on November 7, 2020 at 5:09 pm

    I think you’re right Cassie.

  48. A Lurker
    #3649611, posted on November 7, 2020 at 5:23 pm

    We have a list.

    They can’t help themselves can they. Totalitarians to their core. Really, you’d have to be sick in the head to vote for such people.

  49. H B Bear
    #3649619, posted on November 7, 2020 at 5:29 pm

    I often wondered what happened in 1983 to create 1984 …

    Orwell had lived through Fascism and WWII. None of this is new, despite what the current round of know nothings might think.

  50. miltonf
    #3649629, posted on November 7, 2020 at 5:33 pm

    Regarding the royals, I used to accept the notion that the reason for keeping them was not the power they had but the power they denied to others. Has turned out to be not so. Not only that, they’re fully on board with most leftist propaganda- globull warming, multiculturalism (remember the Queen’s Xmas message in 2005), transexuals. Silent on the house arrest of millions of their subjects. Silent on the marxist assault on British history and monuments.

  51. miltonf
    #3649630, posted on November 7, 2020 at 5:34 pm

    1984 is a partial reversal of 1948 when he wrote the book.

  52. Roger
    #3649635, posted on November 7, 2020 at 5:40 pm

    I often wondered what happened in 1983 to create 1984 …

    In “1983” tThe 1930s & WWII happened, as Bear notes.

    By 1948 Orwell expected post-war Britain to fall to Stalinist Communism, so he wrote a novel about living under Stalinism “with British characteristics”.

    As he wrote the novel in 1948, he named it 1984.

  53. miltonf
    #3649636, posted on November 7, 2020 at 5:40 pm

    Speaking of lists- if you are white and male (young or old) in the US, you are as good as on the list. Unless you’re a geriatric crook who’s useful for the time being.

  54. Mater
    #3649644, posted on November 7, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    Gee they’re dumb.
    The reason you don’t shoot prisoners of war (other than the legal implications) is that when word gets out that that’s what you are doing, the enemy tend to fight to the death…making your job all that much more difficult, and costly.

    Telling the potentially vanquished that you intend to persecute them, is only stiffening the will of Republicans and ensuring hostility for the next four years, regardless of the outcome.

