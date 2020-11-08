Did you know the actual American President had a press conference yesterday?

A very very rare story you may be sure. This is the text of the following article: President Trump: “The Election is Far From Over. Legal Votes Decide the President, Not the Media.”.
Liberal media outlets today declared pro-abortion candidate Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election. But President Donald Trump issued a statement today saying the election is far from over and he indicated the legal challenges about potential fraud and lack over oversight over counting legal battles will begin in earnest on Monday.
“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over,” he said.
The president continued: “Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.”
Trump talked about the impending lawsuits in multiple battleground states that will begin next week.
“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access,” he said.
He concluded: “So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.”
Matt Morgan, Trump 2020 campaign general counsel told LifeNews.com yesterday that recounts that will occur in multiple battleground states and the legal challenges that will take place as well based on allegations of fraud, counting of illegal ballots and blocking legal election observers from overseeing the process may result in altering the results in Trump’s favor.
“Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail. There were many irregularities in Pennsylvania, including having election officials prevent our volunteer legal observers from having meaningful access to vote counting locations. We prevailed in court on our challenge, but were deprived of valuable time and denied the transparency we are entitled to under state law,” he said.
“In Nevada, there appear to be thousands of individuals who improperly cast mail ballots. Finally, the President is on course to win Arizona outright, despite the irresponsible and erroneous ‘calling’ of the state for Biden by Fox News and the Associated Press. Biden is relying on these states for his phony claim on the White House, but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected,” he added.
The Trump campaign has filed a federal lawsuit after Pennsylvania election officials prevented its attorneys and staff from following a state court order allowing them to observe the vote counting process in Philadelphia.
Chaos ensued this past week in the city of Philadelphia, where the election headquarters is refusing to allow Trump campaign officials to watch the vote counting process despite a court order from a state court permitting them to be 6 feet away from election workers tabulating the votes in order to monitor potential fraud.
Earlier in the day, in a huge victory for the campaign of President Donald trump, a Pennsylvania appeals court has ruled that the Trump campaign can monitor the ballot counting in the contested battleground state. Trump campaign observers had previously been pushed away in Philadelphia sometimes as much as 100 feet away, where they were unable to properly observe the fairness and accuracy of the counting.
But after a Democrat city attorney refused to allow the campaign to properly observe the process, the Trump campaign has now filed suit in federal court.
The campaign of President Donald trump has filed a lawsuit in the state of Michigan after it says election officials there prevented its officials from observing the vote counting process. The campaign wants to ensure the integrity of the vote tabulation in the key battleground state that is one of several that will determine the outcome of the election.
A voting problem in Michigan is prompting supporters of President Trump to demand a recount in the state and wonder whether or not thousands of votes for President trump accidentally went to Joe Biden. The problem was corrected but there’s a concern about other counties that used it.
The decision comes after the Trump team indicated it will request a recount of the votes in Wisconsin.
Meanwhile we are all living the 1984 experience. In the interim, the two-minute hate will be extended to two hours.
ANOTHER ARTICLE ON THE PRESIDENT’S PRESS CONFERENCE: Trump refuses to accept defeat: ‘This election is far from over’. The Tweet below comes with the following in red: This claim about election fraud is disputed
