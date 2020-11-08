Kevin and Malcolm sitting in a tree. W-H-I-N-I-N-G

From the Spec – Malcolm and Kevin, don’t you have homes to go to? Several homes?
At a time of record levels of government spending and intrusion, it is perhaps timely to consider the words of Ludwig von Mises:
The worst evils which mankind has ever had to endure were inflicted by bad governments.
And speaking of bad governments and evil, this morning on ABC Insiders, former prime ministers Turnbull and Rudd where the guests of honour.
These are two very special men. Very special. In different times, their inability to see their reflections in a mirror might be considered a sign of vampirism. Both men are certain that the failures of their governments and their ultimate removals have apparently nothing to do with their unusual combination of administrative incompetence and political narcissism. Apparently, their failures were all a result of the evil Murdoch Empire.
The opening to this piece was a quote from Ludwig von Mises. An equally valuable bookend are the words of Thomas Sowell:
What socialism, fascism and other ideologies of the left have in common is an assumption that some very wise people-like themselves-need to take decisions out of the hands of lesser people, like the rest of us, and impose those decisions by government fiat.
Malcolm and Kevin. Please do Australia a favour. Go away.
If a Malcolm or Kevin whines in the forest does anyone here?
Watched it. It was a bit sad – for them. A bit like a couple of old derros in the front bar of your local pub. Imagine being married to these two losers?
Pair of miserable ghosts – nobody cares.
Not only go away. Go FAR away.
The Murdoch thing is laughable. Just pathetic. Keyser Soze like.
Psychologists would have a field day, “Point to the teddy where Rupert ruined your brilliant career.”
Is this crystal balling the Biden/Harris regime in a few short years?
Yep, the Murdoch thing by these two oxygen thieves is pathetic.
Having said that, observing the creeping leftism beginning to infest their brands, I’m feeling a little schadenfreude at the moment that Rupert, or at least his sprog will have to take a bit of time out of their day to address this.
And each is worth approx $200,000,000. Trumble earned most of it in the private sector. But they still accept their post-PM $1,000,000 pa. We got debt, billions in debt.
For all the frenzied pile-on against the so-called Mad Monk Abbott, we have two recent prime ministers with clinical-level narcissistic personality disorders.. -but it’s unseemly to mention it.
“go away”
No. Why should we foist out society’s sick filth onto other unsuspecting peoples. Better we keep them locked up here till they die. That way they cannot harm anyone else. Then ash them and give a tiny bit to each taxpayer to dump in the loo and flush.
I wonder if they reflect on the fact that they are often now grouped together. What do they have in common?
Will Biden, like Trump, donate his presidential salary? That would be a measure of the man.
From jupes at 8:18 pm:
Just one person in the whole wide world who thinks they are interesting to talk with, boring little tit to boring little tit?
I do think you will find that each had the common experience of parents who feigned death so as to avoid talking to him.
Well, if they’ve been on television at the same time, I guess they have been seen in the same room together. I was wondering. Just saying.
And so say all of us! Stat!
Rudd, Turnbull, Taylor = Team Guardian playing handball (badly) on our ABC.