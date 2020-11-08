Kevin and Malcolm sitting in a tree. W-H-I-N-I-N-G

From the Spec – Malcolm and Kevin, don’t you have homes to go to? Several homes?

At a time of record levels of government spending and intrusion, it is perhaps timely to consider the words of Ludwig von Mises: The worst evils which mankind has ever had to endure were inflicted by bad governments. And speaking of bad governments and evil, this morning on ABC Insiders, former prime ministers Turnbull and Rudd where the guests of honour.

and

These are two very special men. Very special. In different times, their inability to see their reflections in a mirror might be considered a sign of vampirism. Both men are certain that the failures of their governments and their ultimate removals have apparently nothing to do with their unusual combination of administrative incompetence and political narcissism. Apparently, their failures were all a result of the evil Murdoch Empire.

and to conclude:

The opening to this piece was a quote from Ludwig von Mises. An equally valuable bookend are the words of Thomas Sowell: What socialism, fascism and other ideologies of the left have in common is an assumption that some very wise people-like themselves-need to take decisions out of the hands of lesser people, like the rest of us, and impose those decisions by government fiat. Malcolm and Kevin. Please do Australia a favour. Go away.