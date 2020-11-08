Plus-size songstress still a no-show

Illustrator Brian Biggs, writing in 2016, remembers the Year of the Chad:
Back in the year 2000, I was asked to design two alternate covers for Philadelphia Weekly’s election issue. This issue would go to print on Tuesday night election night, and be in newsstands on Wednesday morning. One was to depict Bush winning (note the family car on its way to Canada) and the other would show Gore (the marching band with the guilty Nader voter). I recall being on the phone that afternoon with the art director, Jeff Cox, and him telling me the fear was that we’d get to midnight and still not know.
Well, most of us remember how that turned out. I woke up the next day hungover from the late night Florida surprise to find this third cover in the newspaper boxes around town. Jeff had to throw it together in 15 minutes when it was clear that the election wasn’t over. I remember being bummed that my cover would never see the light of day, and thinking that elections couldn’t ever get any worse than that one…
Reminds me of that newsroom scene in the movie Phar Lap (1983) when a reporter asks a sub what headlines are ready for the Red Terror’s run in the Agua Caliente Handicap in Tijuana. Two were prepared: “Australian Wonder Horse Beats The World” and “New Zealand Horse Fails In Mexico.”
The criminality of the left is on full display. This is what happens when a political group lacks any form of moral compass, power and money by any and every means.
American democracy now has its head in a guillotine.
CNN calls the result, Scommo immediately starts sucking up. This is beyond belief.
Who cares, really?
Why would anyone care what some journos at a “news” network think?
Go to the election thread, C.L.
They have accepted the media narrative.
Why would anyone care what some journos at a “news” network think?
Alas, many (most?) people do.
Their “reporting” – which the Australian media has seemingly universally & uncritically (of course) repeated today – furthers the narrative in which Trump features as the villain who won’t accept a fair election result.
In a wrapup designed to illustrate the noble US tradition of “peaceful” concessions, ABC news actually included the 2000 Gore-Bush contest. They must just think none of their viewers can remember back that far.
Just listened to our Machiavellian PM give a sickening speech about Biden’s win
Why did he give that speech when his press release was more than enough !!
Wait for the climate change rubbish he will now embrace, forgetting the lump of coal he brought into parliament, the “ climate change “ election to which he owes his prime ministership, the public didn’t want that CC garbage now looks like he will stab us, the silent majority, in the back , something he has turned into an art form
Sorry, but I have no sympathy for Trump, he brought it upon himself. If he’d acted half normal about the virus, he would have bolted home. All that nonsense about the size of his crowds vs Biden’s for eg.
Biden hammered the point that the ‘drive-in’ rallies etc were for safety, and it worked. You only have to look here to see what happened. As an ex-Territorian I watched the Gunner Labor govt in the NT head for oblivion, until he made it a ‘referendum’ on Covid. The NT is heading towards becoming a failed state, and indeed a one party commie state, but nothing else got a look in during the campaign. Then of course there’s the people’s republic of Danistan. Again, don’t think for a minute us Cats represent a wide spectrum of society. Most people prefer to have someone else do their thinking for them. Talk of him getting dumped is mere wishful thinking.
The most galling thing about it all is I lost $50 betting on Trump, and I don’t even like the guy!
Ok, the rules for settling bets on the Next President market at Betfair are that the winner will be the candidate with a projected 270 electoral college votes. However I’ve been talking to my account manager about this and he’s told me they will wait until the outcome’s certain……subject to any recounts, challenges etc etc and that the payout may take “quite some time” with emphasis.
The “projected 270 votes” applies to cases where the 270 is reached with no recounts or challenges which could change the outcome, in the works. This because A) The electoral college might not vote as “they should” (in Betfair’s words: “faithless electors”) and B) Joe or Donald might get to 270 but die before the inauguration. Bearing in mind that there’s $995 Million been matched, with multiple millions still being offered, you can see why they do not care to hail the winner too soon.
As for the networks, why worry. Donald will not throw in the towel, so who cares?
BTW: Apart from Fox, weren’t all the metworks already declaring Joe the winner a week ago. apart from fox, nothing’s changed has it?
Projected by whom?
Congress doesn’t tabulate and confirm the count until the 1st week of January. Before that it’s just opinion.
The most galling thing about it all is I lost $50 betting on Trump, and I don’t even like the guy!
well that was a bit silly then wasn’t it
What was the involvment of the Chinese in bidens “win” ?
Do the impeachment for corruption proceedings start on inauguration day or the day after ?
Has hunter biden contacted any other country for donationa ?
Which country will the military industrial elitists invade first , Syria ,Afghanistan Iran or North L]korea ?
Will the democrims help China their owners, invade Taiwan ?
When will the trade deals with other countries against American companies begin ?
Will Australia allow disenfranchised Americans entry aa refugees ,or thear them like white South Africans ?
So many questions .
If one example of electoral fraud is proven, even if it doesn’t change the result, Biden will be a lame duck.
A House Without Doors-Vote Fraud in America
by James J. Condit, Jr. (published in the November 1996 edition of Chronicles Magazine)
James J. Condit, Jr. is the director of the Citizens for a Fair Vote Count in Cincinnati, Ohio. He has studied and battled against the vote fraud syndicate since 1979.
COMPUTERIZED FRAUD
Once upon a time, Americans voted by paper ballot. At the end of the day after the polls had closed, neighborhood people-Democrats, Republicans, Independents-worked together to count the votes in their polling place before the ballots left their precinct. The count was then posted at the precinct polling place for all to see. This is the only way to ensure a verifiable election. Variations of method are possible, but the basic counting of paper ballots in public view, with the results posted at the polling place before the ballots leave each neighborhood precinct, are essential to ensure a fair and honest count.
To rig an election with the above safeguards built in, one would have to bribe many hundreds of people, including key Democrats and Republicans in each precinct being rigged. But the people bribed at each precinct would nevertheless have access only to a tiny fraction of the vote. There would be no hope of throwing an election from a central location with the push of a button or the flick of a switch.
However, the election process has changed in most venues to make it impossible for either citizen or candidate to monitor or check anything on election night, and concern over how the votes are counted seems to have vanished altogether. The average American voting in 1996 is predisposed to believe the results announced on election night. Skeptics are asked, “Can you prove there was a computer fraud? If you can’t prove it, nobody’s going to listen.”
First of all, whether a citizen can prove vote fraud is not the question. The question is whether the Board of Elections officials can prove that they are running a verifiable election, with a paper trail and checks and balances. After all, these administrators are supposed to be servants of the people. Instead, most of them now act as if the business of elections is their specialty, if not their rightful monopoly. In fact, any attempt by any American citizen or candidate to monitor an election today will most likely land the person in jail. Dan Giroux, the Buchanan campaign coordinator for southwest Ohio, accompanied by his attorney, was refused permission to observe the count by Hamilton County Board of Elections Director Bruce Taylor (Republican). Why?
In a rare but superb news story on the evening of the 1988 presidential election, Dan Rather of CBS Evening News had this exchange with computer expert Howard J. Strauss of Princeton University:
Rather: Realistically, could the fix be put on a national election?
Strauss: Get me a job with the company that writes the software for this program. [Strauss was referring to the most common computer program in use.] Then I’d have access to one third of the votes. Is that enough to fix a general election?
Then you’d have to explain why Trump got 6.5m more votes than he did in 2016.
You’d also have to explain how Biden got more votes than the landmark Obama election of 2008.
You’d also have to explain why states that hardly locked down, like Florida, went not only for Trump, but for Republican candidates down ticket who opposed heavy lockdowns.
The demographic that Trump lost (according to exit polls) was men. Men have been (the World over) the group most opposed to heavy lockdowns. Women have been the ones shit scared of COVID, yet Trump increased his share of women votes.
This was a COVID election, but not in the way you think.
Democrats knew they had a huge enthusiasm gap. People just weren’t going to turn out for a Biden/Harris ticket.
So instead of trying to get people to polling places, they took the polling places to the people with mass mail out of ballots, using COVID as the excuse.
COVID or no COVID, if Democrats can get this many people to vote, they will always win. Demography is destiny.
Thanks Milton, rub it in!
Thanks CL, very good post. ‘Pharlap wins!’ vs ‘NZ horse loses!’ haha, that about sums it up.
Like all the kiwi bands, actors etc who become aussies!
Zatara. (11.41am) Once the voting is “finished” according to the various state commissions anyone can add up the projected totals. Anyone can make a projection on the totals for Donald and Joe on the now-closed polls. It’s 273 for Joe.
However, Donald is currently $25 for the win (a 4% chance) with Betfair despite this, which indicates that the markets have him still 4% to win after any challenges in court.
Bear in mind that this is based on the market’s knowledge of the evidence Donald has. Maybe there’s stuff the market doesn’t know about, or has overlooked, or has not taken seriously enough.
Anyway, that’s the state of play. The networks are treating a nominal 96% chance (Biden)as a 100% chance. Hope this helps. The 4% chance may be wrong.
It’s one thing to know corrupt voting has occurred, it’s another to prove it in a court of law on a scale to change the result. Yes some states have terrible systems but that is USA. These systems should have been addressed years ago but they haven’t. Trump benefited from it last time. This time not so much.
That being said The mail out ballot is an extraordinary move this time around. It would be interesting to see the oversight and control of this process.
Fair Shake #3650770, posted on November 8, 2020, at 12:42 pm
How do you believe Trump benefited last time?
Oversight and control of the mailout process? () <— it's all in there…
Fair Shake
That being said The mail out ballot is an extraordinary move this time around. It would be interesting to see the oversight and control of this process.
I doubt that that exercise would take long. Move along, nothing to see here!
The Guardian reckons AmeriKKKa erupted in spontaneous celebrations that senile Joe Biden was “declared” by CNN, AAP, etc.
r/thathappened
Just listened to our Machiavellian PM give a sickening speech about Biden’s win
I wonder if he rang his good mate Donald to confer before saying anything publicly.
Or is he just a fair-weather friend…
All future US elections will mow be fought out betweenthe communist wing of the democrims and the geriatocracy criminals and bribe takers . The gerontocracy arewinning at the moment getting the geristric bribe taking criminal biden in ,but the communist wing has the half Indian leftist harris to push foreard .
Whe will win when the military industrial pwners of the democriminal party who want more wars and deaths or the communist fascists who “have a list” .
Who will head harris s KGB to carry out the list actions .
“Just listened to our Machiavellian PM give a sickening speech about Biden’s win”
Morrison was of course left in place by Globalist plant Turnbull, so this isn’t surprising.
I’m not all surprised about Morrison.
That vacant idiot Morrison does not realise that the ALP will use the Democrat method to steal the next election here
Electoral staff not quite as corrupted yet, I hope.
In Dem cities they are blatantly partisan.
GOP talking point yesterday: STOP THE COUNT!
GOP talking point today: UM, KEEP COUNTING, NOBODY SAID STOP!
Hahahaha.
Monty, I suspect you will be intolerable for the next month or so! Congratulations.
woolfe
#3650889, posted on November 8, 2020 at 2:09 pm
That vacant idiot Morrison does not realise that the ALP will use the Democrat method to steal the next election here
To be honest, at this stage, what difference would it make?
Dems created Wuhan virus crisis then post office handled many mail ballots sent to anybody. What could possibly go wrong?
Monty, I suspect you will be intolerable for the next month or so! Congratulations.
He always has been.
Hard to see US democratic institutions and the MSM sorting this one out.
Buy tinned food.
The same BLM thugs who were out of the streets looting for the past few months have been told to “spontaneously” pick up Biden signs and “celebrating” his victory. They were working for the Dems all along … in order to blame Trump for the damage they have done.
Come on Tel, them BLM mob haven’t done a day’s work in their lives, they ain’t gonna start now!
The sayings goes that lawyers never ask questions they don’t know the answer to. Likewise no person is nominated for an office of power unless their past flaws/crimes/deviance is know by the party, this is the essence of the “lockstep” illogical movements of the players involved. Disappointed? They don’t give a shit!
Moreover people with a dark history are actively recruited for this nefarious purpose.
Daily Llama
They weren’t going to allow Trump to win at any cost, however he handled the virus
Roger
That’s why I called Scott Morrison Machiavellian