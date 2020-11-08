President Trump and the paradox of tolerance

Karl Popper articulated the paradox of tolerance, along the lines that the tolerant have to be prepared to draw the line to restrain the intolerant, otherwise the tolerant will be swept away, and tolerance with them.

I don’t think President Trump has read The Open Society but he has identified the paradox of tolerance. He has held the line and pushed back against the thugs and arsonists of Antifa and their helpers and enablers, including the mainstream media.

Appeasement and conciliation don’t work with fanatics. Remember 1938! Peace in our time?

That was one of Donald Trump’s unforgivable sins from the left/fascist point of view. Another was the way the rejected the fake science of warming alarmism.

Possibly the worst things was to win the election fair and square. Biden was a tainted candidate (see the family business dealings), and he will probably achieve a tainted Presidency but if reasonable people in the Democrat Party don’t regain control of the party sooner rather than later we are all in trouble.