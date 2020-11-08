US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread

Posted on 6:49 pm, November 8, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in American politics, Elections, Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

398 Responses to US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread

1 2
  1. rickw
    #3651591, posted on November 8, 2020 at 9:43 pm

    AZ, calls for hand count due to voting machine irregularities. Oh, and new software patch was installed just before the election….

  2. Boambee John
    #3651592, posted on November 8, 2020 at 9:43 pm

    There is precious little of that any more. It’s endless culture war, personality cults and conspiracism. Rather boring, really.

    Don’t feel obliged to suffer boredom on our account. Being here isn’t compulsory.

    Before you go, what do you think of the Demonrats compiling “enemies lists”. Just like the old days under Nixon. Support or condemn?

  3. Bar Beach Swimmer
    #3651594, posted on November 8, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    HT
    #3651566, posted on November 8, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    Let’s get this sorted BBS. Are you getting bounced when you try to logon directly into FB, or did you you get an email (as opposed to a FB push notification)? If it’s a push notification it’s likely legit.

    If your getting this message direct from within the FB Page, it’s legit.

    If you got an email purporting to be from Facebook, but from a domain other than Facebookmail.com then there is a high probability it’s Phishing scam. [email protected] is a known Phishing account.

    If you don’t use the account and there is nothing sensitive in it, walk away and forget about it.

    If you want to restore the account contact Facebook via their usual Account Recovery mechanisms.

    HT

    HT,
    after logging in, I’m being asked to upload a photo with DOB and/or a document with my full name to have the account unlocked.

    The email from fb listed the IP address of the person who tried to obtain access. Another email from fb then gave me a number to reset my password but I chose to secure the account, not realising that I would not be able to access it.

    The email address all the emails came from is:
    [email protected]

  4. Dot
    #3651595, posted on November 8, 2020 at 9:45 pm

    Fuck the optics, fuck the sour grapes.

    Trump doesn’t even matter in the long run.

    If the US tolerates this level of electoral fraud, they really are a banana republic.

  5. egg_
    #3651596, posted on November 8, 2020 at 9:45 pm

    Interesting Twitter thread from IT upthread

    CulturalHusbandry
    @APhilosophae
    ·
    16h
    So for mathematical proofs they will go looking at:
    >1st Digit Benford’s law
    >2nd Digit Benford’s Law
    >Chi Squared Goodness of Fit test
    >Last Digit frequency analysis

  6. Leigh Lowe
    #3651597, posted on November 8, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    I felt a little apprehensive admitting I watch Credlin. She’s not perfect (by a long way) but she gets some things right. Peta doesn’t annoy me the way Blot annoys me….and I do think she has done sterling work with the Andrews.

    Oooooh!
    Where’s the fainting couch and smelling salts?
    How dare you!

  7. rickw
    #3651598, posted on November 8, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    JC, the main problem economically in the world at the moment is a lack of incentives to innovate.

    Yep, government taking excessive amounts of what you earn, whilst taking none of the risk, whilst regulating the shit out of you, will definitely do that.

  8. Boambee John
    #3651599, posted on November 8, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    Trumpkins should be shunned from polite society for enabling fascism.

    You missed the significance of “enemies list”. It dates from Nixon.

    And AOC and her ilk are not just enabling fascism, they are implementing it.

  9. candy
    #3651601, posted on November 8, 2020 at 9:47 pm

    Note that neither m0nty nor the bin chicken have commented on that compilation video. The standard you walk past … ?

    Boambee John,
    I feel those 2 lads can’t look at it because it is too confronting in the sense that this is the man they support as President with great influence over world affairs but they are also both fathers, so it is too confronting.
    Eyes wide shut really.

  10. Armadillo
    #3651602, posted on November 8, 2020 at 9:47 pm

    “Chips on the table” aren’t worth anything if the casino suspects Arky made them up on his garage lathe and painted them with tyre black. The US HOR isn’t going to accept Electoral College votes unless they are verified as being absolutely legit.

  11. Arky
    #3651603, posted on November 8, 2020 at 9:48 pm

    Trumpkins should be shunned from polite society

    ..
    Fuck polite society.

  12. Albatross
    #3651604, posted on November 8, 2020 at 9:48 pm

    m0nty
    #3651587, posted on November 8, 2020 at 9:40 pm
    [H]e has a lot of work to do fighting the virus before we get to any of that.

    m00nt you’re an absolute spastic. I actually prefer the trolling to your idiot ideas. Everything that you think is important is frivolous and so very boring. This probably explains why you spent your honeymoon shit-posting here. May God have mercy on your poor wife.

  13. Dot
    #3651605, posted on November 8, 2020 at 9:48 pm

    Trump does have a cult of personality. All of his fuck ups are repackaged as “4D chess!”. It’s bullshit.

    However, the public know very little about Harris and Biden has a compliant media covering his dementia, creepiness and “10% for the big guy”.

    They’re incapable of garnering a cult of personality.

  14. egg_
    #3651606, posted on November 8, 2020 at 9:49 pm

    Just watching the news. Apparently Trump has been served his eviction notice but he’s still in the White House.

    TheirABC have been speculating about this since Trump’s announcement about the Dems not dragging out the Election process.
    Busted @rse vote counting machines is not helping their cause.

  15. rickw
    #3651607, posted on November 8, 2020 at 9:49 pm

    If the US tolerates this level of electoral fraud, they really are a banana republic.

    Hence even some state level democrats are pretty keen to get the situation investigated and resolved to everyone’s satisfaction.

  17. rickw
    #3651610, posted on November 8, 2020 at 9:51 pm

    Arky made them up on his garage lathe and painted them with tyre black.

    I don’t think Arky has a lathe? Arky?!

  18. Arky
    #3651611, posted on November 8, 2020 at 9:52 pm

    Arky?!

    ..
    Buy me a lathe.

  19. rickw
    #3651612, posted on November 8, 2020 at 9:52 pm

    Creepy Joe

    Warnings please!

  21. mh
    #3651614, posted on November 8, 2020 at 9:53 pm

    Someone at home has 60 minutes on.

    Appalling propaganda.

  22. rickw
    #3651615, posted on November 8, 2020 at 9:53 pm

    Buy me a lathe.

    Alright, I‘ll find you a really shit one that will make you angry…..

  23. Fisky
    #3651616, posted on November 8, 2020 at 9:54 pm

    CBS News
    @CBSNews
    .
    @edokeefe
    says a Biden campaign aide told him weeks ago a crucial part of their strategy: “They said, ‘It’s very simple. We turned off Twitter. We stayed away from it. We knew that the country was in a different headspace than social media would suggest'” https://cbsnews.com/live-updates/2020-election-live-updates-2020-11-07/

  24. cohenite
    #3651617, posted on November 8, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    The issue is the Senate. Without the Senate its:

  25. Arky
    #3651618, posted on November 8, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    Alright, I‘ll find you a really shit one that will make you angry…..

    ..
    Great. I love being angry.
    I’ll let you hang out in the shed drinking Stones Ginger Wine and watching me swear at inanimate objects.

  26. Dot
    #3651619, posted on November 8, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    I am sure most dead 120 year olds have never used Twitter either.

  27. Rex Anger
    #3651620, posted on November 8, 2020 at 9:56 pm

    @ cohenite-

    Maybe this Astroturf troll will provide me with my fumy glue…

    The Senkakus belong to Japan, Stanley!

  28. MatrixTransform
    #3651621, posted on November 8, 2020 at 9:56 pm

    Antitrust is the answer,

    idiot

  29. Tel
    #3651622, posted on November 8, 2020 at 9:56 pm

    Bar Beach Swimmer #3651594,

    I would advise never uploading any personal details, that sounds very scammy to me.

    Then again, I wouldn’t deal with Facebook in the first place, but certainly not start uploading ID documents.

  30. candy
    #3651623, posted on November 8, 2020 at 9:56 pm

    Hence even some state level democrats are pretty keen to get the situation investigated and resolved to everyone’s satisfaction.

    I don’t think worry about a banana republic has anything much to do with it. More that they understand there is a big mass of folk very unhappy about the fraud who live in their state and are very unhappy.

  31. mh
    #3651624, posted on November 8, 2020 at 9:56 pm

    Channel Nine should hang their heads in shame.

    Who runs it now?

  32. Oh come on
    #3651626, posted on November 8, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    It’s not just that, dot:

    Citizen Donald Trump faces a mountain of legal woes without the presidency protecting him

    (They’re relishing this – it’s gross)

    So that’s the precedent you want to set, is it? That incumbents who lose elections are going to be persecuted as soon as they leave office? That’s going to end well, isn’t it. That won’t incentivise incumbents to take whatever measures are necessary to ensure they remain in office, will it?

    Fuck me drunk. These people are eating the seed corn of their freedoms.

  34. Knuckle Dragger
    #3651630, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:00 pm

    Oh man. Duck out for ten minutes and this is what happens:

    ‘LOL. Mate, I was a Warrant Officer Class One in the Australian Army. Although I “sold out” and became a commissioned officer, the WO1 in me couldn’t give a flying rats arse about political correctness 😎.’

    Firstly, HT Sir, former WO1s don’t use the term ‘LOL’ Very unbecoming.
    Secondly, HT Sir, you don’t have to spell out the entire ex-rank you WERE. Oh hang on, you might, in case you wanted a bit of undeserved credibility. I also note the lack of ‘oooh, ahhhhh’ from other posters since that little bit of flag waving.
    Thirdly, HT Sir, why didn’t you call yourself an RSM? Oh right. Because you weren’t.
    Fourthly, HT Sir, jumping straight to a captain’s three pips was a monumental step backwards, unless you’ve been Captaining at Survey Corps or 1 Wellness Brigade ever since your transition, Sir.
    Fifthly, the sunglasses in your emoji aren’t issue and make you look a bit like The Punisher, and we all know that’s not allowed now.

    FMD. ‘Look at me and my immediate gravitas, referring to my former rank’.

    Officers eat last, you know.

  36. Shy Ted
    #3651633, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:02 pm

    Chris Kenny was very pro Biden on Paul Murray. One by one they fall. And Paul Kelly this morning, just woeful. You just know he doesn’t believe anything he’s saying.

  37. Oh come on
    #3651634, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    Once you start down that path, you’re not far off bringing a film crew in to broadcast to the world footage of you sitting at your predecessor’s desk, kicking back, drinking a Budweiser and calmly observing your predecessor being mutilated and murdered by your goons.

  38. m0nty
    #3651635, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    Trump should have tried not breaking laws and committing crimes.

  39. Arky
    #3651636, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    Everyone needs to look on the bright side.
    Five days ago you were sure Trump was going to lead a glorious second term and everything was going to be great. Reality could only get much worse from there, the universe being what it is.
    And now you think Biden has won, and you’ll be expected to hand your balls in at work and apologise for not being a black lesbian disabled hamster, before everything goes Blammo! War, famine, you’ll have to fend off chinese peasants armed with AKs before being forced to eat your own children. From here, things can only surprise on the upside, right?

  40. Dot
    #3651637, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    It isn’t even Muellerween monty. Calm down. Think unsexy thoughts!

  41. mh
    #3651638, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:07 pm

    Fvck. I didn’t realise this was a ‘post mortem’ thread.

    Sinclair Davidson did what mUnty demanded and closed the election thread. Sad.

  42. FelixKruell
    #3651639, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:09 pm

    Cohenite:

    What’s the difference between a liquidation which is what fuckwits like you mean when you say bankruptcy and Trump and a Chapter 11/Deed of Arrangement.

    Chapter 11 is a way out of insolvency/bankruptcy. It’s chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code.

  43. Rex Anger
    #3651640, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    @KD-

    At least he worked for a living… 😉

  44. Fisky
    #3651641, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    This blog has changed. There used to be a lot of stoushes over issues, particularly in economics, and I dived right in.

    Oh no, there still are on occasion. A lot of commenters still believe in the basic economic model of the CSA (Confederates) which is “free” trade and cheap labour, despite no major industrial power having developed through said policies in the past 200 years. None at all.

    So economic history is in and dumb textbook models are out

  45. Arky
    #3651642, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:11 pm

    Sinclair Davidson did what mUnty demanded and closed the election thread. Sad.

    ..
    What do you expect from a Malcolm Turnbull loving gerbil brained libertarian economist.

  46. incoherent rambler
    #3651643, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:11 pm

    If the US tolerates this level of electoral fraud, they really are a banana republic.

    If what was once the greatest democracy on earth can have their voting fscked over then Oztrailer has no chance.

  47. FelixKruell
    #3651644, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:12 pm

    Mh:

    Fvck. I didn’t realise this was a ‘post mortem’ thread.

    That’s OK. It’s taking Trump a little time too.

  48. rickw
    #3651645, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:12 pm

    Trump should have tried not breaking laws and committing crimes.

    List them out.

  49. Rex Anger
    #3651646, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:12 pm

    War, famine, you’ll have to fend off chinese peasants armed with AKs before being forced to eat your own children. From here, things can only surprise on the upside, right?

    They’re better than that, Arky. The average Chicom now is armed with the QBZ-95…

  50. egg_
    #3651647, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:12 pm

    I didn’t realise this was a ‘post mortem’ thread.

    Biden’s?

    They said he visited a church today where two of his kids are buried.

  51. Knuckle Dragger
    #3651648, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:13 pm

    ‘At least he worked for a living… 😉’

    Once. Hahahaa.

  52. Gab
    #3651649, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:13 pm

    Here is the signed affidavit from Erie, Pennsylvania
    @USPS
    Whistleblower Richard Hopkins that is now in the hands of Sen. Lindsey Graham and the Senate Judiciary Committee.

    https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1325268253241913346

  53. Oh come on
    #3651650, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:13 pm

    Trumpkins should be shunned from polite society for enabling fascism.

    You want to start down that path? There’s a very good chance your children end up against the wall, sold out by your grandchildren to people you currently view as allies. You’re playing with fire, m0nty.

  54. FelixKruell
    #3651651, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:14 pm

    JC:

    DB is reluctant to deal with him because of the woke pressure on them, you dishonest dissembling piece of shit. He pays the interest. Just like the woke have essentially prevented major banks from dealing with coal companies.

    You misunderstand. DB is the only one still lending to him. The others all stopped…well before he went for president. Because he kept not paying the interest. Let alone the loans. That should tell you something.

  55. Gab
    #3651652, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:15 pm

    Let me get in first, the Whistleblower Richard Hopkins did not hang himself.

  56. m0nty
    #3651653, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:16 pm

    You’re playing with Play-Do, OCO.

  57. Howard Hill
    #3651654, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:17 pm

    Oh come on
    #3651626, posted on November 8, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    It’s not just that, dot:

    Citizen Donald Trump faces a mountain of legal woes without the presidency protecting him

    Soon to be seen world wide.
    Lefty heads exploding.

  58. Armadillo
    #3651655, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:17 pm

    and you’ll be expected to hand your balls in at work and apologise for not being a black lesbian disabled hamster

    Arky might be exaggerating just a little bit. Let’s see how it pans out.

  59. egg_
    #3651656, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:18 pm

    Whistleblower Richard Hopkins did not hang himself.

    Hopefully, their numbers grow.
    Jail vs Arkancide.

  60. rickw
    #3651657, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:18 pm

    Let me get in first, the Whistleblower Richard Hopkins did not hang himself.

    He’s a freaking brave dude!

  61. incoherent rambler
    #3651658, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:18 pm

    Let me get in first, the Whistleblower Richard Hopkins did not hang himself.

    It will be suicide by lead poisoning.

    Two to the chest and one in the head.

  62. candy
    #3651659, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:19 pm

    That’s OK. It’s taking Trump a little time too.

    True, Felix. The longer he stays in the White House awaiting the Supreme Court judgments etc, the more likely an Antifa Democrat will get in and and kill him. I think most people know that’s a strong possibility.

  63. Pedro the Loafer
    #3651660, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:21 pm

    Go ahead and gloat, all you lefty fuckwits that troll here.

    Turnabout is fair play. I gloated for weeks when Tits Shorten bit the dust and Felonia von Pantsuit went down the gurgler in 2016.

    Your turn.

  64. Dot
    #3651661, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:21 pm

    Fisk still spreading his contagion of economic ruin and incompetent historical revisionism.

    Shameful.

  65. Gab
    #3651662, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:21 pm

    A DC attorney has advised me to disappear for a while because of the incriminating evidence I have against #Google-&-the-Gang. I’m not going to do that, but, for the record, I AM NOT SUICIDAL!!!

    For details, see https://StopBigTechNOW.com or https://aibrt.org/downloads/SENATE_LETTER_to_GOOGLE_re_TARGETED_MESSAGING-11-5-2020.pdf
    https://twitter.com/DrREpstein/status/1325395213393735683

  66. MatrixTransform
    #3651663, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:23 pm

    which laws mUnty ?

  67. Tel
    #3651664, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:24 pm

    Five days ago you were sure Trump was going to lead a glorious second term and everything was going to be great.

    I said it would be close, and the lawyers would take over. That’s exactly what has happened.

    There’s been buckets of irregularities for the lawyers to argue over, and with the mail-order ballots they can argue whether that should be dealt with at the Federal or State level, which is tricky in itself. US elections are always a matter for the individual states, but USPS is a Federal entity. Jiggering the postmarks might well be simultaneously both a Federal and State crime.

  68. Dot
    #3651665, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:24 pm

    ???

    Pedro. Put down the phone. The hotline does not want to take your call.

    Trump will likely win the court cases in disputed ballot states. The PA legislature has signalled it will only certify electors from a clean election. – or they will pick their own.

  69. C.L.
    #3651666, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:26 pm

    This blog has changed.

    I’ve been here since comm boxes were invented. Phony-libertarians like you, Monty, have been claiming the Site Haz Changed since Day One. Your support for spying on political opponents, rigging trials, lying to courts, imprisoning conservatives on false charges and locking up populations using the police all prove you’re the only fascist here.

  70. Armadillo
    #3651667, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:27 pm

    Your turn.

    mOnts and co won’t be getting a turn.

    Trump is still the President, and he will remain so.

  71. Dot
    #3651668, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:28 pm

    C.L.,

    He’s not even a fake libertarian.

    Fyodor was a fake libertarian.

    I knew Fyodor monty, and you are no Fyodor.

  72. Damon
    #3651669, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:28 pm

    Biden will convene an ‘expert’ panel to deal with the coronavirus. As if that hasn’t been tried.

  73. Tel
    #3651670, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:28 pm

    Let me get in first, the Whistleblower Richard Hopkins did not hang himself.

    That’s probably why he dumped his guts and gave his full affidavit now, which is the totality of his evidence. He has nothing more to testify about, and that affidavit will stand regardless. Therefore no advantage in removing him.

    Of course … he might serve as a warning to others, once the “lists” get underway but that can wait.

  74. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3651671, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:28 pm

    Trump should have tried not breaking laws and committing crimes.

    puerile trolling, lift your game

  75. Steve trickler
    #3651672, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:28 pm

    Those people caught on camera wearing masks delivering those ballets will not be sleeping well. Someone is going to come knocking on their door. The ballot counters, who have since watched themselves on internet flapping their arms in delight, flicking Trump ballets away are in for a shock. Good luck. I reckon that those caught on tape filling in blank ballets will flip.

  76. EvilElvis
    #3651673, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:29 pm

    This pic was one of the replies. Is this for real?

    Wouldn’t surprise me. I nearly put a rock through my newsagents window with today’s The West advertising line of ‘The day Trump finally lost the plot’ or thereabouts…

  77. Terry
    #3651674, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:29 pm

    ‘Chapter 11 is a way out of insolvency/bankruptcy. It’s chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code.’
    Delta Airlines, the most profitable airline in the world, went through chapter 11…what’s your point?

  78. Albatross
    #3651675, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:29 pm

    m0nty
    #3651635, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:04 pm
    Trump should have tried not breaking laws and committing crimes.

    Name them you fat toad.

  79. Fisky
    #3651676, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:30 pm

    https://www.politico.com/amp/news/magazine/2020/08/31/open-letter-not-time-to-go-soft-on-russia-405266?__twitter_impression=true

    Totally agree. Unfortunately there is every indication that a Biden administration will go materially soft on Russia – pulling missiles out of E.Europe, lifting sanctions on Iran, putting zero pressure on Merkel over Nordstrean, wasting time on a useless successor to SALT/START, etc etc – while pretending to be tough solely through their demonisation of Trunp’s election win.

    Which is sad, because the last time the Dems were in office running a pro-Russian policy, an awful lot of people got killed throughout the M/E, with all kinds of downstream consequences. Can’t afford another kindergarten foreign policy team, and you’d hope Biden has learned something in semi-retirement

  80. Gab
    #3651677, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:30 pm

    Fyodor was actually quite excellent. An original thinker.

  81. mh
    #3651678, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:30 pm

    The PA legislature has signalled it will only certify electors from a clean election. – or they will pick their own.

    Dot, you need to be one of the go-to guys for legal updates.
    But we need links, too.

  82. Eddystone
    #3651679, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:31 pm

    Brendan O’Neill has renamed the ‘deplorables’ the ‘unconquerables’.

    …these unconquerables, these teeming millions who have not been captured by the new orthodoxies, are proof that populism will survive Trump’s fall and that the self-protecting narratives of the new elites are not accepted by huge numbers of ordinary people.

  83. Arky
    #3651680, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:32 pm

    Phony-libertarians like you, Monty,

    ..
    Just when I thought there was nothing worse than a libertarian, now you’re telling me there are people getting about, pretending to be libertarian, but with absolutely no intention of playing yakety sax on their doodle while standing naked at the bus stop smeared in black current jam and vegemite?

  84. Armadillo
    #3651681, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:32 pm

    Jiggering the postmarks might well be simultaneously both a Federal and State crime.

    The plebs won’t be serving prison time for Biden. The birds are singing.

  85. JC
    #3651682, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:34 pm

    Cruel

    Nothing is misunderstood. Also, I understand perfectly that you’re a dishonest, deformed human being,

    DB lent Trump companies knowing his past full well. They lent him the money but are now demurring because of woke pressure. They’ve stated this.

    As I said, you’re a dishonest piece of human garbage who belongs in trash heap.

  86. mh
    #3651683, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:34 pm

    This is shit.

    It’s just another open forum.

  87. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3651684, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:34 pm

    The plebs won’t be serving prison time for Biden. The birds are singing.

    link?

  88. Pedro the Loafer
    #3651685, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:35 pm

    I have been out all day in the sunshine, drinking cold beer and having fun with like minded people, not a political comment to be heard. Bookies even gave me a few dollars for a change.

    Come back home for dinner, turn on the gogglebox for the news and some shit-fer-brains hair gelled yoof is gloating about Biden cracking the required 270 EC votes. FMD.

    I should have twigged that it would be a shithouse night when the resident hound snarled at me when I opened the gate.

  89. mh
    #3651686, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:35 pm

    As I said, you’re a dishonest piece of human garbage who belongs in trash heap.

    Hang on, things are picking up.

  90. Terry
    #3651687, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:35 pm

    ‘Your support for spying on political opponents, rigging trials, lying to courts, imprisoning conservatives on false charges and locking up populations using the police all prove you’re the only fascist here.’

    Damning, direct, and lethal.

  91. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3651688, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:41 pm

    I should have twigged that it would be a shithouse night when the resident hound snarled at me when I opened the gate.

    You need to remind your hound that dogs are there to kicked…

  92. Tel
    #3651691, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:46 pm

    If the US tolerates this level of electoral fraud, they really are a banana republic.

    IMHO the US election system has been skanky for quite a while … don’t forget LBJ.

    http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2020/november/03/don-t-forget-lbj-s-election-theft/

    The scale of it does appear to be accelerating. I’m not a fan of computer voting machines, and I’ve worked with computers all my life so I know how shifty they can be. I would want to stay with hand counted paper ballots, that’s the gold standard as far as I’m concerned … with suitable scrutineers of course.

  93. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3651692, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:46 pm

    MSM picking on Melania, not going to link anything as google promotes all this crap, but it’s absolutely disgusting.

    These people are grubs.

  94. Oh come on
    #3651693, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:47 pm

    Trump should have tried not breaking laws and committing crimes.

    Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime, eh, m0nty?

  95. Old School Conservative
    #3651694, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:51 pm

    Of course the American computerised voting systems will be of a much higher standard than Tabcorp’s:

    Tabcorp’s systems outage may cost the company more than its $100m in lost betting turnover
    Racing bodies and punters are fuming over the blackout, which hit Tabcorp on one of the industry’s biggest days — featuring the Mackinnon Stakes day in Melbourne and Golden Gift day in Sydney — and caused race scheduling chaos, with some postponed until Monday.
    The outage also risks the Melbourne reopening of TAB, Keno and gaming services — which operated on the same external data servers as Tabcorp’s wagering business — on Monday after a four-month lockdown.

  97. Oh come on
    #3651696, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:53 pm

    You’re playing with Play-Do, OCO.

    I can also spell it. In any case, you may soon come to regret your cheerful know-nothingness.

  98. mh
    #3651697, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:53 pm

    Sebastian Gorka DrG
    @SebGorka
    ·
    4h
    .
    @realDonaldTrump is still the President.

    And he’ll see you in court Monday.

    https://twitter.com/SebGorka/status/1325344392752803841?s=20

    I’m sure the The Best Is Yet To Come

  99. Pyrmonter
    #3651698, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:56 pm

    @ monty

    Netflix and Uber show you can, with modest outlay, upset giant concentrated combines (television networks, both FTA and cable; and the grotesque taxi plate monopolies that operated everywhere). The crying need isn’t for more antitrust (though there might be some benefit in it) but reduction in anti-competitive regulation outside the anti-trust sphere.

    To think anti-trust could work presupposes: (a) relatively clear laws and (b) properly motivated enforcement. What we tend to see in practice is confused measures and highly politicised enforcement, often brought by one competitor to inhibit the actions of another.

  100. DrBeauGan
    #3651699, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:56 pm

    Nerds run the world.

    I hope you don’t think you’re one of them, m0nty. You’re a turd, not a nerd. Quite different.

  101. Armadillo
    #3651700, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:58 pm

    Cats really need to grasp what is actually happening here.

    People are ideologically attached to political parties right up until the point when reality hits them in the face. It seemed the “right thing to do at the time”. I was told to do it. Orange man bad.

    Everything will work out fine when we get elected (Hillary’s biggest mistake).

    It’s all “fun and games” until you have the DOJ knocking on your door with all the evidence. Fraud is a serious crime, and you will spend serious time in the pen. Birds sing.

    Trump knew all of this years ago. You would have to be an idiot to believe he hasn’t done a single thing to “Stop the Steal”. Project Veritas is child’s play compared to the resources available to POTUS.

    It’s not as if he hasn’t warned them.

  102. Knuckle Dragger
    #3651701, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:58 pm

    ‘Nerds run the world.’

    Uppity muffin-tops certainly don’t.

  103. FelixKruell
    #3651702, posted on November 8, 2020 at 10:59 pm

    JC:

    You keep accidentally forgetting about all the other banks. That refuse to deal with him. I wonder why?

    And the politics at DB around continuing to lend to him.

    Deutsche Bank officials have quietly argued to regulators, lawmakers and journalists that Trump was not a priority for the bank or its senior leaders and that the lending was the work of a single, obscure division.
    But interviews with more than 20 current and former Deutsche Bank executives and board members, most of them with direct knowledge of the Trump relationship, contradict the bank’s narrative.
    Over nearly two decades, Deutsche Bank’s leaders repeatedly saw red flags surrounding Trump. There was a disastrous bond sale, a promised loan that relied on a banker’s forged signature, wild exaggerations of Trump’s wealth, even a claim of an act of God.
    But Deutsche Bank had a ravenous appetite for risk and limited concern about its clients’ reputations. Time after time, with the support of two different chief executives, the bank handed money – a total of well over $US2 billion ($2.8 billion) – to a man whom nearly all other banks had deemed untouchable.

  105. MatrixTransform
    #3651707, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:03 pm

    which banks Kruell?

  106. mh
    #3651708, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:04 pm

    At least we don’t have to wait long for the legal cases to begin.
    Saw a guy from the United States Studies Centre being interviewed on CH9 earlier.
    He didn’t appear to be across any of the legal challenges when asked.
    He had nothing, apart from he thought they would all be done and dusted before Dec 14.

  107. Tel
    #3651709, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:05 pm

    These people are grubs.

    A lot of conservatives were somewhat rude towards Michelle Obama.

  108. Armadillo
    #3651710, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:06 pm

    Bookies even gave me a few dollars for a change.

    Sinc, please ban Pedro.

  109. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3651711, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:08 pm

    Hey. You can’t have a post-mortem until the patient is declared dead.

    This election has life in it still. Waiting to see what Monday in America brings.

  110. JC
    #3651712, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:09 pm

    You keep accidentally forgetting about all the other banks. That refuse to deal with him. I wonder why?

    I haven’t forgotten a thing, you dishonest piece of human garbage.

  112. MatrixTransform
    #3651715, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:09 pm

    dunno why, but asking for specifics seems to turn up donuts.

  113. MatrixTransform
    #3651717, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:11 pm

    it’s almost like mUnty and Kruell are shit-talking wankers

  114. Tel
    #3651718, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:11 pm

    Just when I thought there was nothing worse than a libertarian, now you’re telling me there are people getting about, pretending to be libertarian, but with absolutely no intention of playing yakety sax on their doodle while standing naked at the bus stop smeared in black current jam and vegemite?

    They told me it was strawberry jam!

  115. rickw
    #3651719, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:11 pm

    These people are grubs.

    A lot of conservatives were somewhat rude towards Michelle Obama.

    It’s unsettling seeing her nuts for the first time.

  116. cohenite
    #3651720, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:12 pm

    Chapter 11 is a way out of insolvency/bankruptcy. It’s chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code.

    You need to google harder; the issue is the difference between liquidation and a Chapter 11/Deed of Arrangement. Anyway fuck off.

  117. JC
    #3651721, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:12 pm

    Arma

    You continually make suggestions people here aren’t reading the tea leaves well and that you cryptically know what Trump is doing and where this is heading. It’s possibly about time to explain exactly where you think this is leading to un-cryptically… ie in better detail.

  119. Armadillo
    #3651723, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:14 pm

    But interviews with more than 20 current and former Deutsche Bank executives and board members, most of them with direct knowledge of the Trump relationship, contradict the bank’s narrative.

    Fuck off Felix. Even the lowest level bankies know that you never discuss clients.

    Anyone who works in finance knows that. Stop being a total fuckwit.

  120. FelixKruell
    #3651724, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:16 pm

    Matrix:

    which banks Kruell?

    All the rest…(the big reputable ones at least)

  121. FelixKruell
    #3651725, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:17 pm

    JC:

    I haven’t forgotten a thing, you dishonest piece of human garbage.

    Whoops you’ve just done it again.

  122. mh
    #3651726, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:17 pm

    Rudy W. Giuliani
    @RudyGiuliani
    ·
    4m
    Up early working on PA.

    @realDonaldTrump election night 800,000 lead was wiped out by hundreds of thousands of mail in ballots counted without any Republican observer.

    Why were Republicans excluded?

    Tweet me your guess, while I go prove it in court.

  123. FelixKruell
    #3651727, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:18 pm

    Cohenite:

    You need to google harder; the issue is the difference between liquidation and a Chapter 11/Deed of Arrangement. Anyway fuck off.

    Why is that the issue?

    His companies keep going insolvent. That was the point.

  124. MatrixTransform
    #3651728, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:18 pm

    name them Kruell

  125. Dot
    #3651729, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:18 pm

    You mean all the reputable banks who took all those TARP payments?

    Hmm yes. They should be moralising and left taking their cue and sledging someone for bankruptcy.

  126. Gab
    #3651730, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:18 pm

    Bidean has a case of premature electulation.

  127. MatrixTransform
    #3651731, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:20 pm

    His companies keep going insolvent

    Which companies Kruell?

    name them too

  128. FelixKruell
    #3651732, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:20 pm

    Armadillo:

    Fuck off Felix. Even the lowest level bankies know that you never discuss clients.

    Yeah no one ever breaks that rule.

    Oh wait..,

    https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/524164-deutsche-bank-seeking-to-offload-three-trump-loans-report

  129. MatrixTransform
    #3651733, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:21 pm

    c’mon fuckwit … keep talking

  130. Terry
    #3651734, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:21 pm

    ‘Deutsche Bank’s leaders repeatedly saw red flags

    Well, why didn’t ya just say. We all know “red flags” (2020 ballot fraud) means “nothing to see here” (and you can’t prove a thing).

    So, he’s all good. Right?

  131. mh
    #3651735, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:21 pm

    rickw
    #3651714, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:09 pm

    Warning – Michael Kroger

  132. FelixKruell
    #3651736, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:21 pm

    Matrix:

    See link listed above – mainly his casinos and hotels in the late 90s. Or just go to Wikipedia, it’s all there.

  133. Dot
    #3651737, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:21 pm

    His companies keep going insolvent. That was the point.

    Is this actually true?

    In the last 20, 10 or five years, how many Trump businesses have actually become insolvent and merely notveound up and divested?

  134. FelixKruell
    #3651738, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:22 pm

    Dot:

    They should be moralising and left taking their cue and sledging someone for bankruptcy.

    No moralising involved. Just don’t like dealing with sheysters. Or losing money.

  135. JC
    #3651739, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:22 pm

    Whoops you’ve just done it again.

    Lol, not at all. I’ve always thought you’re a piece of garbage.

    I responded to this:

    The fact every bank other than Deutsche now refuses to deal with him speaks volumes.

    He’s paid the interest on the DB loans and now there is woke pressure on DB to remove the loans from their books.

    If you disagree with the last sentence, state exactly your point or just fuck off.

  136. FelixKruell
    #3651740, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:23 pm

    Dot:

    In the last 20, 10 or five years, how many Trump businesses have actually become insolvent and merely notveound up and divested?

    6.

    Although Trump has never filed for personal bankruptcy, hotels and casino businesses of his have declared bankruptcy six times between 1991 and 2009 due to its inability to meet required payments and to re-negotiate debt with banks, owners of stock and bonds and various small businesses (unsecured creditors).

  137. FelixKruell
    #3651741, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:24 pm

    JC:

    I ask about other banks. You answer about DB. See the problem yet?

    I’m not denying that’s he’s paid interest on DB loans. Or that they’re probably keen to get rid of him due to poor PR.

  138. Terry
    #3651742, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:24 pm

    ‘You can’t have a post-mortem until the patient is declared dead.’

    The US Election Thread 2020 didn’t kill itself.

  139. MatrixTransform
    #3651743, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:25 pm

    Or just go to Wikipedia

    no, retard.

    name them explicitly

    not 30yo shit from the last millennium

    c’mon you man of deep resource … should be simple right?

  140. JC
    #3651745, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:28 pm

    I ask about other banks. You answer about DB. See the problem yet?

    You didn’t ask about other banks.

    Here’s is your comment I responded to:

    The fact every bank other than Deutsche now refuses to deal with him speaks volumes.

    Where’s your question, you dishonest piece of garbage? 🙂

  141. MatrixTransform
    #3651747, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:28 pm

    …searching wiki

  142. MatrixTransform
    #3651748, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:29 pm

    trying not to look like a fuckwit …

  143. MatrixTransform
    #3651749, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:30 pm

    too late

    retard confirmed

  144. Dot
    #3651750, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:30 pm

    I have posted a link to a report by MarketWatch in 2017, but the spaminator is killing it.

    Trump being bankrupt and banks not lending to him is a lie.

  145. Terry
    #3651751, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:30 pm

    ‘Although Trump has never filed for personal bankruptcy, hotels and casino businesses of his have declared bankruptcy six times between 1991 and 2009’

    If I own shares in a LLC (even significantly) and it goes bankrupt, should I declare personal bankruptcy, even if I am not personally bankrupt?

    Stay tuned for the answer from FelixKruell Financial Advisors (AFSL #:nofuckingidea)

  146. MatrixTransform
    #3651752, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:31 pm

    save yr bullshit for facebook, Kruell

  147. Arky
    #3651753, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:32 pm

    On Trump and bankruptcy:
    ..

    90% of new startups fail.
    75% of venture-backed startups fail.
    Under 50% of businesses make it to their fifth year.
    33% of startups make it to the 10-year mark.
    Only 40% of startups actually turn a profit.

    ..
    Failing is normal in business.
    And most human activity.
    If you think you haven’t failed, it’s probably because you are in an endeavour without a proper measure of failure. i.e, some bullshit activity.

  148. Dot
    #3651755, posted on November 8, 2020 at 11:33 pm

    Trump at the time owed 310 mn to banks, only 130 mn was Deutsche Bank. Another lender was Barclays.

    Renegotiating debt is not the same as walking away and leaving contractors in the lurch.

    Somehow in Grigory’s mind, thus means Trump will lose civil rights cases coming up this week.

    Loopy stuff.

1 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.