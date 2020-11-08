Liberty Quote
There is no justification for the belief that, so long as power is conferred by democratic procedure, it cannot be arbitrary…it is not the source but the limitation of power which prevents it from being arbitrary.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
Recent Comments
- Dot on US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread
- rickw on Open Forum: November 7, 2020
- Arky on US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread
- MatrixTransform on US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread
- Terry on US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread
- Dot on US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread
- MatrixTransform on US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread
- MatrixTransform on US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread
- MatrixTransform on US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread
- JC on US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread
- MatrixTransform on US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread
- Terry on US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread
- FelixKruell on US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread
- FelixKruell on US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread
- JC on US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread
- FelixKruell on US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread
- Dot on US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread
- FelixKruell on US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread
- mh on US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread
- Terry on US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread
- MatrixTransform on US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread
- FelixKruell on US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread
- MatrixTransform on US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread
- Gab on US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread
- Dot on US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread
- MatrixTransform on US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread
- FelixKruell on US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread
- mh on US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread
- FelixKruell on US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread
- FelixKruell on US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread
-
Recent Posts
- President Trump and the paradox of tolerance
- US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread
- Kevin and Malcolm sitting in a tree. W-H-I-N-I-N-G
- Plus-size songstress still a no-show
- Did you know the actual American President had a press conference yesterday?
- Request for comment on my draft complaint to the International Criminal Court
- “We have a list”
- Statistical proof of election fraud in the US
- Bless. They really believe they’re globally important figures
- Democrats: A Brief History
- Open Forum: November 7, 2020
- Unsubstantiated Claims
- Biden’s Term
- Why President Sleepy Joe will keep Australia up at night
- PDT speaks on election fraud and actions being taken
- US election: Elusive virtues that would help nation heal these scars
- Young adult material on your ABC. Our taxes at work
- Rafe Champion and others would offer more value by running old Dagwood Bumstead comic strips.
- We know they cheated and they know we know so what’s next?
- How America voted
- Sign for your children, sign for a better world
- Democrats have been doing this for a long, long – long – time
- Trump’s Second Term
- American political corruption Part II
- How the vote came in … at 4am
- American political corruption Part 1
- So are they all, all honourable men
- US Election Thread 2020
- Vale Des Moore
- Pennsylvania is a swing state
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread
This entry was posted in American politics, Elections, Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
398 Responses to US 2020 Election Post-Mortem Thread
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
AZ, calls for hand count due to voting machine irregularities. Oh, and new software patch was installed just before the election….
There is precious little of that any more. It’s endless culture war, personality cults and conspiracism. Rather boring, really.
Don’t feel obliged to suffer boredom on our account. Being here isn’t compulsory.
Before you go, what do you think of the Demonrats compiling “enemies lists”. Just like the old days under Nixon. Support or condemn?
HT,
after logging in, I’m being asked to upload a photo with DOB and/or a document with my full name to have the account unlocked.
The email from fb listed the IP address of the person who tried to obtain access. Another email from fb then gave me a number to reset my password but I chose to secure the account, not realising that I would not be able to access it.
The email address all the emails came from is:
[email protected]
Fuck the optics, fuck the sour grapes.
Trump doesn’t even matter in the long run.
If the US tolerates this level of electoral fraud, they really are a banana republic.
Interesting Twitter thread from IT upthread
CulturalHusbandry
@APhilosophae
·
16h
So for mathematical proofs they will go looking at:
>1st Digit Benford’s law
>2nd Digit Benford’s Law
>Chi Squared Goodness of Fit test
>Last Digit frequency analysis
Oooooh!
Where’s the fainting couch and smelling salts?
How dare you!
JC, the main problem economically in the world at the moment is a lack of incentives to innovate.
Yep, government taking excessive amounts of what you earn, whilst taking none of the risk, whilst regulating the shit out of you, will definitely do that.
Trumpkins should be shunned from polite society for enabling fascism.
You missed the significance of “enemies list”. It dates from Nixon.
And AOC and her ilk are not just enabling fascism, they are implementing it.
Note that neither m0nty nor the bin chicken have commented on that compilation video. The standard you walk past … ?
Boambee John,
I feel those 2 lads can’t look at it because it is too confronting in the sense that this is the man they support as President with great influence over world affairs but they are also both fathers, so it is too confronting.
Eyes wide shut really.
“Chips on the table” aren’t worth anything if the casino suspects Arky made them up on his garage lathe and painted them with tyre black. The US HOR isn’t going to accept Electoral College votes unless they are verified as being absolutely legit.
..
Fuck polite society.
m00nt you’re an absolute spastic. I actually prefer the trolling to your idiot ideas. Everything that you think is important is frivolous and so very boring. This probably explains why you spent your honeymoon shit-posting here. May God have mercy on your poor wife.
Trump does have a cult of personality. All of his fuck ups are repackaged as “4D chess!”. It’s bullshit.
However, the public know very little about Harris and Biden has a compliant media covering his dementia, creepiness and “10% for the big guy”.
They’re incapable of garnering a cult of personality.
TheirABC have been speculating about this since Trump’s announcement about the Dems not dragging out the Election process.
Busted @rse vote counting machines is not helping their cause.
If the US tolerates this level of electoral fraud, they really are a banana republic.
Hence even some state level democrats are pretty keen to get the situation investigated and resolved to everyone’s satisfaction.
Creepy Joe
Arky made them up on his garage lathe and painted them with tyre black.
I don’t think Arky has a lathe? Arky?!
..
Buy me a lathe.
Creepy Joe
Warnings please!
A small one will do.
Someone at home has 60 minutes on.
Appalling propaganda.
Buy me a lathe.
Alright, I‘ll find you a really shit one that will make you angry…..
CBS News
@CBSNews
.
@edokeefe
says a Biden campaign aide told him weeks ago a crucial part of their strategy: “They said, ‘It’s very simple. We turned off Twitter. We stayed away from it. We knew that the country was in a different headspace than social media would suggest'” https://cbsnews.com/live-updates/2020-election-live-updates-2020-11-07/
The issue is the Senate. Without the Senate its:
..
Great. I love being angry.
I’ll let you hang out in the shed drinking Stones Ginger Wine and watching me swear at inanimate objects.
I am sure most dead 120 year olds have never used Twitter either.
@ cohenite-
Maybe this Astroturf troll will provide me with my fumy glue…
The Senkakus belong to Japan, Stanley!
idiot
Bar Beach Swimmer #3651594,
I would advise never uploading any personal details, that sounds very scammy to me.
Then again, I wouldn’t deal with Facebook in the first place, but certainly not start uploading ID documents.
Hence even some state level democrats are pretty keen to get the situation investigated and resolved to everyone’s satisfaction.
I don’t think worry about a banana republic has anything much to do with it. More that they understand there is a big mass of folk very unhappy about the fraud who live in their state and are very unhappy.
Channel Nine should hang their heads in shame.
Who runs it now?
It’s not just that, dot:
Citizen Donald Trump faces a mountain of legal woes without the presidency protecting him
(They’re relishing this – it’s gross)
So that’s the precedent you want to set, is it? That incumbents who lose elections are going to be persecuted as soon as they leave office? That’s going to end well, isn’t it. That won’t incentivise incumbents to take whatever measures are necessary to ensure they remain in office, will it?
Fuck me drunk. These people are eating the seed corn of their freedoms.
Mini rathe
Oh man. Duck out for ten minutes and this is what happens:
‘LOL. Mate, I was a Warrant Officer Class One in the Australian Army. Although I “sold out” and became a commissioned officer, the WO1 in me couldn’t give a flying rats arse about political correctness 😎.’
Firstly, HT Sir, former WO1s don’t use the term ‘LOL’ Very unbecoming.
Secondly, HT Sir, you don’t have to spell out the entire ex-rank you WERE. Oh hang on, you might, in case you wanted a bit of undeserved credibility. I also note the lack of ‘oooh, ahhhhh’ from other posters since that little bit of flag waving.
Thirdly, HT Sir, why didn’t you call yourself an RSM? Oh right. Because you weren’t.
Fourthly, HT Sir, jumping straight to a captain’s three pips was a monumental step backwards, unless you’ve been Captaining at Survey Corps or 1 Wellness Brigade ever since your transition, Sir.
Fifthly, the sunglasses in your emoji aren’t issue and make you look a bit like The Punisher, and we all know that’s not allowed now.
FMD. ‘Look at me and my immediate gravitas, referring to my former rank’.
Officers eat last, you know.
https://mobile.twitter.com/robbystarbuck/status/1325298355044487169
Chris Kenny was very pro Biden on Paul Murray. One by one they fall. And Paul Kelly this morning, just woeful. You just know he doesn’t believe anything he’s saying.
Once you start down that path, you’re not far off bringing a film crew in to broadcast to the world footage of you sitting at your predecessor’s desk, kicking back, drinking a Budweiser and calmly observing your predecessor being mutilated and murdered by your goons.
Trump should have tried not breaking laws and committing crimes.
Everyone needs to look on the bright side.
Five days ago you were sure Trump was going to lead a glorious second term and everything was going to be great. Reality could only get much worse from there, the universe being what it is.
And now you think Biden has won, and you’ll be expected to hand your balls in at work and apologise for not being a black lesbian disabled hamster, before everything goes Blammo! War, famine, you’ll have to fend off chinese peasants armed with AKs before being forced to eat your own children. From here, things can only surprise on the upside, right?
It isn’t even Muellerween monty. Calm down. Think unsexy thoughts!
Fvck. I didn’t realise this was a ‘post mortem’ thread.
Sinclair Davidson did what mUnty demanded and closed the election thread. Sad.
Cohenite:
Chapter 11 is a way out of insolvency/bankruptcy. It’s chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code.
@KD-
At least he worked for a living… 😉
Oh no, there still are on occasion. A lot of commenters still believe in the basic economic model of the CSA (Confederates) which is “free” trade and cheap labour, despite no major industrial power having developed through said policies in the past 200 years. None at all.
So economic history is in and dumb textbook models are out
..
What do you expect from a Malcolm Turnbull loving gerbil brained libertarian economist.
If what was once the greatest democracy on earth can have their voting fscked over then Oztrailer has no chance.
Mh:
That’s OK. It’s taking Trump a little time too.
Trump should have tried not breaking laws and committing crimes.
List them out.
War, famine, you’ll have to fend off chinese peasants armed with AKs before being forced to eat your own children. From here, things can only surprise on the upside, right?
They’re better than that, Arky. The average Chicom now is armed with the QBZ-95…
Biden’s?
They said he visited a church today where two of his kids are buried.
‘At least he worked for a living… 😉’
Once. Hahahaa.
Here is the signed affidavit from Erie, Pennsylvania
@USPS
Whistleblower Richard Hopkins that is now in the hands of Sen. Lindsey Graham and the Senate Judiciary Committee.
https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1325268253241913346
You want to start down that path? There’s a very good chance your children end up against the wall, sold out by your grandchildren to people you currently view as allies. You’re playing with fire, m0nty.
JC:
You misunderstand. DB is the only one still lending to him. The others all stopped…well before he went for president. Because he kept not paying the interest. Let alone the loans. That should tell you something.
Let me get in first, the Whistleblower Richard Hopkins did not hang himself.
You’re playing with Play-Do, OCO.
Soon to be seen world wide.
Lefty heads exploding.
Arky might be exaggerating just a little bit. Let’s see how it pans out.
Hopefully, their numbers grow.
Jail vs Arkancide.
Let me get in first, the Whistleblower Richard Hopkins did not hang himself.
He’s a freaking brave dude!
It will be suicide by lead poisoning.
Two to the chest and one in the head.
That’s OK. It’s taking Trump a little time too.
True, Felix. The longer he stays in the White House awaiting the Supreme Court judgments etc, the more likely an Antifa Democrat will get in and and kill him. I think most people know that’s a strong possibility.
Go ahead and gloat, all you lefty fuckwits that troll here.
Turnabout is fair play. I gloated for weeks when Tits Shorten bit the dust and Felonia von Pantsuit went down the gurgler in 2016.
Your turn.
Fisk still spreading his contagion of economic ruin and incompetent historical revisionism.
Shameful.
A DC attorney has advised me to disappear for a while because of the incriminating evidence I have against #Google-&-the-Gang. I’m not going to do that, but, for the record, I AM NOT SUICIDAL!!!
For details, see https://StopBigTechNOW.com or https://aibrt.org/downloads/SENATE_LETTER_to_GOOGLE_re_TARGETED_MESSAGING-11-5-2020.pdf
https://twitter.com/DrREpstein/status/1325395213393735683
which laws mUnty ?
I said it would be close, and the lawyers would take over. That’s exactly what has happened.
There’s been buckets of irregularities for the lawyers to argue over, and with the mail-order ballots they can argue whether that should be dealt with at the Federal or State level, which is tricky in itself. US elections are always a matter for the individual states, but USPS is a Federal entity. Jiggering the postmarks might well be simultaneously both a Federal and State crime.
???
Pedro. Put down the phone. The hotline does not want to take your call.
Trump will likely win the court cases in disputed ballot states. The PA legislature has signalled it will only certify electors from a clean election. – or they will pick their own.
I’ve been here since comm boxes were invented. Phony-libertarians like you, Monty, have been claiming the Site Haz Changed since Day One. Your support for spying on political opponents, rigging trials, lying to courts, imprisoning conservatives on false charges and locking up populations using the police all prove you’re the only fascist here.
mOnts and co won’t be getting a turn.
Trump is still the President, and he will remain so.
C.L.,
He’s not even a fake libertarian.
Fyodor was a fake libertarian.
I knew Fyodor monty, and you are no Fyodor.
Biden will convene an ‘expert’ panel to deal with the coronavirus. As if that hasn’t been tried.
That’s probably why he dumped his guts and gave his full affidavit now, which is the totality of his evidence. He has nothing more to testify about, and that affidavit will stand regardless. Therefore no advantage in removing him.
Of course … he might serve as a warning to others, once the “lists” get underway but that can wait.
puerile trolling, lift your game
Those people caught on camera wearing masks delivering those ballets will not be sleeping well. Someone is going to come knocking on their door. The ballot counters, who have since watched themselves on internet flapping their arms in delight, flicking Trump ballets away are in for a shock. Good luck. I reckon that those caught on tape filling in blank ballets will flip.
This pic was one of the replies. Is this for real?
Wouldn’t surprise me. I nearly put a rock through my newsagents window with today’s The West advertising line of ‘The day Trump finally lost the plot’ or thereabouts…
‘Chapter 11 is a way out of insolvency/bankruptcy. It’s chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code.’
Delta Airlines, the most profitable airline in the world, went through chapter 11…what’s your point?
Name them you fat toad.
https://www.politico.com/amp/news/magazine/2020/08/31/open-letter-not-time-to-go-soft-on-russia-405266?__twitter_impression=true
Totally agree. Unfortunately there is every indication that a Biden administration will go materially soft on Russia – pulling missiles out of E.Europe, lifting sanctions on Iran, putting zero pressure on Merkel over Nordstrean, wasting time on a useless successor to SALT/START, etc etc – while pretending to be tough solely through their demonisation of Trunp’s election win.
Which is sad, because the last time the Dems were in office running a pro-Russian policy, an awful lot of people got killed throughout the M/E, with all kinds of downstream consequences. Can’t afford another kindergarten foreign policy team, and you’d hope Biden has learned something in semi-retirement
Fyodor was actually quite excellent. An original thinker.
Dot, you need to be one of the go-to guys for legal updates.
But we need links, too.
Brendan O’Neill has renamed the ‘deplorables’ the ‘unconquerables’.
..
Just when I thought there was nothing worse than a libertarian, now you’re telling me there are people getting about, pretending to be libertarian, but with absolutely no intention of playing yakety sax on their doodle while standing naked at the bus stop smeared in black current jam and vegemite?
The plebs won’t be serving prison time for Biden. The birds are singing.
Cruel
Nothing is misunderstood. Also, I understand perfectly that you’re a dishonest, deformed human being,
DB lent Trump companies knowing his past full well. They lent him the money but are now demurring because of woke pressure. They’ve stated this.
As I said, you’re a dishonest piece of human garbage who belongs in trash heap.
This is shit.
It’s just another open forum.
link?
I have been out all day in the sunshine, drinking cold beer and having fun with like minded people, not a political comment to be heard. Bookies even gave me a few dollars for a change.
Come back home for dinner, turn on the gogglebox for the news and some shit-fer-brains hair gelled yoof is gloating about Biden cracking the required 270 EC votes. FMD.
I should have twigged that it would be a shithouse night when the resident hound snarled at me when I opened the gate.
Hang on, things are picking up.
‘Your support for spying on political opponents, rigging trials, lying to courts, imprisoning conservatives on false charges and locking up populations using the police all prove you’re the only fascist here.’
Damning, direct, and lethal.
You need to remind your hound that dogs are there to kicked…
IMHO the US election system has been skanky for quite a while … don’t forget LBJ.
http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2020/november/03/don-t-forget-lbj-s-election-theft/
The scale of it does appear to be accelerating. I’m not a fan of computer voting machines, and I’ve worked with computers all my life so I know how shifty they can be. I would want to stay with hand counted paper ballots, that’s the gold standard as far as I’m concerned … with suitable scrutineers of course.
MSM picking on Melania, not going to link anything as google promotes all this crap, but it’s absolutely disgusting.
These people are grubs.
Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime, eh, m0nty?
Of course the American computerised voting systems will be of a much higher standard than Tabcorp’s:
Tabcorp’s systems outage may cost the company more than its $100m in lost betting turnover
Racing bodies and punters are fuming over the blackout, which hit Tabcorp on one of the industry’s biggest days — featuring the Mackinnon Stakes day in Melbourne and Golden Gift day in Sydney — and caused race scheduling chaos, with some postponed until Monday.
The outage also risks the Melbourne reopening of TAB, Keno and gaming services — which operated on the same external data servers as Tabcorp’s wagering business — on Monday after a four-month lockdown.
I can also spell it. In any case, you may soon come to regret your cheerful know-nothingness.
I’m sure the The Best Is Yet To Come
@ monty
Netflix and Uber show you can, with modest outlay, upset giant concentrated combines (television networks, both FTA and cable; and the grotesque taxi plate monopolies that operated everywhere). The crying need isn’t for more antitrust (though there might be some benefit in it) but reduction in anti-competitive regulation outside the anti-trust sphere.
To think anti-trust could work presupposes: (a) relatively clear laws and (b) properly motivated enforcement. What we tend to see in practice is confused measures and highly politicised enforcement, often brought by one competitor to inhibit the actions of another.
I hope you don’t think you’re one of them, m0nty. You’re a turd, not a nerd. Quite different.
Cats really need to grasp what is actually happening here.
People are ideologically attached to political parties right up until the point when reality hits them in the face. It seemed the “right thing to do at the time”. I was told to do it. Orange man bad.
Everything will work out fine when we get elected (Hillary’s biggest mistake).
It’s all “fun and games” until you have the DOJ knocking on your door with all the evidence. Fraud is a serious crime, and you will spend serious time in the pen. Birds sing.
Trump knew all of this years ago. You would have to be an idiot to believe he hasn’t done a single thing to “Stop the Steal”. Project Veritas is child’s play compared to the resources available to POTUS.
It’s not as if he hasn’t warned them.
‘Nerds run the world.’
Uppity muffin-tops certainly don’t.
JC:
You keep accidentally forgetting about all the other banks. That refuse to deal with him. I wonder why?
And the politics at DB around continuing to lend to him.
which banks Kruell?
At least we don’t have to wait long for the legal cases to begin.
Saw a guy from the United States Studies Centre being interviewed on CH9 earlier.
He didn’t appear to be across any of the legal challenges when asked.
He had nothing, apart from he thought they would all be done and dusted before Dec 14.
A lot of conservatives were somewhat rude towards Michelle Obama.
Sinc, please ban Pedro.
Hey. You can’t have a post-mortem until the patient is declared dead.
This election has life in it still. Waiting to see what Monday in America brings.
I haven’t forgotten a thing, you dishonest piece of human garbage.
dunno why, but asking for specifics seems to turn up donuts.
it’s almost like mUnty and Kruell are shit-talking wankers
They told me it was strawberry jam!
These people are grubs.
A lot of conservatives were somewhat rude towards Michelle Obama.
It’s unsettling seeing her nuts for the first time.
Chapter 11 is a way out of insolvency/bankruptcy. It’s chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code.
You need to google harder; the issue is the difference between liquidation and a Chapter 11/Deed of Arrangement. Anyway fuck off.
Arma
You continually make suggestions people here aren’t reading the tea leaves well and that you cryptically know what Trump is doing and where this is heading. It’s possibly about time to explain exactly where you think this is leading to un-cryptically… ie in better detail.
Fuck off Felix. Even the lowest level bankies know that you never discuss clients.
Anyone who works in finance knows that. Stop being a total fuckwit.
Matrix:
All the rest…(the big reputable ones at least)
JC:
Whoops you’ve just done it again.
Cohenite:
Why is that the issue?
His companies keep going insolvent. That was the point.
name them Kruell
You mean all the reputable banks who took all those TARP payments?
Hmm yes. They should be moralising and left taking their cue and sledging someone for bankruptcy.
Bidean has a case of premature electulation.
Which companies Kruell?
name them too
Armadillo:
Yeah no one ever breaks that rule.
Oh wait..,
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/524164-deutsche-bank-seeking-to-offload-three-trump-loans-report
c’mon fuckwit … keep talking
‘Deutsche Bank’s leaders repeatedly saw red flags‘
Well, why didn’t ya just say. We all know “red flags” (2020 ballot fraud) means “nothing to see here” (and you can’t prove a thing).
So, he’s all good. Right?
Warning – Michael Kroger
Matrix:
See link listed above – mainly his casinos and hotels in the late 90s. Or just go to Wikipedia, it’s all there.
Is this actually true?
In the last 20, 10 or five years, how many Trump businesses have actually become insolvent and merely notveound up and divested?
Dot:
No moralising involved. Just don’t like dealing with sheysters. Or losing money.
Lol, not at all. I’ve always thought you’re a piece of garbage.
I responded to this:
He’s paid the interest on the DB loans and now there is woke pressure on DB to remove the loans from their books.
If you disagree with the last sentence, state exactly your point or just fuck off.
Dot:
6.
JC:
I ask about other banks. You answer about DB. See the problem yet?
I’m not denying that’s he’s paid interest on DB loans. Or that they’re probably keen to get rid of him due to poor PR.
‘You can’t have a post-mortem until the patient is declared dead.’
The US Election Thread 2020 didn’t kill itself.
no, retard.
name them explicitly
not 30yo shit from the last millennium
c’mon you man of deep resource … should be simple right?
You didn’t ask about other banks.
Here’s is your comment I responded to:
Where’s your question, you dishonest piece of garbage? 🙂
…searching wiki
trying not to look like a fuckwit …
too late
retard confirmed
I have posted a link to a report by MarketWatch in 2017, but the spaminator is killing it.
Trump being bankrupt and banks not lending to him is a lie.
‘Although Trump has never filed for personal bankruptcy, hotels and casino businesses of his have declared bankruptcy six times between 1991 and 2009’
If I own shares in a LLC (even significantly) and it goes bankrupt, should I declare personal bankruptcy, even if I am not personally bankrupt?
Stay tuned for the answer from FelixKruell Financial Advisors (AFSL #:nofuckingidea)
save yr bullshit for facebook, Kruell
On Trump and bankruptcy:
..
..
Failing is normal in business.
And most human activity.
If you think you haven’t failed, it’s probably because you are in an endeavour without a proper measure of failure. i.e, some bullshit activity.
Trump at the time owed 310 mn to banks, only 130 mn was Deutsche Bank. Another lender was Barclays.
Renegotiating debt is not the same as walking away and leaving contractors in the lurch.
Somehow in Grigory’s mind, thus means Trump will lose civil rights cases coming up this week.
Loopy stuff.