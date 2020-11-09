How funny is this?

If I’d known Biden was open to ‘lockdowns’ as he now states, which is something historically unprecedented in any pandemic, and a terrifying practice, one that won’t ever end because elites love it, I would never have voted for him.
— Dr Naomi Wolf (@naomirwolf) November 9, 2020
Update: … and immediately below that email.
What?
The President “elect” is only just now announcing policies?
Who would have thought.
Suuuure!
Pay the fare lady.
Yep.
https://twitter.com/naomirwolf/status/1325604003435085824
I don’t believe her. She’s a member of the death cult.
She’s an argument against women having the vote.
So they elected a mindworm infested pig in a poke…
Man the next few years are going to be awesome.
Naomi ur a joke. Guess that makes me a misogynist?
Oh, so the elite just ask this now? Lol.
Early voters remorse. It will get worse.
Did she miss the Green New Deal?
Biden said he would unit America.
Unite, even
Early onset buyer’s remorse.
But don’t fret pet. He’ll be governing for everybody, so it’ll work out unicorns and up twinkles.
Dems have been running around on twitter claiming that Trump is personally responsible for a Covid genocide (actual word used)
Bad luck honey.
gaslit!
It’s now confirmed, the left vote for what they want to image the candidates are, not the corrupt criminals that they actually are.
Sorry for the repeat, RobK.
Biden will make Obama look semi-competent.
Shouldn’t Twitter have banned her comment, or at least issued a warning? It’s beyond a microagression to those terrified of Covid.
Hail to the Mis-Chief…
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0tjtnPFVf7I
Bit late now luv. And you a doctor and all.
Just wait for the rest of the Democrat shit policies to come out.
Poor old Jibbering Juggernaut Joe can’t handle himself, let alone cater for the other 350 million in the home of the brave.
FMD
Just wait ’til she sees Biden’s tax plans.