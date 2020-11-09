How funny is this?

Posted on 5:52 pm, November 9, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

Update: … and immediately below that email.

  1. Old School Conservative
    #3652661, posted on November 9, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    What?
    The President “elect” is only just now announcing policies?
    Who would have thought.

  3. Infidel Tiger King
    #3652665, posted on November 9, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    Pay the fare lady.

  4. Sinclair Davidson
    #3652666, posted on November 9, 2020 at 5:58 pm

    The President “elect” is only just now announcing policies?

    Yep.

    https://twitter.com/naomirwolf/status/1325604003435085824

  5. Scott Osmond
    #3652669, posted on November 9, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    I don’t believe her. She’s a member of the death cult.

  6. vlad
    #3652671, posted on November 9, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    She’s an argument against women having the vote.

  7. thefrollickingmole
    #3652674, posted on November 9, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    So they elected a mindworm infested pig in a poke…

    Man the next few years are going to be awesome.

  8. tombell
    #3652686, posted on November 9, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    Naomi ur a joke. Guess that makes me a misogynist?

  9. Nick
    #3652694, posted on November 9, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    Oh, so the elite just ask this now? Lol.

  10. RobK
    #3652700, posted on November 9, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    Early voters remorse. It will get worse.

  12. RobK
    #3652705, posted on November 9, 2020 at 6:31 pm

    Biden said he would unit America.

  14. Dr Faustus
    #3652710, posted on November 9, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    Early onset buyer’s remorse.

    But don’t fret pet. He’ll be governing for everybody, so it’ll work out unicorns and up twinkles.

  15. notafan
    #3652712, posted on November 9, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    Dems have been running around on twitter claiming that Trump is personally responsible for a Covid genocide (actual word used)

    Bad luck honey.

  16. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3652714, posted on November 9, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    gaslit!

    It’s now confirmed, the left vote for what they want to image the candidates are, not the corrupt criminals that they actually are.

  17. Dr Faustus
    #3652716, posted on November 9, 2020 at 6:36 pm

    Sorry for the repeat, RobK.

  18. Ubique
    #3652722, posted on November 9, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    Biden will make Obama look semi-competent.

  19. Tezza
    #3652723, posted on November 9, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    Shouldn’t Twitter have banned her comment, or at least issued a warning? It’s beyond a microagression to those terrified of Covid.

  21. Exit Stage Right
    #3652725, posted on November 9, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    Bit late now luv. And you a doctor and all.
    Just wait for the rest of the Democrat shit policies to come out.
    Poor old Jibbering Juggernaut Joe can’t handle himself, let alone cater for the other 350 million in the home of the brave.
    FMD

  22. Roger
    #3652738, posted on November 9, 2020 at 6:52 pm

    Just wait ’til she sees Biden’s tax plans.

