I’ve had to buy tongs and sterilised gloves so that I can open The Australian. In fact, any periodical or reporter associated with Murdoch is now so toxic that were it not for a lifetime of reading the paper, out they would go. But I now have The Age to give me a balanced view.
The benefits in keeping on with The Oz come is seeing what the other side has to say. And there, today, there was the ad you see above, signed off by Zali Steggles. All about the need to switch to green energy.
What I found particularly interesting, since the text is as stupid as you can imagine, were all of the endorsements you see in the ad. These are energy companies and I suppose others, signing on to endorse getting rid of carbon-based fossil fuels, which I can assure you means that they believe there is a dollar or two in it for them. For you, forget it.
Above the ad in The Oz was also this: Energy overhaul predicts jobs, fall in prices
The NSW government will incentivise the replacement of all coal-fired power plants with renewable energy by 2042 in a landmark policy that it claims will provide investors with certainty and keep electricity prices low.
They also have a great price on the Sydney Harbour Bridge if you are interested as well. Ignorant and stupid does not even come close to covering it.
The climate carpet baggers are laughing their heads off at prospect of Biden presidency.
Dammit! Rex beat me to it…CARPETBAGGERS indeed! People take note, these companies are the enemy. Do not give them any business. Two businesses straight up, Unilever and Macquarie Bank, avoid like the plague!
NSW Kean on blackouts?
As for NSW, Gladys and all her Photious mates are persona non grata. They must be voted out of office! Indeed, ScoMo and his Photious mates are also persona non grata in the fed
LOL. So Ruperdink Mudrock’s UNSW J-school grads aren’t far enough to the left of what Australians vote for you’re now getting a “balanced” view from Australia’s privately owned Marxist worker-collective-on-Yarra that makes Their ABC news narrative factory look ethical.
PS; there’s this thing called the internet that, along with the dross, also has thousands of sources of information that’s more credible than Nein/Fairfax/ABC on climate and many other subjects.
… for you you’re ..
Woops. Discard that correction — right the first time!
Another enlightening nothing by Joe Hockey. What a lightweight.
“Mary Milwaukee was the key to the swing states in the US election. Problematically, though, she wanted her President to have Joe Biden’s demeanour with Donald Trump’s policies.” By JOE HOCKEY
I commented the following in The Oz in reply to the person Joe Hockey.
Faye:
“Biden and Democrats are crooks proven by the illegal vote counting, ballot ‘adjustments’ and central computer ‘glitches’, dead voters, substituted voters, midnight truck load arrivals of ONLY Biden ballots, etc etc etc etc.
Witnesses, huge amount of evidence and mathematical proof of tampering, etc are going to the courts (and maybe the Supreme Court) from Monday 10th.
I believe President Trump would have stood back to allow public witness of how far the Democrats are willing to subvert the democratic process. Their surprise was, Donald Trump had gained insurmountable vote numbers which upset their ruse because panic set in and their ‘adjustments’ became unbelievably ridiculous.
The other realization is, the subsequent sunlight has shone on the people who too eagerly jumped in to ‘go with Joe’ even before the votes were counted.”
Ive cancelled my subscription to what was once a reasonably good paper…
At least right thinking Australians now have a handy compendium of entities and enterprises to avoid doing business with… Thanks Zali.
Still waiting for those windmills to go up on Manly promenade.
On the previous page is a full-page advertisement, allegedly from 3400+ “health and medical professionals” calling for Angus Taylor to be replaced by someone who “is committed to climate action”.
now that Trump looks like being crow-barred out of the WH, other than some central European leaders (who don’y have the gravitas), it’s all downhill from here (a bit like the “good” bit of snowy 2 ). What other credible world leaders willcall out the BS? Scomo, Josh and the boys are all in too. Expect nothing from our government other than craven and remorseless surrender.
Steve, thanks for the heads-up. I’ll try to magnify the text so that I can read it.
BTW Did you check which other newspapers carried the same ad? Newspapers carry ads for all sorts of advertisers – even PUP and baldness cures. They do it because they are paid to and profit from it, not because they believe in the content of the ad. But surely you knew that?
Of course I agree with your comments about the company endorsements – I can’t believe that their management believes that the idea of Australia becoming (or trying to become) ‘carbon neutral by 2050’ is sensible, let alone achievable. So why are they endorsing this nonsense? I guess that I’ll have to re-read Alice in Wonderland again to get my head around it. (and the US elections…)
The Australian has moved sharp to the left and have read it just about from when it started .I have now stopped it ,NOW WATCH SKY
now that Trump looks like being crow-barred out of the WH
Perhaps you should wait until SCOTUS has its say. The Fat Lady hasn’t sung yet. Last I recall Journalists don’t swear in presidents. This has a long way to play out.
We haven’t been subscribing to The Australian for very long and have liked some of the very good writers and Johannes Leak’s wonderful cartoons. However, some of the headlines this week have been disgusting and we are coming close to cancelling. Looking at you Troy Bramston, Cameron Stewart, etc.
We would miss Janet Albrechtson, Judith Sloan, Catherine Mcgregor, etc.
Becoming sick of the UK Telegraph too.
I should have added that I was so disgusted by the headling to Paul Kelly’s piece that I couldn’t bring myself to read it.
We need a new political party that isn’t a ‘broad church’ but is a Conservative party that stands up for our beliefs and values. Let’s start making a list of people who are on the right of centre and govern for the survival of our western civilization. eg Peta Credlin, Tony Abbott, Alan Jones, Pauline Hanson, Mark Latham, and lots more…
you still read The Australian?
thank you for your service
As with Cvoid-84, our government is impervious to alternative solutions (to a problem they don’t know for sure exists, but the rest of us know for sure DOES NOT EXIST).
We could easily reach our target of net zero by simply planting more forests, and/or investing in nuclear. The solution is readily and cheaply available.
But anything sensible and cheap is anathema to Mr. Morrison. How much better to subsidize wind turbines & solar panels, to the tune of billions of dollars a year, and moving water uphill -lord alone knows what the cost of Hydro II will turn out to be.
So, so sick of this government.
N.A.S.A.’s Goddard Research Centre advises that the average global surface temperature over the last 140 years from 1880 to 2020, has increased by all of: 0.8 of 1 degree Celsius.
Not even a single whole degree in 140 years. That is the quantified sum total of “global warming”, right there.
This is the SHOCK! HORROR! Apocalyptic Catastropharianism that is supposedly baking, searing, char-grilling, frying and roasting us all to death, and has been ever since the very day that the same lying Leftard fraudsters and gillarders swapped from telling us that we were all freezing to death because the next ice-age was upon us.
I don’t know about you, but if I want to cook a Roast, I generally set the oven thermostat at something a little more optimistic than a mere 0.8 of 1 degree, and then leave the roast to look after itself in the oven for the next 140 years – but then, I am not a rabid Mung-Bean fancier, so what would I know about the appropriate temperature and cooking-time for a roast?
I well remember my late builder mate saying to me some time ago ,”we have seen the best of this country mate , they are ruining it slowly ” . Well geoff old mate you were right ! But now not only this country but the rest of the Western world . When is the Peoples Revolution coming ? To rid us of these foul evil bastards ?
Do we have a list ? the US democrims do foul communist swine .
Mark Butler in was quoted by Katherine Murphy The Guardian today saying Biden’s “victory” [inverted coomas mine] shows the ALP can win an election with a strong climate change policy provided they present a united front.
Setting aside the idiocy of imagining that anything the Australian government mandated would effect the planet’s climate, climate change appeared very far down on the concerns of most American voters.
Be that as it may, consider yourself warned Joel Fitzgibbon.
The Atmosphere around earth warms and cools. Always has, always will.
Ms. Steggles,
Prove to me that increased CO2 concentration causes warming, and is not an effect of it.
Prove to me what part of global warming is caused by humans.
Prove to me how you expect human interference will lower the earth and water temperature, and when this will happen.
Is coal stored energy from the sun. Prove it is not.
Show me the figures that prove that wind turbines and solar panels create lower atmospheric temperatures.
What is the nett figure of advantage when you take into account the production, transport, erection, subsidiary infrastructure and distribution of electricity of wind turbines and solar panels, without subsidies, and remembering that electricity is a cost against production in a manufacturing society.
Do any of the organisations on your list have a vested interest in obtaining money from the effect of global warming.
These are simple questions, and when you provide logical and scientific proof that your claims are factual and not just a hypothetical performance of your inner mind, I will consider further investigation.
“Prove to me that increased CO2 concentration causes warming, and is not an effect of it.”
An excellent list of questions.
One could add “Prove to me that human activities have any effect whatsoever on the gaseous composition of the atmopshere.
Kaye. We had one. Cori Bernardis Conservative Party. He had to close it due to lack of support. The problem is for the majors, you want to have a chance of gaining power. The Labor and Liberal parties have at least a half dozen underlying ideologies each. The broad church is to gather up as many people as possible who are broadly on your side. You can see that with Labor, Joel Fitz gibbon on the right on the same side as people one step removed from communism. With the Libs we get a bunch of leftist greens who call themselves moderates. on the opposing side we have true conservatives. The problem for both is that the pull of the left further to the left causes discord and rancour amongst the rest. At the moment I would presume a lot of Libs are shaking their heads at the NSW Governments energy policy. The dillema is that they know it is crap, but the only way to retain power is with the loonies. remember the base is anti this green crap.
Isn’t it wonderful how all the ‘jobs’/’low prices’ will all arrive in 203/4/50. We are still in 2020.
Ironical that many would suggest that ‘ignorant and stupid doesn’t even come close to covering it’ would be an appropriate appraisal of your attitude towards and understanding of anthropogenic climate change.
Scepticism is the backbone of Science…when it’s based on facts not ‘opinions’.
There is plenty of legitimate scepticism regarding the weasel word titled *climate change*.