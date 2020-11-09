I’ve had to buy tongs and sterilised gloves so that I can open The Australian. In fact, any periodical or reporter associated with Murdoch is now so toxic that were it not for a lifetime of reading the paper, out they would go. But I now have The Age to give me a balanced view.

The benefits in keeping on with The Oz come is seeing what the other side has to say. And there, today, there was the ad you see above, signed off by Zali Steggles. All about the need to switch to green energy.

What I found particularly interesting, since the text is as stupid as you can imagine, were all of the endorsements you see in the ad. These are energy companies and I suppose others, signing on to endorse getting rid of carbon-based fossil fuels, which I can assure you means that they believe there is a dollar or two in it for them. For you, forget it.

Above the ad in The Oz was also this: Energy overhaul predicts jobs, fall in prices

The NSW government will incentivise the replacement of all coal-fired power plants with renewable energy by 2042 in a landmark policy that it claims will provide investors with certainty and keep electricity prices low.

They also have a great price on the Sydney Harbour Bridge if you are interested as well. Ignorant and stupid does not even come close to covering it.