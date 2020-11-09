Jupes: The disgraceful Brereton Report

The release of prisoners they had risked their lives to capture is but one example,” he said. “They were understandably frustrated that while they had to fight within the confines of international law and their own rules of engagement, the enemy was not so constrained. Joel Fitzgibbon former Minister of Defence

What an interesting coincidence that the long-awaited Brereton report, over four years in the making, has been released so soon after the transfer to Qatar of Hekmatullah, the Afghan Army murderer of three Australian soldiers. The Australian government has begged the US and Afghanistan to stop the release of this convicted murderer. This contrasts starkly with their attitude to the regular release of captured enemy that Australian soldiers had risked their lives to capture during the course of the Afghan war. In a gross dereliction of the Australian government’s duty to our soldiers, Taliban prisoners captured by Australian forces were handed over to (at various stages) the US, Dutch and Afghans, then routinely released within a couple of days of capture. The government’s care factor? Zero.

Having made no objections to captured Taliban returning to the battlefield, government and ADF leaders could still have fulfilled their duty of care to the soldiers in other ways. But no. Instead, they engaged in perverse moral grandstanding. While the Taliban broke the so-called rules of war as a matter of course, the ADF leadership ensured that our troops fought under ever more restrictive rules of engagement. Simultaneously, they expanded the ADF investigatory and prosecutor apparatus and set it against the diggers! Australian soldiers were relentlessly investigated for either normal combat actions or the most trivial of ‘offences’:

Commandos throwing grenades at an enemy shooting at them? Charge them with murder!

A POW captured without pants (but still with the traditional man-dress to cover his modesty)? Send a team from Australia to investigate!

Unfortunately, even that was not enough for the ethical pygmies leading the ADF. War is a dirty business and the Afghan war was no different. Rumours of misconduct had been reported by the press, so rather than defend the diggers against slander, army leaders who had never been in combat themselves, commissioned the Brereton enquiry in 2016. It’s bad enough to investigate troops for doing their job, but for the enquiry to subsequently go to Afghanistan and ask the enemy to report any “rumours” they may have heard about Australian troops, is just extraordinary and against all legal and moral principles. The Taliban must be still pinching themselves at this preposterous behaviour.

And for what? Will the Taliban follow Australia’s example, see the error of their ways and adhere to our ethics and rules of war? The idea is laughable. Will it make Australia a safer place if Australian soldiers are sent to prison? Of course not. These men were protecting Australian lives in Afghanistan. They pose no danger to Australians. Will it improve the fighting capability of our troops? Definitely not. Enforced cultural change as a result of this will destroy the fighting capability of what’s left of the army’s combat troops. Over the last few years, Special Operations Command have commissioned a feminist, a former head of ASIO and now a priest to report on Special Forces’ culture. ‘Reforms’ that stem from these reports will no doubt finish the job of emasculating the ADF.

Rather than reclaiming the moral high ground, this enquiry is the most immoral act in the history of the ADF. These so-called leaders are more concerned with fighting “ethically” than they are defeating the enemy. Along with their obsession of recruiting women, gays and minorities to the ADF, it is quite clear that they are utterly incapable of defending Australia against our enemies.

Hekmatullah should have been executed soon after being sentenced to death. However in all likelihood, he will be released in the near future. If the Australian government had any sense of justice, they would have offered up a firing squad to ensure the sentence was carried out immediately after his conviction. I am sure there would have been no shortage of volunteers. But of course, they did not do that. To paraphrase the current Chief of the Army; “That is not who we are”. On the other hand, perhaps it is fortunate that Australian special forces were not the ones to capture Hekmatullah, as they probably would have killed the murderous bastard. But then Brereton would have extended his enquiry for another month or so and had a few more men to prosecute.

If only ADF leaders performed the role we pay them for with the same vigour as they did this enquiry, then we would have an army fit for purpose, rather than the emasculated outfit that will be their legacy. Disgraceful.