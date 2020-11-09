Mega-Accountability

According to the Cambridge online dictionary, the definition of accountability is:
the fact of being responsible for what you do and able to give a satisfactory reason for it, or the degree to which this happens
Ok then. In this context, consider the considered words of George Megalogenis in the Nine newspapers this past weekend:
I don’t want to jinx my home state’s belated run of good news, or forget the policy blunders of the Andrews and Morrison governments in hotel quarantine and aged care respectively.
Hmm. Interesting. TAFKAS does not recall the role played by the Prime Minister and the Commonwealth Government in the management of hotel quarantine and the subsequence corona-spread into aged care facilities that lead to over 800 deaths and that was used as the argument to bludgeon the economy of George’s home state to within an inch of its life.
Can Cats please correct TAFKAS where he missed it.
Not satisfied, George adds:
But the bullet Victorians have taken for the rest of the country – a suffocating lockdown that ran for the equivalent of a regular footy season, and the spring racing carnival – has Australia firmly back in global favour.
Really. More like the bullet Victorians took was for the failure of the Victorian government which was neatly underwritten by the tax payers of the rest of the country and will likely be so for quite a while longer.
TAFKAS has nothing more to add.
George. You are a moron.
Funny how many of those leftists who do happen to hold Andrews at least partly responsible for the Covid outbreak and 800 deaths in Victoria, can’t help themselves and have to blame Morrison as well.
Admittedly, I think Morrison is a very ordinary and spineless LNP PM at best, but he can’t be held accountable for what happened in Victoria – that is all on Dictator Dan.
TAFKAS –
The narrative is that, because the Australian Government -own- the majority of the aged-care facilities in Victorian cities where most of the cases and deaths were, then that means that they are responsible for those cases and deaths.
The fact that the state government sets the rules around how those businesses must be run with respect to health processes, etc and it was the Vic State health rules that were delinquent, not the Federal Government’s management of the business.
Victoria and the maxist media are quite literally [with a figurative analogy] the child who, when given an object [car] by their parents, refuses to let the parents set up rules for servicing and maintenance, crashes it [into a tree], and then claims it was the parents’ fault because they own the object [car].
The Commonwealth owns many aged care facilities in Victoria and so is the “employer” under OHS legislation. The Victorian government is responsible for policing OHS standards in all places of employment in the State, including all aged care facilities. Both have failed miserably to protect the residents in these places.
The Victorian government is also the employer of all staff of public hospitals, where the second largest number of cases occurred, so they should be prosecuted for negligence under their own OHS laws.
Absolute unmitigated rubbish, MACK. The failures in policies are entirely the results of the failure of the state requirements. Federally-owned facilities in other states had no such issues.
You’re trying to claim that the Federal Government needed to make changes to the approved Standards of Care in a matter of days, against the advice of the State government, in the middle of a pandemic.
That’s ridiculous.
Most of the aged care deaths outside ruby princess ( a NSW govt stuff up) were in one aged care facility. It did not spread to other aged care facilities like it did in Vic.
The Vic govt is the stuffer upperer here.
Why yes, Spart, I can. ScoMo offered Victoria help from the ADF to secure the quarantine hotels. He offered this three times. You’re welcome.
Maybe Mr Megalogenis should explain why Mr Andrews rejected the offers…it would make interesting copy.
I’m hoping they receive that bullet when the GST redistribution comes around.
Aged care outside the People’s Republic of Victoriastan barely rates a mention, unless you still have a job as a j’ismist and are waving Pom poms for the Chairman.
Morrison’s failure was to treat Andrews with a respect that he has subsequently shown himself to be unworthy of.
But the bullet Victorians have taken for the rest of the country…
That was a self-inflicted wound courtesy the government a majority of Victorians elected twice, the second time with an increased majority.
And the tax payers of Australia have footed the bill.
You’re welcome.
‘the bullet Victorians took was for the failure of the Victorian government which was neatly underwritten by the tax payers of the rest of the country’
Is this like the Communists “billing” the families of enemies of the state for the bullets required to silence their wrongthink?
Americans are lucky that biden ,pelosi,schiff ,poops nadler and the other gerontocracy that run .their country werent in Victorian nursing homes would have beem a massacre .
Victoria tried this:
But Dan pulled the trigger. Brilliant!