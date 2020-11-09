Mega-Accountability

According to the Cambridge online dictionary, the definition of accountability is:

the fact of being responsible for what you do and able to give a satisfactory reason for it, or the degree to which this happens

Ok then. In this context, consider the considered words of George Megalogenis in the Nine newspapers this past weekend:

I don’t want to jinx my home state’s belated run of good news, or forget the policy blunders of the Andrews and Morrison governments in hotel quarantine and aged care respectively.

Hmm. Interesting. TAFKAS does not recall the role played by the Prime Minister and the Commonwealth Government in the management of hotel quarantine and the subsequence corona-spread into aged care facilities that lead to over 800 deaths and that was used as the argument to bludgeon the economy of George’s home state to within an inch of its life.

Can Cats please correct TAFKAS where he missed it.

Not satisfied, George adds:

But the bullet Victorians have taken for the rest of the country – a suffocating lockdown that ran for the equivalent of a regular footy season, and the spring racing carnival – has Australia firmly back in global favour.

Really. More like the bullet Victorians took was for the failure of the Victorian government which was neatly underwritten by the tax payers of the rest of the country and will likely be so for quite a while longer.

TAFKAS has nothing more to add.

George. You are a moron.