Paul Rogers on the Victorian Hotel Quarantine Debacle

This post is from Paul Rogers who posted a three part analysis of the Victorian hotel quarantine debacle on his LinkedIn page (I, II, III). Reproduced here (with very light editing) with permission. Thank you Paul.

Paul Rogers is a professionally-qualified procurement practitioner with 40 year’s procurement experience gained all over the World, from Manchester to Miami and from Manila to Melbourne. Paul is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply and lives in Melbourne.

This is an article about the award of a $30m+ contract to a non-approved supplier by a Department in the Victorian State Government. The perspective adopted is not a political one, but rather an exploration of the procurement processes that led to what must rank as one of the worst examples of procurement malpractice in Australia’s history.

Part one

Part One will explore the sourcing and negotiation phases. Part Two will explore the contract terms and Part Three will explore the systemic issues raised for the Victorian State Government and for the status of procurement in Australia. All of the information referenced is in the public domain and my motivation is to highlight what happens when an organisation relies on external providers but lacks the capability to act as an intelligent customer. An intelligent customer is an entity that is capable of engaging with supply markets in a mature way and achieving value from the interaction.

What was the contract for?

The contract was for security services to prevent any COVID-19 infected passengers put into enforced quarantine in hotels from infecting others in the community.

The contract details. Note the value, the term and the spelling of ‘Manager’

Why is this particular contract significant?

Unified Security was not on the Victorian State Government’s own State Purchasing Contract for Security Services. In spite of this, the relevant State Government Department, the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions (DJPR) gave the firm a contract for $30m after at most 36 hours of discussions. Subsequently, Unified’s role was expanded to oversee security at 13 hotels. The company has come under scrutiny in the official inquiry into hotel quarantine because of allegations Unified sub-contracted work to guards not trained in infection control, who then contracted the virus while working at Rydges Hotel on Swanston.

Transmission between quarantined returned travellers and security staff working at Rydges on Swanston and the Stamford Plaza led to Victoria’s second wave of COVID-19, with its outbreaks causing 99 per cent of cases of coronavirus in Victoria. The second wave resulted in more than 750 deaths and nearly 20,000 infections.

What happened?

Let’s start by analysing the events, as far as we know them.

About noon on Friday 27th March 2020, Chris Eccles (then Secretary of the Premier & Cabinet Department in Victoria) steps out of a meeting of National Cabinet and briefs Simon Phemister (the Secretary of Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions) that his Department will have to arrange hotel accommodation, transport and security to quarantine returning overseas travellers. The services had to be ready by midnight on Saturday night, about 36 hours later.

At about 12:30 pm on the same day, Phemister convenes a meeting of selected officers in DJPR to set up these arrangements. Responsibility for setting up contracts for security services was allocated to Katrina Currie, Executive Director, Employment, Inclusion at DJPR.

It appears that none of the officers involved in the procurement process had any experience of, or capability in, procurement. Katrina later admitted to the Board of Inquiry:

Prior to my involvement in the hotel quarantine program, I did not have experience contracting for the provision of security services.

Katrina Currie, Executive Director, Employment, Inclusion at DJPR.

How did DJPR select potential suppliers?

The process through which the officers in DJPR selected potential suppliers is opaque.

What appears to have happened is that a small group of well-intentioned officers used personal experience and opinions to select potential suppliers.

This was in spite of the fact that there is a State Purchasing Contract for Security Services. It took me 30 seconds to find it online.

That the officers involved didn’t even know there was a contract until later suggests that their exposure to procurement processes was minimal. The eagle-eyed amongst you might spot that the Security Services contract is mandatory:

The chat messages propose to include Wilson Security (an approved contractor) and MonJon (not an approved contractor) but to exclude SECURECorp (an approved contractor) for reasons that are not stated. What is also not clear is how the name of Unified Security entered the frame.

The company is not on the State Purchasing Contract but suddenly appears as a suggested contractor during a late-night chat on Friday 27th March between some junior officers in DJPR.

Trevor Esch gets involved

These officers did seek advice from their own procurement specialist, Trevor Esch, (a few days after the contract started!) This was an email from Trevor on Tuesday, 31st of March 2020.

In this first comment, Trevor correctly acknowledges that urgency meant that normal processes needed to be accelerated. But he also introduces the concept of risk.

Quite what risk management processes his colleagues engaged in, we do not know.

Trevor is dismissive of the sourcing process (“some emails and phone calls”) and he is quite right.

He goes on to raise the issue of risk to the travellers, risk to the community and reputational risk to Government.

He was too late.

Katrina waves away Trevor’s legitimate concerns

Katrina Currie explained the urgency, and then added an explanation sent at 4:32 pm on March 31st:

Unified is an Aboriginal owned and controlled organisation and has worked with DJPR on related social procurement initiatives … while they are not a panel provider for security services, utilising their services is absolutely in keeping with the concept …

At 6:52 pm the same email was sent again (this time in bold type) to Trevor, noting hiring Unified: “is absolutely in keeping with the State Government’s social procurement objective of utilising Aboriginal businesses.’’

Katrina Currie said a legal exemption should be sought to use a non-approved supplier:

Unified are delivering and have been delivering services since Sunday. A rationale for the exemption is both immediate need and their responsiveness but also their status as an Aboriginal owned and controlled business under the Government’s social procurement objectives …

11:33 PM email from Katrina

Back to Friday night, 27th March 2020 at 11:33 pm. Katrina Currie sends an email to the CEO of the Sydney-based security firm, Unified Security.

So on Friday 27th March 2020, sometime between 12:30 pm and 11:33 pm a decision was reached to use Unified Security as a contractor.

How did DJPR decide to engage Unified Security?

Katrina Currie’s statement to the Board of Inquiry

So where are we up to?

It is Saturday morning, 28th March 2020. Katrina Currie has sent a late-night email to Unified Security who are not on any panel, who are about to be pinged for poor performance but have been included on a non-existent shortlist by well-meaning staff at DJPR.

David Millward: “I can assure you that we have capability atm for any requirements”.

Katrina Currie: “Good to know”.

At least there was a thorough evaluation of Unified’s capacity and capability!

Services commenced in the early hours of Sunday, 29 March 2020. In a press conference on Sunday 29th March, the Minister for Jobs, Precincts and Regions Martin Pakula announced that the government had secured 5,000 hotel rooms supervised by security guards.

There was no specification for what services Unified were to provide.

Here’s Paul Xerri again a full five days after the contract started giving a loose scope of work:

Would it be pedantic to point out that Paul has misspelt COVID? Somewhat more damning is the weakness of the specification. Is it a specification?

Maintaining presence on-floors, lobby and front door.

What does that even mean ?

Re-read the specification and see if you can find the bit where it states “Don’t let the travellers out”. Amazingly, it does say that only authorised persons should be allowed in, but nothing about the primary purpose of hotel security being to stop the travellers communicating coronavirus to people of Melbourne.

So what happened next?

The specification drawn up by ‘the ground crew’ in the email dated 3rd April was translated into a contract between Unified and DJPR, which was eventually signed on 9th April 2020.

The contract will be dealt with in Part Two. There are many issues with it.

But while we can look at the correspondence and the contract, I wonder where is the quote?

Perhaps I’m being an old-fashioned dinosaur wondering where the exchange of offers to thrash out the terms of the deal is?

Or could it be that Katrina Currie simply asked: “What price shall I put in the contract, David?”

David: “$30m, Katrina! No wait, make it $30,200,000 so it looks like we worked it out on a calculator”.

Part Two

Part Two will explore the contract for acquiring security services from one provider, Unified Security. Security services were needed to prevent any COVID-19 infected passengers from infecting others in the community.

Work started without a contract

We know that the contract was finalised on the 9th April, although work commenced on 29th March 2020.

Clause Two ‘Services’

There is no evidence of a tender being submitted by Unified Security, and the contract appears to have been adapted from a standard DJPR template. Clause two is a standard clause about the quality of service to be delivered. I will analyse the scope of work separately, but this clause states that work should be:

Adequate and suitable for the purposes for which they are required.

Could, should, might, will, may, shall or must?

Anyone who has drafted contract clauses knows that the word ‘must’ is preferred over such aspirational alternatives as ‘might’, ‘could’ or ‘should’. So what are we to make of “…which at a minimum include consideration of the issues listed above…” (clause 7.2, below)

The author of the contract clause is on a roll by this stage, and repeats the phrase in the wording of Clause 7.3:

Preferred Quality Systems Standards that should be taken into consideration under clause 7.2 are …

Evidence of a security guard

“Everything I know about COVID-19 is from Channel 9 or the ABC,” Luke Ashford, who worked as an officer of the Department of Health and Human Services at Melbourne’s Stamford Plaza, said in a statement.

Mr Ashford told the inquiry he had completed a one-hour lesson on how to use the COVID-19 app and a course on diversity and inclusion.

No other training or ­induction was given prior to commencing this first shift or subsequently,” he said. “There was no training in infection control and I had no prior training from my previous roles.

So a contract term about training was included in the contract (easy) but no-one at DJPR or Unified checked whether the guards were actually trained in managing cross infection (a bit harder)?

Indemnifying the State

Clause 18 purports to ensure that a tiny company with less than 90 staff and sales turnover of less than $10m should indemnify the Victorian State Government against all loss.

This reveals that DJPR knew that there were significant risks in the provision of services, but their risk mitigation strategy was to transfer the risk, rather than to minimise the likelihood. Or maybe I am being generous imagining that they even considered risk.

The initial quote from the Unified Security CEO was $51 per hour, though they reduced that to $49.95 in the light of a $30m contract. A 2% discount!

Subcontracting

Katrina Currie claimed that no subcontracting was allowed, but in fact sub-contracting was rampant.

$18 per hour?

When the contract rate was $49.95? When you are buying the equivalent of 590,000 hours that is a lot of money. My estimate is that (assuming 90% of the hours were sub-contracted @$18/hour) the ‘worst-case scenario’ amount that might have been claimed by Unified Security and others involved in sub-contracting is more than $17.5m.

Ensuring value for money for the State

Not content with paying an hourly rate that was 10-13% higher than the other panel members, the contract also includes an additional meals allowance.

Presumably, the logic of this is that … wait…no, I can’t think of anything that makes sense.

So what were the agreed payment terms?

The payment terms have been redacted from the published contract. The contract notice states that the contract value was $30,200,000 (fixed). If Unified were paid a fixed sum for the provision of 592,000 hours of security service, we would hope that there was a means to validate that they actually provided 592,000 of security service.

My guess is that there wasn’t.

And the winner is … David Millward!

We should recognise David Millward, the CEO of Unified Security, as being the best negotiator in Australia.

Imagine getting a good flat rate, (knowing that you could subcontract at less than half the agreed rate), then getting a premium for Sundays. And Public Holidays. And a separate rate for managers!

And then asking for an additional meal allowance!

Call that a specification?

I have previously referenced the scope of work or specification. At least the word ‘must’ makes an appearance, instead of ‘should be taken into consideration.’ However, the specification is appalling. The services were high risk and the lack of specificity of what the security guards were actually there to do (prevent returned travellers from leaving their rooms?) is unforgivable.

Part Three

In Part Three I will explore the systemic issues raised for the Victorian State Government and for the status of procurement in Australia.

What has this ‘one-off’ contract got to do with procurement?

Everything.

Because while the nature of the project means that the details are in the public domain, the root causes of the failure are representative of what is happening in this jurisdiction. Here are ten dimensions of procurement capability that are sadly lacking across the sector in Victoria:

The ‘do or contract’ decision was poorly handled in deciding to use private security Procurement planning – even at the most basic level – was absent Risk management was completely absent The governance mechanisms that should have applied were bypassed The sourcing process was risible The procurement strategy was weak The specification or scope of work was egregious The negotiation process was a model of poor practice The contract document was inadequate Contract management was inadequate

Let’s take Mary Poppins’ advice and start at the very beginning

1 Do or Contract Decision

When I was involved in the rebuild of Christchurch after the 2011/2012 earthquakes, the client needed thousands of workers quickly. They decided to outsource the acquisition of trade services but to insource the accreditation of those workers.

This gave them the ability to validate credentials, licences and bona fides of workers, as well as the means to rescind accreditation for miscreants.

In Victoria, they did not do this. Accordingly, when sub-contractors themselves sub-contracted the work, the State lost control over the capability of the staff involved.

Imagine if there had been an accreditation office within DJPR. Imagine if proposed workers were checked for visas, given appropriate training (in diversity & inclusion and infection control) and issued with PPE.

Imagine the control that this would have given the State!

Learning Point #1

The ‘do or contract’ decision was flawed. The Victorian State Government knew the market was immature, so cannot claim that it was a shock when Unified Security (with 89 permanent staff) sub-contracted most of the 1759 posts that they were asked to fill. The Victorian State Government is not an intelligent customer and should not outsource complex services without a demonstrable step-change in capability.

2 Procurement planning was absent

Most parents reading this article will have put more thought into planning their child’s 1st birthday party than went into this $30m high-risk project. Why did the Secretary of DJPR engage a team of well-meaning staff without the merest semblance of any commercial acumen to let a contract for a complex high-risk project for tens of millions of dollars at short notice?

In terms of stakeholder management, why didn’t the team from DJPR engage their own Departmental procurement specialist? Oh wait, is DJPR the only Department without a dedicated procurement manager? Is that correct? Why then didn’t the staff ask the State’s Category Manager for Security Services for advice? Why didn’t they undertake a risk management plan?

Learning Point #2

The Victorian State Government lacks commercial acumen. The Secretary of DJPR lacks understanding of the procurement function and the procurement process. He assumes that well-meaning amateurs can manage complex procurement projects and that the State’s own contracts are little more than telephone directories. There needs to be a structured awareness-raising program to increase understanding of the procurement function and the procurement process for all senior Departmental heads in the Victoria State Government.

3 Risk management was absent

I have worked with practitioners at multiple levels of government in many jurisdictions and it is clear than risk management is a core capability of the public sector. But not in this Department of the Victorian State Government. The absence of any reference to risk in the planning and the risible attempts to transfer risk through the mechanism of a boiler-plated contract exposes the absence of risk management capability in DJPR. How did the controls not work? Is this another example of the fabled swiss cheese model of how disasters happen?

Learning Point #3

The Victorian State Government lacks systemic controls on risk. What is the point in micromanaging officers spending $100 on stationery and then allow amateurs to bypass all controls when acquiring a high-risk complex service at short notice?

The Auditor-General needs to investigate the role of the Secretary of DJPR in signing a contract for $30m which was prepared by staff who ignored virtually every protocol and control that would have prevented this debacle. When the VGPB warned departments not to make commercially naïve decisions, wasn’t that tacit admission that departments in this jurisdiction are commercially naïve?

4 The governance mechanisms that should have applied were bypassed

From personal experience, I know that probity advisers are very popular with officers in this jurisdiction. Probity advisers can insulate officers from personal risk, and they can highlight potential breaches of governance.

So why didn’t the officers involved in this debacle, from the Secretary down, consider what governance was appropriate? The procurement specialist tried to introduce caution, but as is so often the case, urgency and escalation were used as excuses to find a way around the procurement ‘blocker’. Was a lawyer involved? Which other specialists were consulted?

Learning Point #4

The governance arrangements for (procurement) projects in the Victorian State Government are ineffectual. The State Purchasing Contract was ‘mandatory*’

* except when a senior manager claims urgency and picks their preferred supplier over a mandatory contract with five suppliers.

What is the point in even having contracts? Most public entities have a scheme of delegated financial authorities…so which officer (or politician) had the delegated authority to approve this contract? The Secretary? Did Simon Phemister understand the residual risk he was accepting on behalf of the State?

The Auditor-General needs to investigate the role of the Secretary of DJPR in signing a contract for $30m which was prepared by staff who ignored virtually every protocol and control that would have prevented this debacle. One option is to separate the authority to spend money (expenditure approval) from the authority to select the supplier (commitment approval).

If, as has been claimed, the VGPB warned Departments of making ill-advised COVID ‘deals’, is this because they knew that commercial acumen is not an attribute of the State? And if DJPR was the only Department without a dedicated procurement department, why was this?

Is the VGPB a ‘toothless tiger’?

5 The sourcing process was risible

The junior officers ignored an existing contract available to them online 24/7, 365 days a year and instead shared anecdotal stories about who they liked. Their reference to the security industry being full of ‘cowboys’ was projection; the DJPR officers were the real cowboys.

The most charitable take on why Unified Security was used is that the officers’ commitment to identity politics meant that they were prepared to pay an extra $3m of taxpayers’ money (11% of $27m) to use a security company that employed disadvantaged staff. Whether the other security companies on the State’s Purchasing Contract also employ disadvantaged staff we do not know.

I suspect that they do, and the security guards are exactly the same people whichever company is engaged but wear different colour polo shirts depending upon who employs them. But hey, I am not an expert, and the staff from Global Victoria are.

At least according to them.

Learning Point #5

Every officer should be aware of how to access State Purchasing Contracts. One option is to separate the authority to spend money (expenditure approval) from the authority to select the supplier (commitment approval). This authority could be invested in another officer for higher-value projects to ensure that the selection of suppliers is undertaken with appropriate rigour and observes organisational standards.

Like using existing contracts?

Another option is to scrap the VGPB as a failed mechanism, and instead create a Chief Procurement Office. The CPO would be involved in approving contracts with a value above $25m. They might also sponsor a capability uplift program, like those that occurred in Queensland and South Australia. (Declaration of conflict of interest; I participated in designing both capability uplift programs)

6 The procurement strategy was weak

I know what you are thinking.

Was there a procurement strategy?

One of the refrains that can be heard when discussing this issue is that “It was a crisis! They had to act quickly!”

Here’s what a reasonable person would have done.

Separate out the immediate requirement (security guards on-site in 24 hours) from the ongoing (“business as usual”) requirement Create two contracts; a short-term contract for two weeks. Price immaterial. Mobilisation time is everything. And when that ‘stop-gap’ contract is in place, plan to let a second, much larger contract for the remaining 10 weeks. Focus on delivering value; risk mitigation, quality of security services provided, infection control protocols, % of shifts resourced, hourly rate. Oh, and if you can find disadvantaged workers who have the appropriate capability and qualifications, great! As a secondarysource of value.

Let’s address the fixed price. $30,200,000.

How can anyone in their right mind commit to pay a fixed sum when they do not know how many hours of service will actually be provided?

Now call me a price-focused dinosaur if you like. But given the challenge of finding 1759 security guards at short notice isn’t this incentivising Unified Security to provide security services with the minimum numbers of security guards possible? Why not pay a weekly sum based upon the number of shifts actually resourced?

Or would that have involved the staff in Global Victoria actually monitoring the contract instead of creating self-congratulatory videos?

And don’t get me started on ‘value for money’. The prioritisation of secondary sources of value – the engagement of disadvantaged groups as security guards – over the primary source of value – protecting the community – is a completely egregious failure.

Learning Point #6

The VGPB (or its successor body) should be tasked with defining ‘value for money’ in terms that prevent a repetition of this debacle. All officers tasked with developing procurement strategies should be supported by guidance that defines the relative weighting of social procurement objectives (5-25%) and primary sources of value.

That guidance should also address the use of fixed price contracts. This is a perfectly valid remuneration basis, especially when linked to a defined scope, known volumes, low complexity activities and work that can be split into bundles or linked to milestones. It is a completely inappropriate approach when linked to an uncertain scope.

As it was in this case.

One option is to accredit staff who have received training on contract strategy for a 36-month period and limit the development of procurement strategy to accredited staff. Another option is to train staff involved in procurement processes in how to manage procurement processes.

7 The specification or scope of work was egregious

I have rarely seen such an appalling wish list substituted for a specification. It was generated by the ‘ground crew’ working on site, and what’s been added to it by head office?

“Ensuring there is an adequate number…”

There is an abundance of guidance on specification writing online. I do not accept urgency as an excuse.

“Stop coronavirus from escaping into the community.”

Seven words. A functional specification. Fit for purpose.

Learning Point #7

The VGPB (or its successor body) should develop and sponsor guidance on specification writing. Only accredited officers (who have attended training on specification writing) should be allowed to draft scopes of work for complex services

8 The negotiation process was a model of poor practice

Does the public sector actually negotiate? I can answer that question.

Yes, it does.

Did the officers in DJPR negotiate with Unified Security?

When buying more than 600,000 hours of security?

Of course they did!

They got the rate down from $51 to $49.95!

A saving of $600k right there!

Of course, it isn’t a saving. And the negotiation shouldn’t have focused on price, but on risk. It appears that the ingenue in DJPR who was asked to negotiate with the CEO of Unified Security was out of her depth, and her counterpart David Millward is clearly an expert negotiator.

Learning Point #8

The VGPB (or its successor body) should limit negotiation to accredited officers (who have attended training on negotiation skills). (Conflict of interest declaration; I provide negotiation skills training)

The Secretary of DJPR should be counselled on delegating such a complex task to an officer so ill-equipped to perform the task they were asked to do.

9 The contract document was inadequate

Normally contracts are subject to careful review and approval as they are the key document that defines legally enforceable promises.

Not in this case…

The contract document is appalling, from the wording to the myopic intent to transfer risk to a medium-sized company to the remuneration basis.

I can’t believe that a qualified lawyer approved this.

Learning Point #9

The VGPB (or its successor body) should limit contract drafting for high risk or complex projects to qualified lawyers or accredited officers (who have attended training on contract drafting and who have received guidance in configuring options in pre-approved contract templates).

The Secretary of DJPR should be counselled on delegating such a complex task to an officer so ill-equipped to perform the task they were asked to do.

10 Contract management was inadequate

You didn’t need me to say that, did you?

The photographs of security guards sleeping, engrossed on their phones, the stories of inappropriate behaviour.

Not to mention the fact that the guard’s poor hygiene practices and lack of infection-control routines caused the largest industrial accident in Australian history.

There are no standards in the contract and no KPIs. The whole project is an abject lesson in ‘muddling through’. That a $6m enquiry has yet to establish even which Department was in charge of quarantine arrangements reveals that this whole project was an omnishambles.

Learning Point #10

The VGPB (or its successor body) should limit contract management for high risk or complex projects to accredited officers (who have attended training on contract management). (Conflict of interest declaration; I deliver training in contract management)

The Secretary of DJPR should be counselled on delegating such a complex task to officers so ill-equipped to perform the task they were asked to do.