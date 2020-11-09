The many varieties of election fraud

This is the comment provided by the poster who put up this chart.

A fair number of people might not actually know what this is. This is the business intelligence Google provides advertisers. Google generates all their money selling clicks against particular search terms, for which if you advertise you need to know how many times they’re requested, their popularity. This used to hold true for the US as a national market, but as technology has become more granular and geolocation possible (on phones, for example), Google can now pinpoint activity quite specifically. For some really odd reason, in the middle of last month search popularity for “election fraud punishment” trended in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania. This is not a casual occurrence, it’s simply data entry – multiple people in those locations searched for the terms specifically. It’s not in response to any national news story, which would have a broader footprint. The individuals searching were located in these states. Oct 17th or 18th, Oct 23rd, etc. What is the punishment for electoral fraud? The most likely source is following some event, local or zoom, on the topic of election fraud in these states, the participants then thereafter doing their own research. These signals don’t just appear casually.

Which was followed by a second poster who wrote:

Indeed, the cheating Democrats used secret CIA election rigging software called HAMMER and SCORECARD to skew the vote. Air Force Gen. McInerney discusses this with Steve Bannon in his War Room podcast. Mary Fannin writes about it on TheAmericanReportDotCom website. The Democrats also used it to cheat Bernie out of the nomination. This election is NOT OVER, and Donald Trump is still our President.

Hammer and Scorecard, you ask. This is from Jo Nova

Hammer and Scorecard are the names of the two programs designed by the CIA to interfere in foreign elections and now allegedly being used in the USA itself. The General [Lt. Gen. McInerney] described “Hammer” and “Scorecard,” a pair of programs initially designed for the CIA before being privatized by Deep State players from the Obama administration. We explained how they work in an article last week, but the gist is this: “Hammer” or “THE HAMMER” is a counter-intelligence surveillance program used to spy on activities on protected networks (like voting machines) without detection while “Scorecard” is a vote-manipulation application that changes votes during transfer. It’s the least detectable form of election manipulation because it works during data transfer between voting stations and data storage hubs. Unless both sides are looking for irregularities, it’s impossible to catch. If nefarious forces had people on one side or the other (or both) during data transfer, it cannot be exposed…. CIA program known as “Scorecard” allows its users to change voting outcomes by hacking into the transfer between local reporting stations and state or national data centers. According to McInerney, it’s a small amount, under 3%, to keep it from triggering any alarms. He would know. He served in top military positions under the Secretary of Defense and the Vice President of the United States.

I think they really mean Hammer and Sickle.