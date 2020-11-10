America will never come out of it if this is where they end up

And to supplement the video there are also these:
Biden Vows Swift Action On Gun Control
Biden plans to meet with governors to initiate nationwide mask mandates [which has now disappeared with has never happened to an article I have just gone to – but that was its title]
Long list of media, Democrats threaten retribution against Trump supporters, Republicans
Socialism within a one-party state is the working meaning of fascism. The official definition at Wikipedia describes fascism as “right wing”, but that has always been part of the cover up. China, for example, is a fascist state.
Fascism (/ˈfæʃɪzəm/) is a form of far-right, authoritarian ultranationalism characterized by dictatorial power, forcible suppression of opposition and strong regimentation of society and of the economy which came to prominence in early 20th-century Europe.
The accurate bits are in bold and that bit of cover-up is in non-italicised print. Popular with many when it starts but very difficult to get rid of once in place. Orwell’s definition is pretty good:
If you want a vision of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face – forever.
That the visible destruction of a democratic order in the United States appears to please so many is in itself the essence of the problem.
It could be worse. It could be like Australia where we have a choice between Joe Biden and Joe Biden.
Too bad, they voted for it. Apparently.
Coastal elites vs the middle class, let’s see how it goes.
Biden was clever enough not to release any policies before the election, he’s gonna disappoint the far left pretty quickly when he goes down the neo-liberal road.
There is the assumption that the Trump voters will accept a rigged election.
It’s not over yet, Steve.
Chin up!
Pennsylvania has been pulled by RCP…. starting soon snowflake heads exploding. They are not going to take Trumps election well.
Can we bet on which day the (un)civil war begins?
Not till they pay out on Tailgunner’s winnings.
As long as the Republicans hold the Senate Biden has to get his tax changes, gun control, etc. plans by them.
The 2022 mid-term elections will very likely see the Reps regain the House as well.
There are none so asleep than those who claim to be woke.
Zatara
Precisely.
Even if the Harris-Biden team gain the WH they face an uphill struggle getting their agenda up.
The big danger is foreign policy.
