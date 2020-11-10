America will never come out of it if this is where they end up

Posted on 11:59 am, November 10, 2020 by Steve Kates

And to supplement the video there are also these:

Biden Vows Swift Action On Gun Control

Biden plans to meet with governors to initiate nationwide mask mandates [which has now disappeared with has never happened to an article I have just gone to – but that was its title]

Long list of media, Democrats threaten retribution against Trump supporters, Republicans

Socialism within a one-party state is the working meaning of fascism. The official definition at Wikipedia describes fascism as “right wing”, but that has always been part of the cover up. China, for example, is a fascist state.

Fascism (/ˈfæʃɪzəm/) is a form of far-right, authoritarian ultranationalism characterized by dictatorial power, forcible suppression of opposition and strong regimentation of society and of the economy which came to prominence in early 20th-century Europe.

The accurate bits are in bold and that bit of cover-up is in non-italicised print. Popular with many when it starts but very difficult to get rid of once in place. Orwell’s definition is pretty good:

If you want a vision of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face – forever.

That the visible destruction of a democratic order in the United States appears to please so many is in itself the essence of the problem.

13 Responses to America will never come out of it if this is where they end up

  1. bollux
    #3653748, posted on November 10, 2020 at 12:03 pm

    It could be worse. It could be like Australia where we have a choice between Joe Biden and Joe Biden.

  2. H B Bear
    #3653756, posted on November 10, 2020 at 12:08 pm

    Too bad, they voted for it. Apparently.

  3. Sean
    #3653758, posted on November 10, 2020 at 12:08 pm

    Coastal elites vs the middle class, let’s see how it goes.

    Biden was clever enough not to release any policies before the election, he’s gonna disappoint the far left pretty quickly when he goes down the neo-liberal road.

  4. jo
    #3653761, posted on November 10, 2020 at 12:08 pm

    Can’t wait for Creepy joe to suffer lead poisoning.

  5. stackja
    #3653763, posted on November 10, 2020 at 12:09 pm

    There is the assumption that the Trump voters will accept a rigged election.

  6. Roger
    #3653767, posted on November 10, 2020 at 12:11 pm

    It’s not over yet, Steve.

    Chin up!

  7. Chris M
    #3653772, posted on November 10, 2020 at 12:13 pm

    Pennsylvania has been pulled by RCP…. starting soon snowflake heads exploding. They are not going to take Trumps election well.

    Can we bet on which day the (un)civil war begins?

  8. H B Bear
    #3653781, posted on November 10, 2020 at 12:18 pm

    Can we bet on which day the (un)civil war begins?

    Not till they pay out on Tailgunner’s winnings.

  9. Zatara
    #3653785, posted on November 10, 2020 at 12:19 pm

    As long as the Republicans hold the Senate Biden has to get his tax changes, gun control, etc. plans by them.

    The 2022 mid-term elections will very likely see the Reps regain the House as well.

  10. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3653787, posted on November 10, 2020 at 12:20 pm

    There are none so asleep than those who claim to be woke.

  11. Roger
    #3653805, posted on November 10, 2020 at 12:29 pm

    Zatara
    #3653785, posted on November 10, 2020 at 12:19 pm

    Precisely.

    Even if the Harris-Biden team gain the WH they face an uphill struggle getting their agenda up.

    The big danger is foreign policy.

  12. egg_
    #3653845, posted on November 10, 2020 at 1:11 pm

    bollux wins the Internets!

    Boom! Tish!

  13. egg_
    #3653850, posted on November 10, 2020 at 1:14 pm

    Can’t wait for Creepy joe to suffer lead poisoning.

    He may be permanently incapacitated by a 300 pound “shower door”, somewhat like Bernie?

