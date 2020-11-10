America will never come out of it if this is where they end up

And to supplement the video there are also these:

Socialism within a one-party state is the working meaning of fascism. The official definition at Wikipedia describes fascism as “right wing”, but that has always been part of the cover up. China, for example, is a fascist state.

Fascism (/ˈfæʃɪzəm/) is a form of far-right, authoritarian ultranationalism characterized by dictatorial power, forcible suppression of opposition and strong regimentation of society and of the economy which came to prominence in early 20th-century Europe.

The accurate bits are in bold and that bit of cover-up is in non-italicised print. Popular with many when it starts but very difficult to get rid of once in place. Orwell’s definition is pretty good:

If you want a vision of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face – forever.

That the visible destruction of a democratic order in the United States appears to please so many is in itself the essence of the problem.