Australian Government to Australians – we own you.

My. How soon people forget.
In 1985, at a national tax summit, the Labor Government proposed the Australia Card:
The card was to amalgamate other government identification systems and act against tax avoidance, and health and welfare fraud.
The proposal died but the idea never went away. It has just crept up. It moved to tax file numbers and then Austrac reporting of $10,000 cash transactions (a threshold that as not increased in 30 years). Now state licences have photos on them which go into a national data base. Australian passports have biometric features and passport control officers are slowly being replaced with face recognition systems. Then the privacy and free speech fools that keep on giving, Tony Abbott and George Brandis, gave Australia the metadata retention laws which allow local councils to track citizen movements.
But to top it all off, this morning the AFR reports:
A new federal facial recognition system is set to be rolled out next year as part of a new Australia-wide identity system to replace myGov, which will link services across different governments and private providers.
Let’s all remember that some of the most egregious, intrusive and offensive encroachments into the privacy and civil rights of Australians have been given to Australians by the (not so) Liberal Government of Australia. Yes. They were supported by Labor but they were ideated, legislated and implemented by (not so) Liberal Governments.
Typically a user will undertake an initial facial recognition process to establish the biometric pass and then will be asked to take a selfie on their phone which will be checked by a sophisticated algorithm to ensure the person is who they say they are.
And a national hub for public servants to spy on citizens because it is in our interests.
The bill seeks to enable a national hub for the checking of facial images on licences and other identity documents for law enforcement and road safety purposes.
The only good news is that this system is being overseen by Stuart Robert meaning it will likely fail in its first 3-4 attempts at implementation.
But Australians should not be concerned, no doubt they will get it right at some point making it easy for foreign governments and hackers to know everything about Australians. And with the push to eliminate cash (again by a so called Liberal Government) and the expected push to link bank and financial records to such a system, there will be no where hide.
Can’t wait for the social credit system to come. No doubt it will be a (so called) Liberal Government that will lead the charge for this also.
Australians all let us rejoice,
For we are trapped and supervised.
It’s the use cases enabled by 5G technology (increased IoT, M2M) coupled with big data and AI that cause concern. Especially surveillance (physical, financial and behavioural) capabilities. Privacy and security concerns can’t be dismissed.
Nevertheless the MSM will be on board, denouncing the skeptics and opponents as conspiracy nuts or anti-vaxxers or some such.
Anyone know what makes all this stuff work?
All sold to the masses with the inane bromide “if you’ve nothing to hide, you’ve nothing to fear”.
Anyone know what makes all this stuff work?
Your money, Bruce. Don’t worry though, you’re not going anywhere. And all white people look the same so they won’t recognize you.
Bruce, it all takes a lot of electricity, so the Green Nude Eel Oz variant will probably ensure its failure.
Parliament run by bureaucrats. What could possibly go wrong?
Oh, f*ck off. People must refuse to do this en masse.
It didn’t just die. A retired public servant was being kept awake by magpies early one morning and as he lay there, thinking about the Australia Card bill, he realized a fatal flaw in the drafting. That was the end of it. But I doubt we’ll be that lucky again.
Hawke went to ground for at least a week. One of his ministers said on tv that privacy was an overrated “bourgeois” notion.
Well at least all those surgical masks will be useful for something now.
The can’t exactly complain if we wear them, since they’ve been hyping the wretched things so much.
And if you suggest that voting should require ID … the same people will be shocked!!
Do you think I should get into the business of making mirror-finish COVID visors?
Might give people a Dredd full feeling … but a cool look.
The ATO has been using voice recognition for a while. Their app could easily get a look at you, but of course they have to ask, even if many would already use face recognition in their app security. Your close social network would also be a verifier, I imagine.
It is the perfect base for tyranny.
For all this, what do we get in return….bigger government.
“Australians all cannot Rejoice,
for we are Chained, not Free.
We have no Right of Self-Defence;
that Smacks of Slavery!
Our Nanny-State, it Regulates,
our Words and very Thoughts.
Through 18 C we are not Free,
Oh Weep, Australians!
We are not Free, not You, not Me,
Oh Weep Australians!
And Howard (Piss Be Upon Him) disarmed the country so this could go ahead.
And Howard (Piss Be Upon Him) disarmed the country so this could go ahead.
C’mon, Fat Tony, surely you have contacts?
Spurgeon Monkfish III wrote:
Oh, f*ck off. People must refuse to do this en masse.
.
I couldn’t do it – my dumb phone, which I often leave at home, won’t handle it and I’ve no intention of using a smart phone.
.
Far from being a dinosaur, I got a computing degree in 1968, worked for years writing the type of code that makes these devices work, have 6 computers I still program and use. I use my phone to carry on conversations and send/receive the occasional sms. Anything else I do via a computer – I’m not going to join the woke who walk into posts looking at their phones, do sets in the gym with it perched in front of them, sit in a group in a bar all looking at FakeBook…..
I might start do this
