Election fraud American style

Long but comprehensive. And if you still have any doubts, there is this as well: There is Undeniable Mathematical Evidence the Election is Being Stolen. The problem is, of course, that there is no evidence that is undeniable if you are dealing with people who do not tell the truth. Yet as the article discusses:

If it is just the mathematical evidence Americans are looking for, there is endless evidence.

Go to the link and see for yourself.

And if anything is more true than this, I don’t know what it is: Lindsey Graham: If Trump concedes election, Republicans will ‘never’ elect another president.