Joel Fitzgibbon quits shadow cabinet, amid factional ALP criticism on climate policy

After resigning, Mr Fitzgibbon said Labor’s climate policies had been rejected at several elections and the party had done nothing to reduce carbon emissions.

“I think the Labor Party has spent too much time talking about things like climate change — which is an important issue — and not enough on issues important to our traditional base,” he said in Canberra.

“The Labor Party, since the 2013 election, has had, I suppose, at least two energy policies and two climate change policies. And I note that both of them had been rejected by the Australian people.

“The conclusion you can draw from that is that, after 14 years of trying, the Labor Party has made not one contribution to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in this country.

“So, if you want to act on climate change, the first step is to become the government. And to become the government, you need to have a climate change and energy policy that can be embraced by a majority of the

Australian people.

“That is something we have failed to do for the last seven or eight years.”

