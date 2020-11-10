Fed up with the climate obsession and the LEAN war on gas stoves.
Joel Fitzgibbon quits shadow cabinet, amid factional ALP criticism on climate policy
After resigning, Mr Fitzgibbon said Labor’s climate policies had been rejected at several elections and the party had done nothing to reduce carbon emissions.
“I think the Labor Party has spent too much time talking about things like climate change — which is an important issue — and not enough on issues important to our traditional base,” he said in Canberra.
“The Labor Party, since the 2013 election, has had, I suppose, at least two energy policies and two climate change policies. And I note that both of them had been rejected by the Australian people.
“The conclusion you can draw from that is that, after 14 years of trying, the Labor Party has made not one contribution to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in this country.
“So, if you want to act on climate change, the first step is to become the government. And to become the government, you need to have a climate change and energy policy that can be embraced by a majority of the
Australian people.
“That is something we have failed to do for the last seven or eight years.”
SOS Save Our Stoves!
Draft Fitzgibbon as patron of FOGS Friends of Gas Stoves!
Any political party which has climate change as part of their policy will never get my vote.
Joel’s voters like coal.
Inner city voters like wind.
I thought I’d never see the day that the only political party that supports blue collar workers here in Australia is the LNP.
Internal Labor polling must not be improving in the Division of Hunter.
I thought I’d never see the day that the only political party that supports blue collar workers here in Australia is the LNP.
They have their own internal division over climate policy.
(Imagine that…political parties today think they have to have a policy on the climate!)
nup. They need to actively disavow it.
Wow. Interesting development.
I’m guessing he’ll re-emerge in about a month in a highly paid coal/energy sector job.
Now that Diktator Dan has eliminated Scradje, we can all put down our gas stoves and stop walking backwards for Christmas!
I vote Spike Milligna (the well-known typographical error) for Premier. He can’t be any worse than the one we have now.
CL,
He is still an MP and said will stand in next election.
“exsteelworker
#3653752, posted on November 10, 2020 at 12:06 pm
I thought I’d never see the day that the only political party that supports blue collar workers here in Australia is the LNP.”
Not the LNP…the only political party supporting blue collar workers here in Oz is PHON….and Fitzgibbon knows this. Remember, remember how in May 2019 he almost lost his seat to a PHON candidate…who also happens to be a coal miner.
Quite correct Cassie!